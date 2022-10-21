Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Earnings

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PWOD)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. achieved net income of $12.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, resulting in basic and diluted earnings per share of $1.83.

Highlights

  • Net income, as reported under GAAP, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $5.3 million and $12.9 million, respectively, compared to $4.1 million and $11.2 million for the same periods of 2021. Results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to 2021 were impacted by an increase in after-tax securities losses of $199,000 (from a gain of $32,000 to a loss of $167,000) for the three month period and an increase in after-tax securities losses of $494,000 (from a gain of $236,000 to a loss of $258,000) for the nine month period. Results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 were impacted by additional compensation expense of $183,000 (after-tax $145,000) associated with the voluntary cash settlement of 346,725 outstanding stock options. In addition, an after-tax loss of $201,000 related to a branch closure negatively impacted results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

  • The provision for loan losses increased $780,000 for the three months and $395,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 to $855,000 and $1.3 million, respectively, compared to $75,000 and $940,000 for the 2021 periods. The increases in the provision for loan losses were primarily due to the significant growth in the loan portfolio.

  • Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 were $0.74 and $1.83. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 were $0.58 and $1.58.

  • Annualized return on average assets was 1.09% for three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to 0.86% for the corresponding period of 2021. Annualized return on average assets was 0.89% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to 0.79% for the corresponding period of 2021.

  • Annualized return on average equity was 12.61% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to 9.85% for the corresponding period of 2021. Annualized return on average equity was 10.48% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to 9.17% for the corresponding period of 2021.

Net Income

Net income from core operations (“core earnings”), which is a non-generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) measure of net income excluding net securities gains or losses, was $5.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $4.1 million for the same period of 2021. Core earnings were $13.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $10.9 million for the same period of 2021. Core earnings per share for the three months ended September 30, 2022 were $0.77 basic and diluted, compared to $0.58 basic and diluted core earnings per share for the same period of 2021. Core earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 were $1.87 basic and diluted, compared to $1.55 basic and diluted for the same period of 2021. Core return on average assets and core return on average equity were 1.12% and 13.02% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to 0.86% and 9.78% for the corresponding period of 2021. Core return on average assets and core return on average equity were 0.91% and 10.69% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to 0.77% and 8.98% for the corresponding period of 2021. Core earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 were impacted negatively by an after-tax compensation expense of $145,000 relating to the voluntary cash settlement of 346,725 stock options along with an after-tax loss of $201,000 relating to a branch closure. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures of core earnings, core return on assets, core return on equity, and core earnings per share described in this press release to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 was 3.47% and 3.17%, compared to 2.85% and 2.84% for the corresponding periods of 2021. The increase in the net interest margin for the three and nine month periods was driven by a decline in the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits of 23 and 29 basis points ("bps") as rates paid decreased throughout 2021 and remained at historically low levels during 2022. Leading the decline in the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits were decreases of 84 and 91 bps in the rate paid on time deposits as time deposits issued prior to the COVID-19 pandemic matured. The increase in the earning asset yield was driven by an increase in yield on federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits due to the rate increases enacted by the Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC"). For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 in comparison to the same periods of 2021, there was an increase in rate on federal funds sold of 186 and 70 bps, respectively, while the rate on interest bearing deposits increased 218 and 48 bps. The three month period ended September 30, 2022 was impacted by an increase of 18 bps in the yield earned on the securities portfolio as legacy securities matured with the funds reinvested at higher rates.

Assets

Total assets decreased $5.7 million to $1.9 billion at September 30, 2022 compared to September 30, 2021.  Cash and cash equivalents decreased $244.8 million as interest-bearing accounts in other financial institutions decreased $193.7 million and fed funds sold decreased $40.0 million as excess liquidity was primarily utilized to fund the growth in the loan portfolio. Net loans increased $212.8 million to $1.5 billion at September 30, 2022 compared to September 30, 2021, as an emphasis was placed on commercial loan growth and customers focused on obtaining funding prior to additional FOMC rate increases. The investment portfolio increased $21.2 million from September 30, 2021 to September 30, 2022 as a portion of the excess cash liquidity was invested primarily into short and medium-term municipal bonds with a maturity of 10 years or less.

