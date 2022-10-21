New York, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Home Improvement Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817573/?utm_source=GNW

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year



Global Home Improvement Products Market to Reach $1.1 Trillion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Home Improvement Products estimated at US$722.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Trillion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.8% over the period 2020-2027. DIY, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.9% CAGR and reach US$466.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the DIFM segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $196.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR



The Home Improvement Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$196.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$221.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 164 Featured) -

3M Company

ABC Supply Co., Inc.

Anderson Corp.

Builders FirstSource, Inc

E. I. du Pont De Nemours and Company

Ferguson Enterprises, Inc.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.

GAF

Hanley Wood LLC

Home Depot Inc.

Jeld-Wen, Inc.

Kohler Co.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817573/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Home Improvement Products - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home

Improvement Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Home Improvement Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Home Improvement

Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for DIY

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for DIY by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for DIY by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for DIFM

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for DIFM by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for DIFM by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Kitchen Improvement & Additions by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Kitchen Improvement &

Additions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Kitchen Improvement &

Additions by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bath

Improvement & Additions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Bath Improvement &

Additions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Bath Improvement &

Additions by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

System Upgrades by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for System Upgrades by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for System Upgrades by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Exterior Replacements by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Exterior Replacements by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Exterior Replacements

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Interior Replacements by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Interior Replacements by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Interior Replacements

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Property Improvements by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Property Improvements by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Property Improvements

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Disaster Repairs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Disaster Repairs by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Disaster Repairs by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Home Improvement Products Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Home Improvement Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022

(E)

Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home

Improvement Products by Project - DIY and DIFM - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Home Improvement Products by

Project - DIY and DIFM Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Home Improvement Products

by Project - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for DIY and

DIFM for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home

Improvement Products by End-Use - Kitchen Improvement &

Additions, Bath Improvement & Additions, System Upgrades,

Exterior Replacements, Interior Replacements, Property

Improvements, Disaster Repairs and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Home Improvement Products by

End-Use - Kitchen Improvement & Additions, Bath Improvement &

Additions, System Upgrades, Exterior Replacements, Interior

Replacements, Property Improvements, Disaster Repairs and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Home Improvement Products

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Kitchen

Improvement & Additions, Bath Improvement & Additions, System

Upgrades, Exterior Replacements, Interior Replacements,

Property Improvements, Disaster Repairs and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Home Improvement Products by Project - DIY and DIFM -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Home Improvement Products

by Project - DIY and DIFM Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Home Improvement

Products by Project - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

DIY and DIFM for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Home Improvement Products by End-Use - Kitchen Improvement &

Additions, Bath Improvement & Additions, System Upgrades,

Exterior Replacements, Interior Replacements, Property

Improvements, Disaster Repairs and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Home Improvement Products

by End-Use - Kitchen Improvement & Additions, Bath Improvement &

Additions, System Upgrades, Exterior Replacements, Interior

Replacements, Property Improvements, Disaster Repairs and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Home Improvement

Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Kitchen Improvement & Additions, Bath Improvement & Additions,

System Upgrades, Exterior Replacements, Interior Replacements,

Property Improvements, Disaster Repairs and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Home Improvement Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home

Improvement Products by Project - DIY and DIFM - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Home Improvement Products

by Project - DIY and DIFM Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Home Improvement

Products by Project - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

DIY and DIFM for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home

Improvement Products by End-Use - Kitchen Improvement &

Additions, Bath Improvement & Additions, System Upgrades,

Exterior Replacements, Interior Replacements, Property

Improvements, Disaster Repairs and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Home Improvement Products

by End-Use - Kitchen Improvement & Additions, Bath Improvement &

Additions, System Upgrades, Exterior Replacements, Interior

Replacements, Property Improvements, Disaster Repairs and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Home Improvement

Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Kitchen Improvement & Additions, Bath Improvement & Additions,

System Upgrades, Exterior Replacements, Interior Replacements,

Property Improvements, Disaster Repairs and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Home Improvement Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home

