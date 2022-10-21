Oct. 2022 GSMI Social Media Strategies Summit to be Totally Virtual

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsWire -- Global Strategic Management Institute (“GSMI”), a cutting-edge conference production company focused on promoting disruptive innovation, will be hosting the Social Media Strategies Summit (“SMSS”) in a fully online format between Oct. 26-27, 2022.

The upcoming SMSS conference has garnered a reputation as the number-one social media event for senior-level marketing professionals. SMSS provides a comprehensive platform to explore the latest tools, resources, and strategies in social media marketing within an experience rich in education, networking, and open discussions.

Attendees will learn to create successful social media strategies, conduct social media audits of ongoing initiatives by incorporating real-life stakeholder feedback, encourage creativity by revitalizing brand strategy frameworks, experience the latest developments in social media tools, and hone new skills to drive transformation at their respective organizations.

As the social media conference of choice, attendees will also be able to interact directly with global thought leaders in an industry poised for ever-greater disruption.

Sessions will be geared towards private-sector and corporate brand case studies across various industries. Each day will feature concise and in-depth sessions, panel discussions, and 15-minute Thought Leader Spotlight talks. These will include insightful and informative presentations such as Using Content to Drive Customer Acquisition, conducted by Zenia Johnson, director of performance marketing for Outside, and Asha Maskiell Demarsh, director of marketing for Outside; Optimizing Your Channel Landscape: How to Identify the Right Platforms and the Right Channel Mix, with Leslie Douglas, global head of social media for Intel; and Leveraging Social Listening Insights to Keep Your Content Relevant & Timely, by Matthew Slater, senior manager and social media thought leadership of CVS Health; among others.

Panel discussions packed with the practical wisdom of industry stalwarts will engage on a variety of topics such as Creating Relevant Content & Growing Your Audience on TikTok, Leveraging Students to Support Social Media Initiatives, A Collaborative Approach to Managing Social Accounts Across an Institution’s Departments, How to Create & Manage an Effective Content Calendar, A Day in the Life - How Higher Ed Social Media Managers Structure Their Days & Teams, The Future of Social Advertising in a Cookieless Future - Opportunities for Marketers, Developing an Influencer Strategy For Every Level of the Marketing Funnel (Awareness to Conversion), Building Brand Communities on Social, and Staying on Top of Visual Trends for Social.

Mary Olivieri, EVP, executive creative director, CBD Marketing, will serve as Summit Emcee and deliver the Welcome Remarks on both days.

The event’s virtual platform will offer access to the exhibit hall, where attendees can engage with vendors, download marketing materials, sample new products and services, explore potential synergies, and expand their network. In addition, session rooms will enable attendees to chat with other attendees, ask questions of invited speakers, cultivate lasting relationships, and re-watch content post-conference within a seamless virtual environment.

Additional information about the Social Media Strategies Summit Virtual Conference, as well as details for registration, can be found at the following link: https://socialmediastrategiessummit.com/virtual-conference-october-2022/

About Global Strategic Management Institute

Global Strategic Management Institute (GSMI) is a conference production company based in San Diego and San Francisco, with a footprint in over 100 countries. Reaching more than 92% of Fortune 500 companies, the company has been named one of San Diego’s Top 100 Emerging Companies for multiple years. GSMI events are known for sparking imagination as attendees are introduced to the tools that will take their careers to the next operational level.

