The Global Fiber Optic Connectors Market size is expected to reach $9.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 9.4% CAGR during the forecast period

The market is primarily driven by the steadily rising demand for high bandwidth services from end users.



As a result of applications like video services, TV-on-demand, and online gaming, there is a greater need for high-speed data. The demand for 4G services, rising security and safety concerns and other factors are all propelling this business ahead. Consumers are moving toward more compact, effective, and multi-fiber connections for improved performance output.



The market for fiber optic connectors is expanding as a result of rising demand for high bandwidth, growing safety concerns, and expanding uses of fiber optic connectors. Additionally, FTTH (Fiber to the Home) usage and mobile device adoption is growing across the region. Comparing optical fiber to other transmission media, the former has a relatively large bandwidth. Compared to conventional media, this enables far greater signal speeds and longer transmission distances. For instance, all long-distance undersea communications cable is fiber-optic.



Worldwide communications (phone, video, and data) are now widely accessible because of this technology. VCSEL transmitters, parallel optics, and wavelength division multiplexing (WDM) are examples of new technology that will soon make services like video-on-demand and video conferencing accessible to most homes.



COVID-19 Impact



The COVID-19 widespread had a positive effect on the development of the fiber optic connector market because of the increase in funding from governments around the world for network infrastructure improvements to improve connectivity and the expanding demand for higher bandwidth connectivity throughout developing countries. The need for fiber optic connectors is expected to suddenly increase because of the COVID-19 pandemic, despite the market has experienced significant development in recent years. Furthermore, the majority of businesses already have business continuity strategies, but they might not fully cover the mutable and erratic aspects of a pandemic like COVID-19.



Market Growth Factors



Increasing the use of FTTH



When compared to the technologies currently employed in most places, the demand for FTTH considerably boosts the connection speeds accessible to computer users. FTTH claims connection rates of up to 100 megabits per second (Mbps). Compared to standard cable modems or Digital Subscriber Line) connections, these speeds are 20 to 100 times faster. Because it necessitates the installation of new cable sets across the "last links" from existing optical fiber cables to individual users, FTTH implementation on a broad scale would be expensive. Additionally, FTTH offers several advantages in terms of speed and capacity, which is why outdated copper-based networks are now being replaced by Fiber to the X networks (FTTx).



Increasing data volume and internet usage



The internet penetration rate has been increasing exponentially over the world. Social media services, Voice over IP (VoIP), online entertainment, and mobile payments have all grown widespread due to the rise in internet usage. As a result of the widespread use of tablets, smartphones, laptops, and other wireless devices, traffic related to data services, online gaming, and the internet has significantly increased. To get to its destination, wireless traffic uses a fiber optic wireline network. As a result, landline networks like front haul and backhaul are largely responsible for the rise of mobile communications.



Market Restraining Factors



Transmission loss & physical damage risk



Backbone cabling for local area networks (LANs) commonly uses fiber optics. Desktop cabling, which links individual workstations to the network, is a common use for this technology. Even yet, a PC does not require the high bandwidth characteristic offered by fiber optics. However, as bandwidth-hungry applications proliferate, they are showing promise for the desktop. Also, transmission losses could occur with the pricey, brittle, and fragile fiber optic components. Although fiber optics have a physical arc of wires that is physically constrained and can be utilized on the ground, they are advantageous for data transfer.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the fiber optics connector market is segmented into lucent connector (LC), subscriber connector (SC), straight tip (ST), multi-fiber termination push on/ pull off (MTP), master unit (MU), fiber distributed data interface (FDDI), sub multi assembly (SMA) and others. In 2021, the subscriber connectors (SC) segment acquired a significant revenue share in the fiber optic connectors market. SC connectors have a push-pull design but lock the cable in place with a locking tab. The SC fiber optic connector is the most popular one in use today and is frequently used in datacom and telecom applications. This would contribute to the market growth in fiber optic connectors in the near future.



Application Outlook



On the basis of application, the fiber optics connector market is fragmented into telecom, oil and gas, military and aerospace, BFSI, medical, railway and others. In 2021, the telecom segment dominated the fiber optic connectors market by generating the largest revenue share. This is explained by the potential for low-cost services like IPTV, broadband, and IP video calls. Furthermore, as the telecommunication industry is growing all over the world demand for high-speed networks option is rising due to which the fiber optic component demand is expanding. Thus, the market would grow in this segment.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the fiber optic connectors market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, the Asia Pacific region held the largest revenue share in the fiber optic connectors market. This is due to the presence of several prominent businesses, academic institutions, governmental agencies, and banks. Additionally, there is a rising need for fiber optic connectors due to the rising need for connectivity among businesses, governmental agencies, and educational institutions.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Siemens AG, 3M Company and Broadcom, Inc. are the forerunners in the Fiber Optic Connectors Market. Companies such as Amphenol Corporation, TE Connectivity Ltd. and Aptiv PLC are some of the key innovators in Fiber Optic Connectors Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include 3M Company, Broadcom, Inc. (CA Technologies, Inc.), Siemens AG, TE Connectivity Ltd., Amphenol Corporation, Aptiv PLC, Optical Cable Corporation, Shenzhen ADTEK Technology Co., Ltd, Molex, LLC (Koch Industries, Inc.) and Extron Electronics.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Fiber Optic Connectors Market



Partnerships, Collaborations & Agreements



Aug-2022: Broadcom entered into a partnership with Tencent Holdings, a Chinese multinational technology, and entertainment conglomerate company. This partnership would accelerate the adoption of high bandwidth co-packaged optics (CPO) network switches for cloud infrastructure. Furthermore, the companies would work together to develop hardware and software for field deployment of the 25.6-Tbps CPO switch system.



