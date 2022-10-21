The Global Electric Massagers Market size is expected to reach $6.3 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.7% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Massagers Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By End User, By Distribution Channel, By Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06352733/?utm_source=GNW

They may be able to provide a range of health-related advantages. These tools can be used to reduce any joint or muscular pain that a customer may be experiencing.



It offers relaxation to aid in body and mind relaxation. Additionally, it can aid in reducing the anxiety and stress levels. When utilized shortly before bed, these gadgets can also aid in improving the quality of sleep. Additionally, it might increase the flexibility of the skin. These gadgets are portable and may be taken on trips due to their small size. There are several kinds of massagers available for the legs, back, feet, feet, face, scalp, neck, and full body.



Facial rollers as well as other small handheld massage tools are examples of manually operated alternatives. Electronic massagers that run off of batteries or a power source are another option. They provide relief by assisting the muscles in relaxing and de-contracting. To learn about the costs of massagers and the numerous deals that are now being made, customers can also browse online.



Online as well as offline sales channels provide a complete range of massagers, including those for the head, arms, back, eyes, and feet. These devices are excellent for removing knots and soothing muscle pain. Typically, when someone needs a massage, they are too exhausted to give themselves one. It is not entirely cost-effective to visit a masseuse every time a person needs a massage.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The electric massagers market was disrupted due to the abrupt emergence of the pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly decreased the market’s demand for electric massagers. Closure of all spas and exclusion from online sales channels restrains the development of the electric massagers market. Due to labor supply restrictions and a lack of raw materials, the manufacturing of electric massagers has decreased significantly, just as it has in many other nations where businesses have closed. Because spas and saloons were temporarily closed during the lockdown, there was a considerable decline in demand for massages as well as other therapies, which had a negative impact on the market.



Market Growth Factors



An Increase In The Disposable Income Of People Along With Increasing Engagement Of Women In The Workforce



The increase in disposable income of people is one of the major reasons fueling the growth of the electric massagers market. The phrase that most closely resembles the idea of income is disposable income. The term disposable income refers to income that is accessible to households, such as earnings and salaries, self-employment income and income from unincorporated businesses, pension and other social benefit income, as well as investment income. Households, nowadays, have more money to save or spend as their disposable income improves, which ultimately results in an increase in consumption.



An Increasing Amount Of Stress Among People



Stress is a significant issue in the day-to-day lives of people. Individuals experience stress due to a variety of circumstances, including their workload, the economy, peer pressure, and sociocultural standards. Unmanaged stress frequently causes symptoms, such as restlessness, anxiety, irritability, rage, loss of motivation or attention, melancholy, and depression. These circumstances may have a significant impact on one’s health, lowering immunity and draining both the physical and mental energy of the complete body.



Market Restraining Factors



Rising Availability Of Better Alternatives



One of the factors that are constantly hampering the expansion of the electric massagers market is the prevalence of a number of alternatives to electric massage. There are numerous advantages of receiving a massage. Any sort of massage or soft tissue release helps enhance blood flow and circulation, drain and move sluggish lymph, and remove toxins caught in the layers between the muscles and the fascia. However, many people must be inventive with their soft tissue work because professional massages are not generally accessible in today’s society.



Type Outlook



On the basis of Type, the Electric Massagers Market is segmented into Back & Body Massagers, Leg & Foot Massagers, Neck & Shoulder Massagers, Head Massagers, and Others. In 2021, the neck & shoulder massagers segment acquired the largest revenue share of the electric massagers market. The rise in the growth of the segment is mainly attributed to the increasing instances of cervical among people. Due to modifications within the lifestyle of people all over the world, such as increasing adoption of a sedentary lifestyle, and improper sleeping or sitting positions, cervical disorders are becoming more prevalent.



End-User Outlook



Based on the End-User, the Electric Massagers Market is bifurcated into Residential and Commercial. In 2021, the commercial segment procured the highest revenue share of the electric massagers market. The increasing growth of the segment is majorly attributed to an increase in the number of small-sized spas and saloons. Electric massagers are an increasingly emerging trend, due to which, it is being widely employed in spas and saloons.



Distribution Channel Outlook



By Distribution Channel, the Electric Massagers Market is segregated into Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Sales Channel, and Others. In 2021, the online segment witnessed a significant revenue share of the electric massagers market. The rapid surge in the growth of the segment is ascribed to the increasing convenience that is offered by this type of sales channel. Online sales channel offers people a very wide range of choices in electric massagers as well as numerous other goods.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the Electric Massagers Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, North America accounted for the largest revenue share of the electric massagers market. The rise in the growth of the regional market is due to the wide presence of a number of major market players. Due to the presence of key manufacturers, the competition in the market has become fierce and cut-throat, encouraging manufacturers to bring new innovations and developments within their product portfolio in order to survive the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Omron Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group), Panasonic Corporation, MedMassager, Luraco Technologies Corporation, Nureca Limited (Dr Physio), JSB Healthcare, Medisana GmbH (Ogawa Smart Healthcare Technology Group Co.Ltd), and Zyllion, Inc.



