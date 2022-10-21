Global Gum Arabic Market to Reach US$ 609.44 Mn by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Seattle, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Arabic gum market was valued at US$ 344.6 Mn in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Gum Arabic comes from the exudations of certain trees like Acacia Senegal and Acacia Seyal and it is soluble in water. It is a mixture of glycoproteins and polysaccharides, mainly polymers of arabinose and galactose.

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Gum Arabic Market:

Arabic Gum is edible and being a rich source of dietary fiber its demand has been increasing because of its benefits in lowering blood cholesterol levels and diabetes. It helps in preventing cardiovascular diseases, improves liver health by helping in elimination of toxins, and collaborates in the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome and treatment of infections in eyes. It is used as a stabilizer in food and soft-drink industry. In soft-drinks like Pepsi and Coca-Cola, it keeps the sugar uniformly suspended so that it doesn’t precipitate at the bottom. It is widely used as a source of soluble fiber in low calorie and dietetic beverages.

The demand of Arabic gum has been increasing in day-to-day life because of its need in personal care products because of the variety of functionalities like stabilizer, viscosity agent, film former, binding agent. It is used in creams, lotions, mascaras and cake cosmetics as a protective colloid. Arabic gum being adhesive in nature is used in lithography for sticking images, pictures. It is used as a binding agent in ink to control viscosity and prevent cracking of ink.

Key Market Takeaways:

The Global Gum Arabic Market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period (2020-2030). North America accounts for the biggest share of the Gum Arabic market. It is observed that the North American Gum Market has been dominated by the U.S. with a share of 32.2% in the year 2021. The reason behind it is the broad customer base, in beverages, confectionaries, and pharmaceutical industries.

According to the reports on January 31, 2022, in Paris, France acacia gum is mostly used in the food industry. For the first time, international leader Alland & Robert makes powdered organic acacia gum available to consumers, which is 100% natural, vegetal and a prebiotic fibre, it is an ideal and multifunctional ingredient to cook at home. Since this new product is developed it is expected to capture a huge market.

Competitive Landscape:

Major companies engaged in Global Arabic Gum Market include Nexilla International, C.E.Roeper GmbH, CARAGUM International S.A, Tic Gums Inc., POLYGAL AG, ALLAND ET ROBERT S.A, AEP Colloids Inc., and IMPORTERS SERVICE CORP.

Market Segmentation:

Global Gum Arabic Market, By Gum Type: Acacia senegal Acacia seyal

Global Gum Arabic Market, By Application: Food and Beverages Beverages Jams and Jellies Bakery Confectionery Dairy Products Pharmaceuticals & Dietary Supplements Personal Care & Cosmetics Paints & Inks Others (Meat processing, etc.)

Global Gum Arabic Market, By Region: North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany Italy France Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa Middle East Africa