Non-performing Loans

The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans ratio decreased to 0.37% at September 30, 2022 from 0.58% at September 30, 2021 as non-performing loans have decreased to $5.7 million at September 30, 2022 from $7.8 million at September 30, 2021. The majority of non-performing loans involve loans that are either in a secured position and have sureties with a strong underlying financial position or have a specific allocation for any impairment recorded within the allowance for loan losses. Net loan charge-offs of $300,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 impacted the allowance for loan losses, which was 0.97% of total loans at September 30, 2022 compared to 1.08% at September 30, 2021.

Deposits

Deposits decreased $2.6 million to $1.6 billion at September 30, 2022 compared to September 30, 2021. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $55.5 million to $537.4 million at September 30, 2022 compared to September 30, 2021.  Driving core deposit growth was the continued emphasis on increasing the utilization of electronic (internet and mobile) deposit banking among our customers. Utilization of internet and mobile banking has increased since the start of 2020 due to these efforts coupled with a change in consumer behavior due to the business and travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Interest-bearing deposits decreased $58.1 million due to the maturity of higher cost time deposits.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity decreased $4.0 million to $164.5 million at September 30, 2022 compared to September 30, 2021.  Accumulated other comprehensive loss of $14.6 million at September 30, 2022 increased from a loss of $2.0 million at September 30, 2021 as a result of a $11.1 million net unrealized loss on available for sale securities at September 30, 2022 compared to an unrealized gain of $3.5 million at September 30, 2021 coupled with a decrease in loss of $2.0 million in the defined benefit plan obligation. The current level of shareholders’ equity equates to a book value per share of $23.32 at September 30, 2022 compared to $23.84 at September 30, 2021, and an equity to asset ratio of 8.63% at September 30, 2022 and 8.82% at September 30, 2021. Dividends declared for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 were $0.96 per share.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Jersey Shore State Bank, which operates seventeen branch offices providing financial services in Lycoming, Clinton, Centre, Montour, Union, and Blair Counties, and Luzerne Bank, which operates eight branch offices providing financial services in Luzerne County, and United Insurance Solutions, LLC, which offers insurance products.  Investment and insurance products are offered through Jersey Shore State Bank’s subsidiary, The M Group, Inc. D/B/A The Comprehensive Financial Group.

NOTE:  This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”).  Management uses the non-GAAP measure of net income from core operations in its analysis of the company’s performance. This measure, as used by the Company, adjusts net income determined in accordance with GAAP to exclude the effects of special items, including significant gains or losses that are unusual in nature such as net securities gains and losses. Because these certain items and their impact on the Company’s performance are difficult to predict, management believes presentation of financial measures excluding the impact of such items provides useful supplemental information in evaluating the operating results of the Company’s core businesses. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

This press release may contain certain “forward-looking statements” including statements concerning plans, objectives, future events or performance and assumptions and other statements, which are statements other than statements of historical fact.  The Company cautions readers that the following important factors, among others, may have affected and could in the future affect actual results and could cause actual results for subsequent periods to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of the Company herein: (i) the effect of changes in laws and regulations, including federal and state banking laws and regulations, and the associated costs of compliance with such laws and regulations either currently or in the future as applicable; (ii) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies as well as by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, or of changes in the Company’s organization, compensation and benefit plans; (iii) the effect on the Company’s competitive position within its market area of the increasing consolidation within the banking and financial services industries, including the increased competition from larger regional and out-of-state banking organizations as well as non-bank providers of various financial services; (iv) the effect of changes in interest rates; (v) the effects of health emergencies, including the spread of infectious diseases or pandemics; or (vi) the effect of changes in the business cycle and downturns in the local, regional or national economies.  For a list of other factors which could affect the Company’s results, see the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including “Item 1A.  Risk Factors,” set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.  These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise.  The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(UNAUDITED)
   
