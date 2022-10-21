New York, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Glass Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817576/?utm_source=GNW

Global Automotive Glass Market to Reach $43 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Automotive Glass estimated at US$26.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$43 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Tempered, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.9% CAGR and reach US$25.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Laminated segment is readjusted to a revised 8.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.4% CAGR



The Automotive Glass market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5% and 6.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR.



Other Products Segment to Record 6.4% CAGR



In the global Other Products segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.7% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 13 Featured) -

AGC Chemicals

Central Glass Co., Ltd.

Corning, Inc.

Duratuf Glass Industries Pvt., Ltd.

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd. (Fuyao Group)

Guardian Industries

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

Saint-Gobain Sekurit

Shenzhen Benson Automobile Glass Co., Ltd.

Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation

Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Introduction to Automotive Glass

Types of Automotive Glass

Automotive Glass: Evolution

Automotive Glass Market: A Prelude

Automotive Glass Market: Overview

Automotive Glass Market in the United States

Automotive Glass Market in Europe

Automotive Aftermarket Glass Market

Key Players of the Market

Automotive Glass - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Market Share by Region

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Automotive Glass Market Dynamics

Automotive Glass Market Trends

Latest Developments



