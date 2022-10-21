New York, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Semiconductor Processing Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817603/?utm_source=GNW
Global Semiconductor Processing Equipment Market to Reach $102.8 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Semiconductor Processing Equipment estimated at US$72.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$102.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Wafer Manufacturing Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$47.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Assembly & Packaging Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $19.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR
The Semiconductor Processing Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$19.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$21.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.
Test Equipment Segment to Record 5.7% CAGR
In the global Test Equipment segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$13.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 152 Featured) -
Advantest Corporation
Applied Materials, Inc.
ASML B.V.
Hitachi High-Tech Science Corporation
KLA-Tencor Corporation
Lam Research Corporation
Rudolph Technologies, Inc.
SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd.
Teradyne, Inc.
Tokyo Electron Limited
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Semiconductor Processing Equipment - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