  September 30,
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)  2022   2021  % Change
ASSETS:      
Noninterest-bearing balances $24,418  $35,523  (31.26)%
Interest-bearing balances in other financial institutions  12,444   206,124  (93.96)%
Federal funds sold     40,000  (100.00)%
Total cash and cash equivalents  36,862   281,647  (86.91)%
       
Investment debt securities, available for sale, at fair value  188,196   166,760  12.85 %
Investment equity securities, at fair value  1,130   1,303  (13.28)%
Restricted investment in bank stock, at fair value  14,539   14,649  (0.75)%
Loans held for sale  2,485   3,246  (23.44)%
Loans  1,560,700   1,347,225  15.85 %
Allowance for loan losses  (15,211)  (14,557) 4.49 %
Loans, net  1,545,489   1,332,668  15.97 %
Premises and equipment, net  32,227   34,434  (6.41)%
Accrued interest receivable  8,647   8,529  1.38 %
Bank-owned life insurance  34,288   33,836  1.34 %
Investment in limited partnerships  4,771   5,014  (4.85)%
Goodwill  17,104   17,104   %
Intangibles  361   524  (31.11)%
Operating lease right of use asset  2,699   2,899  (6.90)%
Deferred tax asset  7,187   4,049  77.50 %
Other assets  9,131   4,129  121.14 %
TOTAL ASSETS $1,905,116  $1,910,791  (0.30)%
       
LIABILITIES:      
Interest-bearing deposits $1,053,012  $1,111,144  (5.23)% 
Noninterest-bearing deposits  537,403   481,875  11.52 %
Total deposits  1,590,415   1,593,019  (0.16)% 
        
Short-term borrowings  30,901   9,404  228.59 %
Long-term borrowings  102,829   126,007  (18.39)% 
Accrued interest payable  427   828  (48.43)% 
Operating lease liability  2,753   2,947  (6.58)% 
Other liabilities  13,302   10,105  31.64 %
TOTAL LIABILITIES  1,740,627   1,742,310  (0.10)% 
        
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:       
Preferred stock, no par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued       n/a 
Common stock, par value $5.55, 22,500,000 shares authorized; 7,563,200 and
7,545,922 shares issued; 7,052,975 and 7,065,697 shares outstanding		  42,019   41,921  0.23 %
Additional paid-in capital  53,958   53,508  0.84 %
Retained earnings  95,896   87,146  10.04 %
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) gain:           
Net unrealized (loss) gain on available for sale securities  (11,125)  3,504  (417.49)% 
Defined benefit plan  (3,444)  (5,486) 37.22 %
Treasury stock at cost, 510,225 and 480,225  (12,815)  (12,115) 5.78 %
TOTAL PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC. SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY  164,489   168,478  (2.37)% 
Non-controlling interest     3  (100.00)% 
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY  164,489   168,481  (2.37)% 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $1,905,116  $1,910,791  (0.30)% 

   

PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
     
  Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)  2022   2021  % Change  2022   2021  % Change
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME:              
Loans including fees $15,051  $13,382  12.47 % $41,709  $39,826  4.73 %
Investment securities:              
Taxable  949   834  13.79 %  2,550   2,491  2.37 %
Tax-exempt  236   160  47.50 %  594   495  20.00 %
Dividend and other interest income  628   338  85.80 %  1,470   903  62.79 %
TOTAL INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME  16,864   14,714  14.61 %  46,323   43,715  5.97 %
               
INTEREST EXPENSE:              
Deposits  693   1,308  (47.02)%  2,191   4,481  (51.10)% 
Short-term borrowings  26   3  766.67 %  29   7  314.29 %
Long-term borrowings  613   771  (20.49)%  1,871   2,430  (23.00)% 
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE  1,332   2,082  (36.02)%  4,091   6,918  (40.86)% 
               