Jun-2022: Amphenol joins hands with ABB, a pioneering technology leader with a comprehensive offering for digital industries. This collaboration focused on fulfilling the arising needs of e-mobility, infrastructure, robotics, and transportation customers. Further, the collaboration would support the expansion of ABB’s existing product lines, which include Harnessflex cable management solutions, PMA cable and conduit systems, and Kopex cable protection.



Sep-2021: Siemens Energy and Simens Energy signed an agreement with Greenlink, a subsea and underground electricity interconnector. Under this agreement, the companies would together design, engineer, procurement, production, construction, and commission a high-voltage direct current (HVDC) subsea/underground electricity interconnector cable, with associated converter stations, that would link the existing electricity grids in Ireland & the UK with a nominal capacity of 500MW. This agreement further focused on improving the exchange capacity of renewable energy.



May-2021: Optical Cable Corporation signed an agreement with CommScope, an American network infrastructure provider. This agreement would include certain copper data communication connectivity patents of both OCC and CommScope, in addition to OCC’s in-building wireless patents.



Mergers & Acquisition



Jul-2022: TE Connectivity took over Linx Technologies, a leading RF components supplier in IoT markets. This acquisition would complement TE’s broad connectivity product offerings, especially in antenna and RF connectors for IoT. The acquisition further focused on expanding TE’s supply chain footprint as TE aims to expand its go-to-market capabilities in IoT markets.



Dec-2021: Amphenol Corporation completed the acquisition of Halo Technology, a global leader in the fiber optics industry. Halo’s product offerings would complement Amphenol’s existing high-speed and fiber optic interconnect solutions and represent a significant long-term growth opportunity for Amphenol. Further, the acquisition would strengthen Amphenol’s offering to IT and data communications, mobile networks, and broadband consumers.



Aug-2021: TE Connectivity completed the acquisition of ERNI Group AG, a leading firm in electronic connectivity for factory automation & automotive. The acquisition would support TE’s broad connectivity product portfolio, especially in high-speed & fine-pitch connectors for factory automation, medical, automotive as well as other industrial applications.



Dec-2020: Molex signed an agreement to acquire Fiberguide Industries, a manufacturer of customized optical fiber solutions. This acquisition would expand optical fiber industry leadership and drive the delivery of customized, integrated solutions. Further, the acquisition focused on fulfilling demands for specialty fiber & finished assemblies with advanced IP and technology.



Mar-2020: TE Connectivity acquired First Sensor AG, one of the world’s leading suppliers in the field of sensor systems. TE would be able to offer an even broader product base, that includes innovative, market-leading sensors, connectors, and systems plus best-in-class capabilities, that would support the growth strategy of TE’s sensors business.



Product Launches & Product Expansion



Sep-2022: Molex released the External Laser Source Interconnect System, a complete system of cage, optical and electrical connectors. The ELSIS would provide engineers with a head start on development and testing.



Jul-2022: Amphenol Industrial Operations expanded its existing Amphe-Lite connector series. This expansion aimed at meeting the rising demand for fiber optic interconnection applications in the oil and gas, medical, security, and grid industries.



Apr-2022: ADTEK released 100G SR4 QSFP, an optical transceiver. This ADTEK 100G SR4 QSFP optical transceiver consists of an MDC receptacle able to accept 4 MDC duplex connectors. The quad receptacle design offers the ability to break out the 100G transmission into four 25G transmission paths over 4 MDC cable assemblies without the requirement of a breakout cable or modules.



Sep-2021: TE Connectivity launched NanoRF Edge, connectors for VITA 67.3 applications. The NanoRF Edge launched connector eliminates cables & offers higher density and ruggedness over SMPM and SMPS edge launch options. The NanoRF connector would meet the rigorous requirements of VITA 67.3 to provide a simple & standardized interface with VPX plug-in computing modules including tuners, RF switches, software-defined radios, and other embedded computing systems.



Jun-2021: Broadcom expanded its existing portfolio of 100Gb, 200Gb, 400Gb, and 800Gb electro-optics platform solutions. Broadcom’s portfolio of optimized solutions for a broad range of optical & line card applications at both 50G/lane and 100G/lane allow consumers to rapidly deploy leadership networking solutions to meet the demanding growth of hyper scale cloud data centers.



Sep-2020: Broadcom introduced Fibre Channel Gen7 storage switches. This new generation fiber channel would double performance to 64Gbps with switches and HBAs now available.



Geographical Expansion



Jun-2022: TE Connectivity expanded its geographical footprints in Juárez, Mexico by opening a new building at its energy industry production facility. This expansion would double TE’s capacity to make power grid connectors and cable accessories, and solar products for the growing renewable energy market in the region.



