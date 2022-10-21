New York, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Home Improvement Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817573/?utm_source=GNW
Global Home Improvement Products Market to Reach $1.1 Trillion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Home Improvement Products estimated at US$722.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Trillion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.8% over the period 2020-2027. DIY, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.9% CAGR and reach US$466.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the DIFM segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $196.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR
The Home Improvement Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$196.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$221.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 164 Featured) -
3M Company
ABC Supply Co., Inc.
Anderson Corp.
Builders FirstSource, Inc
E. I. du Pont De Nemours and Company
Ferguson Enterprises, Inc.
Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.
GAF
Hanley Wood LLC
Home Depot Inc.
Jeld-Wen, Inc.
Kohler Co.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Home Improvement Products - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home
Improvement Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Home Improvement Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Home Improvement
Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for DIY
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for DIY by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for DIY by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for DIFM
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for DIFM by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for DIFM by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Kitchen Improvement & Additions by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Kitchen Improvement &
Additions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Kitchen Improvement &
Additions by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bath
Improvement & Additions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Bath Improvement &
Additions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Bath Improvement &
Additions by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
System Upgrades by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for System Upgrades by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for System Upgrades by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Exterior Replacements by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Exterior Replacements by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Exterior Replacements
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Interior Replacements by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Interior Replacements by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Interior Replacements
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Property Improvements by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Property Improvements by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Property Improvements
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Disaster Repairs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Disaster Repairs by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Disaster Repairs by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Home Improvement Products Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Home Improvement Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home
Improvement Products by Project - DIY and DIFM - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Home Improvement Products by
Project - DIY and DIFM Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Home Improvement Products
by Project - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for DIY and
DIFM for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home
Improvement Products by End-Use - Kitchen Improvement &
Additions, Bath Improvement & Additions, System Upgrades,
Exterior Replacements, Interior Replacements, Property
Improvements, Disaster Repairs and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Home Improvement Products by
End-Use - Kitchen Improvement & Additions, Bath Improvement &
Additions, System Upgrades, Exterior Replacements, Interior
Replacements, Property Improvements, Disaster Repairs and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Home Improvement Products
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Kitchen
Improvement & Additions, Bath Improvement & Additions, System
Upgrades, Exterior Replacements, Interior Replacements,
Property Improvements, Disaster Repairs and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Home Improvement Products by Project - DIY and DIFM -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Home Improvement Products
by Project - DIY and DIFM Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Home Improvement
Products by Project - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
DIY and DIFM for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Home Improvement Products by End-Use - Kitchen Improvement &
Additions, Bath Improvement & Additions, System Upgrades,
Exterior Replacements, Interior Replacements, Property
Improvements, Disaster Repairs and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Home Improvement Products
by End-Use - Kitchen Improvement & Additions, Bath Improvement &
Additions, System Upgrades, Exterior Replacements, Interior
Replacements, Property Improvements, Disaster Repairs and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Home Improvement
Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Kitchen Improvement & Additions, Bath Improvement & Additions,
System Upgrades, Exterior Replacements, Interior Replacements,
Property Improvements, Disaster Repairs and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Home Improvement Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home
Improvement Products by Project - DIY and DIFM - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Home Improvement Products
by Project - DIY and DIFM Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Home Improvement
Products by Project - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
DIY and DIFM for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home
Improvement Products by End-Use - Kitchen Improvement &
Additions, Bath Improvement & Additions, System Upgrades,