NET INTEREST INCOME  15,532   12,632  22.96 %  42,232   36,797  14.77 %
               
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES  855   75  1,040.00 %  1,335   940  42.02 %
               
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES  14,677   12,557  16.88 %  40,897   35,857  14.06 %
               
NON-INTEREST INCOME:              
Service charges  559   456  22.59 %  1,563   1,218  28.33 %
Debt securities (losses) gains, available for sale  (156)  48  (425.00)%  (168)  323  (152.01)%
Net equity securities losses  (55)  (8) (587.50)%  (158)  (24) (558.33)%
Bank-owned life insurance  170   279  (39.07)%  501   614  (18.40)%
Gain on sale of loans  294   456  (35.53)%. 905   2,034  (55.51)%
Insurance commissions  109   129  (15.50)%  386   436  (11.47)%
Brokerage commissions  142   237  (40.08)%  500   663  (24.59)%
Loan broker income  438   772  (43.26)%  1,350   1,449  (6.83)%
Debit card income  344   388  (11.34)%  1,080   1,166  (7.38)%
Other  238   194  22.68 %  673   595  13.11 %
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME  2,083   2,951  (29.41)%  6,632   8,474  (21.74)%
               
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:              
Salaries and employee benefits  6,016   5,837  3.07 %  18,421   17,107  7.68 %
Occupancy  730   745  (2.01)%   2,380   2,438  (2.38)% 
Furniture and equipment  816   883  (7.59)%   2,454   2,663  (7.85)% 
Software amortization  188   226  (16.81)%   660   632  4.43 %
Pennsylvania shares tax  334   373  (10.46)%   1,119   1,097  2.01 %
Professional fees  626   615  1.79 %  1,746   1,882  (7.23)% 
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance  260   220  18.18 %  690   705  (2.13)% 
Marketing  151   231  (34.63)%   435   434  0.23 %
Intangible amortization  34   44  (22.73)%   119   147  (19.05)% 
Other  1,165   1,273  (8.48)%   3,723   3,541  5.14 %
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE  10,320   10,447  (1.22)%   31,747   30,646  3.59 %
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION  6,440   5,061  27.25 %  15,782   13,685  15.32 %
INCOME TAX PROVISION  1,190   932  27.68 %  2,869   2,516  14.03 %
NET INCOME $5,250  $4,129  27.15 % $12,913  $11,169  15.61 %
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest     4  (100.00)%      15  (100.00)% 
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS' $5,250  $4,125  27.27 % $12,913  $11,154  15.77 %
EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC $0.74  $0.58  27.59 % $1.83  $1.58  15.82 %
EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED $0.74  $0.58  27.59 % $1.83  $1.58  15.82 %
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC  7,051,228   7,063,994  (0.18)%   7,060,871   7,059,625  0.02 %
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - DILUTED  7,051,228   7,063,994  (0.18)%   7,060,871   7,059,625  0.02 %


PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES
(UNAUDITED)
 
  Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021
(Dollars in Thousands) Average
Balance(1)		 Interest Average
Rate		 Average
Balance(1)		 Interest Average
Rate
ASSETS:            
Tax-exempt loans (3) $58,735 $394 2.66 % $46,193 $307 2.64 %
All other loans  1,463,330  14,740 4.00 %  1,296,790  13,139 4.02 %
Total loans (2)  1,522,065  15,134 3.94 %  1,342,983  13,446 3.97 %
             
Federal funds sold  33,641  218 2.57 %  40,000  72 0.71 %
             
Taxable securities  159,721  1,158 2.94 %  150,308  1,022 2.76 %
Tax-exempt securities (3)  49,177  299 2.47 %  37,069  203 2.22 %
Total securities  208,898  1,457 2.83 %  187,377  1,225 2.65 %
             
Interest-bearing deposits  34,202  201 2.33 %  205,715  78 0.15 %
             
Total interest-earning assets  1,798,806  17,010 3.76 %  1,776,075  14,821 3.32 %
             