Improvement Products by Project - DIY and DIFM - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: China Historic Review for Home Improvement Products

by Project - DIY and DIFM Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for Home Improvement

Products by Project - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

DIY and DIFM for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home

Improvement Products by End-Use - Kitchen Improvement &

Additions, Bath Improvement & Additions, System Upgrades,

Exterior Replacements, Interior Replacements, Property

Improvements, Disaster Repairs and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: China Historic Review for Home Improvement Products

by End-Use - Kitchen Improvement & Additions, Bath Improvement &

Additions, System Upgrades, Exterior Replacements, Interior

Replacements, Property Improvements, Disaster Repairs and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for Home Improvement

Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Kitchen Improvement & Additions, Bath Improvement & Additions,

System Upgrades, Exterior Replacements, Interior Replacements,

Property Improvements, Disaster Repairs and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Home Improvement Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Home Improvement Products by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Home Improvement Products

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Home Improvement

Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Home Improvement Products by Project - DIY and DIFM -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Home Improvement Products

by Project - DIY and DIFM Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Home Improvement

Products by Project - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

DIY and DIFM for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Home Improvement Products by End-Use - Kitchen Improvement &

Additions, Bath Improvement & Additions, System Upgrades,

Exterior Replacements, Interior Replacements, Property

Improvements, Disaster Repairs and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Home Improvement Products

by End-Use - Kitchen Improvement & Additions, Bath Improvement &

Additions, System Upgrades, Exterior Replacements, Interior

Replacements, Property Improvements, Disaster Repairs and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Home Improvement

Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Kitchen Improvement & Additions, Bath Improvement & Additions,

System Upgrades, Exterior Replacements, Interior Replacements,

Property Improvements, Disaster Repairs and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Home Improvement Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Home Improvement Products by Project - DIY and DIFM -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: France Historic Review for Home Improvement Products

by Project - DIY and DIFM Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 70: France 15-Year Perspective for Home Improvement

Products by Project - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

DIY and DIFM for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Home Improvement Products by End-Use - Kitchen Improvement &

Additions, Bath Improvement & Additions, System Upgrades,

Exterior Replacements, Interior Replacements, Property

Improvements, Disaster Repairs and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: France Historic Review for Home Improvement Products

by End-Use - Kitchen Improvement & Additions, Bath Improvement &

Additions, System Upgrades, Exterior Replacements, Interior

Replacements, Property Improvements, Disaster Repairs and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: France 15-Year Perspective for Home Improvement

Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Kitchen Improvement & Additions, Bath Improvement & Additions,

System Upgrades, Exterior Replacements, Interior Replacements,

Property Improvements, Disaster Repairs and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Home Improvement Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Home Improvement Products by Project - DIY and DIFM -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Home Improvement Products

by Project - DIY and DIFM Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 76: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Home Improvement

Products by Project - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

DIY and DIFM for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Home Improvement Products by End-Use - Kitchen Improvement &

Additions, Bath Improvement & Additions, System Upgrades,

Exterior Replacements, Interior Replacements, Property

Improvements, Disaster Repairs and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Germany Historic Review for Home Improvement Products

by End-Use - Kitchen Improvement & Additions, Bath Improvement &

Additions, System Upgrades, Exterior Replacements, Interior

Replacements, Property Improvements, Disaster Repairs and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Home Improvement

Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Kitchen Improvement & Additions, Bath Improvement & Additions,

System Upgrades, Exterior Replacements, Interior Replacements,

Property Improvements, Disaster Repairs and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home

Improvement Products by Project - DIY and DIFM - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Home Improvement Products

by Project - DIY and DIFM Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 82: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Home Improvement

Products by Project - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

DIY and DIFM for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home

Improvement Products by End-Use - Kitchen Improvement &

Additions, Bath Improvement & Additions, System Upgrades,

Exterior Replacements, Interior Replacements, Property

Improvements, Disaster Repairs and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Italy Historic Review for Home Improvement Products

by End-Use - Kitchen Improvement & Additions, Bath Improvement &

Additions, System Upgrades, Exterior Replacements, Interior

Replacements, Property Improvements, Disaster Repairs and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Home Improvement

Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Kitchen Improvement & Additions, Bath Improvement & Additions,

System Upgrades, Exterior Replacements, Interior Replacements,

Property Improvements, Disaster Repairs and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Home Improvement Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022

(E)

Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home

Improvement Products by Project - DIY and DIFM - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: UK Historic Review for Home Improvement Products by

Project - DIY and DIFM Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: UK 15-Year Perspective for Home Improvement Products

by Project - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for DIY and

DIFM for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home

Improvement Products by End-Use - Kitchen Improvement &

Additions, Bath Improvement & Additions, System Upgrades,

Exterior Replacements, Interior Replacements, Property

Improvements, Disaster Repairs and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: UK Historic Review for Home Improvement Products by

End-Use - Kitchen Improvement & Additions, Bath Improvement &

Additions, System Upgrades, Exterior Replacements, Interior

Replacements, Property Improvements, Disaster Repairs and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: UK 15-Year Perspective for Home Improvement Products

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Kitchen

Improvement & Additions, Bath Improvement & Additions, System

Upgrades, Exterior Replacements, Interior Replacements,

Property Improvements, Disaster Repairs and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home

Improvement Products by Project - DIY and DIFM - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Spain Historic Review for Home Improvement Products

by Project - DIY and DIFM Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 94: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Home Improvement

Products by Project - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

DIY and DIFM for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 95: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home

Improvement Products by End-Use - Kitchen Improvement &

Additions, Bath Improvement & Additions, System Upgrades,

Exterior Replacements, Interior Replacements, Property

Improvements, Disaster Repairs and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Spain Historic Review for Home Improvement Products

by End-Use - Kitchen Improvement & Additions, Bath Improvement &

Additions, System Upgrades, Exterior Replacements, Interior

Replacements, Property Improvements, Disaster Repairs and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Home Improvement

Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Kitchen Improvement & Additions, Bath Improvement & Additions,

System Upgrades, Exterior Replacements, Interior Replacements,

Property Improvements, Disaster Repairs and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Home Improvement Products by Project - DIY and DIFM -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Russia Historic Review for Home Improvement Products

by Project - DIY and DIFM Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 100: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Home Improvement

Products by Project - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

DIY and DIFM for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 101: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Home Improvement Products by End-Use - Kitchen Improvement &

Additions, Bath Improvement & Additions, System Upgrades,

Exterior Replacements, Interior Replacements, Property

Improvements, Disaster Repairs and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Russia Historic Review for Home Improvement Products

by End-Use - Kitchen Improvement & Additions, Bath Improvement &

Additions, System Upgrades, Exterior Replacements, Interior

Replacements, Property Improvements, Disaster Repairs and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Home Improvement

Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Kitchen Improvement & Additions, Bath Improvement & Additions,

System Upgrades, Exterior Replacements, Interior Replacements,

Property Improvements, Disaster Repairs and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Home Improvement Products by Project - DIY and

DIFM - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Home Improvement

Products by Project - DIY and DIFM Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Home

Improvement Products by Project - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for DIY and DIFM for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 107: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Home Improvement Products by End-Use - Kitchen

Improvement & Additions, Bath Improvement & Additions, System

Upgrades, Exterior Replacements, Interior Replacements,

Property Improvements, Disaster Repairs and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Home Improvement

Products by End-Use - Kitchen Improvement & Additions, Bath

Improvement & Additions, System Upgrades, Exterior

Replacements, Interior Replacements, Property Improvements,

Disaster Repairs and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Home

Improvement Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Kitchen Improvement & Additions, Bath Improvement &

Additions, System Upgrades, Exterior Replacements, Interior

Replacements, Property Improvements, Disaster Repairs and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Home Improvement Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Home Improvement Products by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Home Improvement

Products by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 112: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Home

Improvement Products by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817573/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________