Exterior Replacements, Interior Replacements, Property
Improvements, Disaster Repairs and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Home Improvement Products
by End-Use - Kitchen Improvement & Additions, Bath Improvement &
Additions, System Upgrades, Exterior Replacements, Interior
Replacements, Property Improvements, Disaster Repairs and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Home Improvement
Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Kitchen Improvement & Additions, Bath Improvement & Additions,
System Upgrades, Exterior Replacements, Interior Replacements,
Property Improvements, Disaster Repairs and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Home Improvement Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home
Improvement Products by Project - DIY and DIFM - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: China Historic Review for Home Improvement Products
by Project - DIY and DIFM Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for Home Improvement
Products by Project - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
DIY and DIFM for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home
Improvement Products by End-Use - Kitchen Improvement &
Additions, Bath Improvement & Additions, System Upgrades,
Exterior Replacements, Interior Replacements, Property
Improvements, Disaster Repairs and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: China Historic Review for Home Improvement Products
by End-Use - Kitchen Improvement & Additions, Bath Improvement &
Additions, System Upgrades, Exterior Replacements, Interior
Replacements, Property Improvements, Disaster Repairs and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for Home Improvement
Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Kitchen Improvement & Additions, Bath Improvement & Additions,
System Upgrades, Exterior Replacements, Interior Replacements,
Property Improvements, Disaster Repairs and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Home Improvement Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Home Improvement Products by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Home Improvement Products
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Home Improvement
Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Home Improvement Products by Project - DIY and DIFM -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Home Improvement Products
by Project - DIY and DIFM Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Home Improvement
Products by Project - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
DIY and DIFM for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Home Improvement Products by End-Use - Kitchen Improvement &
Additions, Bath Improvement & Additions, System Upgrades,
Exterior Replacements, Interior Replacements, Property
Improvements, Disaster Repairs and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Home Improvement Products
by End-Use - Kitchen Improvement & Additions, Bath Improvement &
Additions, System Upgrades, Exterior Replacements, Interior
Replacements, Property Improvements, Disaster Repairs and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Home Improvement
Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Kitchen Improvement & Additions, Bath Improvement & Additions,
System Upgrades, Exterior Replacements, Interior Replacements,
Property Improvements, Disaster Repairs and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Home Improvement Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Home Improvement Products by Project - DIY and DIFM -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: France Historic Review for Home Improvement Products
by Project - DIY and DIFM Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 70: France 15-Year Perspective for Home Improvement
Products by Project - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
DIY and DIFM for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Home Improvement Products by End-Use - Kitchen Improvement &
Additions, Bath Improvement & Additions, System Upgrades,
Exterior Replacements, Interior Replacements, Property
Improvements, Disaster Repairs and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: France Historic Review for Home Improvement Products
by End-Use - Kitchen Improvement & Additions, Bath Improvement &
Additions, System Upgrades, Exterior Replacements, Interior
Replacements, Property Improvements, Disaster Repairs and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: France 15-Year Perspective for Home Improvement
Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Kitchen Improvement & Additions, Bath Improvement & Additions,
System Upgrades, Exterior Replacements, Interior Replacements,
Property Improvements, Disaster Repairs and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Home Improvement Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Home Improvement Products by Project - DIY and DIFM -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Home Improvement Products
by Project - DIY and DIFM Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 76: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Home Improvement
Products by Project - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
DIY and DIFM for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Home Improvement Products by End-Use - Kitchen Improvement &
Additions, Bath Improvement & Additions, System Upgrades,
Exterior Replacements, Interior Replacements, Property
Improvements, Disaster Repairs and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Germany Historic Review for Home Improvement Products
by End-Use - Kitchen Improvement & Additions, Bath Improvement &
Additions, System Upgrades, Exterior Replacements, Interior
Replacements, Property Improvements, Disaster Repairs and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Home Improvement
Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Kitchen Improvement & Additions, Bath Improvement & Additions,
System Upgrades, Exterior Replacements, Interior Replacements,
Property Improvements, Disaster Repairs and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home
Improvement Products by Project - DIY and DIFM - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Home Improvement Products
by Project - DIY and DIFM Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 82: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Home Improvement
Products by Project - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
DIY and DIFM for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home
Improvement Products by End-Use - Kitchen Improvement &
Additions, Bath Improvement & Additions, System Upgrades,
Exterior Replacements, Interior Replacements, Property
Improvements, Disaster Repairs and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Italy Historic Review for Home Improvement Products
by End-Use - Kitchen Improvement & Additions, Bath Improvement &
Additions, System Upgrades, Exterior Replacements, Interior
Replacements, Property Improvements, Disaster Repairs and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Home Improvement
Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Kitchen Improvement & Additions, Bath Improvement & Additions,
System Upgrades, Exterior Replacements, Interior Replacements,
Property Improvements, Disaster Repairs and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Home Improvement Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022
(E)
Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home
Improvement Products by Project - DIY and DIFM - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: UK Historic Review for Home Improvement Products by
Project - DIY and DIFM Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: UK 15-Year Perspective for Home Improvement Products
by Project - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for DIY and
DIFM for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home
Improvement Products by End-Use - Kitchen Improvement &
Additions, Bath Improvement & Additions, System Upgrades,
Exterior Replacements, Interior Replacements, Property
Improvements, Disaster Repairs and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: UK Historic Review for Home Improvement Products by
End-Use - Kitchen Improvement & Additions, Bath Improvement &
Additions, System Upgrades, Exterior Replacements, Interior
Replacements, Property Improvements, Disaster Repairs and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: UK 15-Year Perspective for Home Improvement Products
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Kitchen
Improvement & Additions, Bath Improvement & Additions, System
Upgrades, Exterior Replacements, Interior Replacements,
Property Improvements, Disaster Repairs and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home
Improvement Products by Project - DIY and DIFM - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Spain Historic Review for Home Improvement Products
by Project - DIY and DIFM Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 94: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Home Improvement
Products by Project - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
DIY and DIFM for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 95: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Home
Improvement Products by End-Use - Kitchen Improvement &
Additions, Bath Improvement & Additions, System Upgrades,
Exterior Replacements, Interior Replacements, Property
Improvements, Disaster Repairs and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Spain Historic Review for Home Improvement Products
by End-Use - Kitchen Improvement & Additions, Bath Improvement &
Additions, System Upgrades, Exterior Replacements, Interior
Replacements, Property Improvements, Disaster Repairs and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Home Improvement
Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Kitchen Improvement & Additions, Bath Improvement & Additions,
System Upgrades, Exterior Replacements, Interior Replacements,
Property Improvements, Disaster Repairs and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Home Improvement Products by Project - DIY and DIFM -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Russia Historic Review for Home Improvement Products
by Project - DIY and DIFM Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 100: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Home Improvement
Products by Project - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
DIY and DIFM for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 101: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Home Improvement Products by End-Use - Kitchen Improvement &
Additions, Bath Improvement & Additions, System Upgrades,
Exterior Replacements, Interior Replacements, Property
Improvements, Disaster Repairs and Other End-Uses - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Russia Historic Review for Home Improvement Products
by End-Use - Kitchen Improvement & Additions, Bath Improvement &
Additions, System Upgrades, Exterior Replacements, Interior
Replacements, Property Improvements, Disaster Repairs and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Home Improvement
Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Kitchen Improvement & Additions, Bath Improvement & Additions,
System Upgrades, Exterior Replacements, Interior Replacements,
Property Improvements, Disaster Repairs and Other End-Uses for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Home Improvement Products by Project - DIY and
DIFM - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Home Improvement
Products by Project - DIY and DIFM Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Home
Improvement Products by Project - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for DIY and DIFM for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 107: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Home Improvement Products by End-Use - Kitchen
Improvement & Additions, Bath Improvement & Additions, System
Upgrades, Exterior Replacements, Interior Replacements,
Property Improvements, Disaster Repairs and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Home Improvement
Products by End-Use - Kitchen Improvement & Additions, Bath
Improvement & Additions, System Upgrades, Exterior
Replacements, Interior Replacements, Property Improvements,
Disaster Repairs and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Home
Improvement Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Kitchen Improvement & Additions, Bath Improvement &
Additions, System Upgrades, Exterior Replacements, Interior
Replacements, Property Improvements, Disaster Repairs and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Home Improvement Products Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Home Improvement Products by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Home Improvement
Products by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 112: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Home
Improvement Products by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and
Global Home Improvement Products Market to Reach $1.1 Trillion by 2027
What`s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