Other assets  130,576      132,820    
             
TOTAL ASSETS $1,929,382     $1,908,895    
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:            
Savings $249,083  26 0.04 % $228,255  22 0.04 %
Super Now deposits  405,173  287 0.28 %  308,591  219 0.28 %
Money market deposits  287,660  200 0.28 %  306,177  238 0.31 %
Time deposits  148,968  180 0.48 %  248,649  829 1.32 %
Total interest-bearing deposits  1,090,884  693 0.25 %  1,091,672  1,308 0.48 %
             
Short-term borrowings  8,062  26 1.23 %  8,696  3 0.14 %
Long-term borrowings  109,269  613 2.23 %  133,536  771 2.29 %
Total borrowings  117,331  639 2.16 %  142,232  774 2.16 %
             
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,208,215  1,332 0.44 %  1,233,904  2,082 0.67 %
             
Demand deposits  533,681      490,500    
Other liabilities  21,008      17,027    
Shareholders’ equity  166,478      167,464    
             
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $1,929,382     $1,908,895    
Interest rate spread (3)     3.32 %     2.65 %
Net interest income/margin (3)   $15,678 3.47 %   $12,739 2.85 %

1.  Information on this table has been calculated using average daily balance sheets to obtain average balances.
2.  Non-accrual loans have been included with loans for the purpose of analyzing net interest earnings.
3.  Income and rates on fully taxable equivalent basis include an adjustment for the difference between annual income from tax-exempt obligations and the taxable equivalent of such income at the standard tax rate of 21%

   
  Three Months Ended September 30,
  2022 2021
Total interest income $16,864 $14,714
Total interest expense  1,332  2,082
Net interest income (GAAP)  15,532  12,632
Tax equivalent adjustment  146  107
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (non-GAAP) $15,678 $12,739


PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES 
(UNAUDITED)
 
  Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021
(Dollars in Thousands) Average
Balance(1)		 Interest Average
Rate		 Average
Balance(1)		 Interest Average
Rate
ASSETS:            
Tax-exempt loans (3) $53,269 $1,033 2.59 % $46,217 $991 2.87 %
All other loans  1,403,504  40,893 3.90 %  1,292,028  39,043 4.04 %
Total loans (2)  1,456,773  41,926 3.85 %  1,338,245  40,034 4.00 %
             
Federal funds sold  43,938  465 1.41 %  21,993  117 0.71 %
             
Taxable securities  152,937  3,126 2.76 %  147,942  3,105 2.84 %
Tax-exempt securities (3)  45,357  752 2.24 %  36,638  627 2.31 %
Total securities  198,294  3,878 2.64 %  184,580  3,732 2.73 %
             
Interest-bearing deposits  97,520  429 0.59 %  206,895  172 0.11 %
             
Total interest-earning assets  1,796,525  46,698 3.48 %  1,751,713  44,055 3.37 %
             
Other assets  129,048      128,567    
             
TOTAL ASSETS $1,925,573     $1,880,280    
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:            
Savings $246,063  72 0.04 % $222,889  94 0.06 %
Super Now deposits  388,149  721 0.25 %  294,570  694 0.31 %
Money market deposits  296,998  596 0.27 %  307,309  761 0.33 %
Time deposits  167,876  802 0.64 %  253,130  2,932 1.55 %
Total interest-bearing deposits  1,099,086  2,191 0.27 %  1,077,898  4,481 0.56 %
             
Short-term borrowings  6,308  29 0.59 %  7,152  7 0.13 %
Long-term borrowings  112,457  1,871 2.22 %  138,669  2,430 2.34 %
Total borrowings  118,765  1,900 2.14 %  145,821  2,437 2.23 %
             
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,217,851  4,091 0.45 %  1,223,719  6,918 0.76 %
             
Demand deposits  519,599      473,088    
Other liabilities  23,814      21,327    
Shareholders’ equity  164,309      162,146    
             
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $1,925,573     $1,880,280    
Interest rate spread (3)     3.03 %     2.61 %
Net interest income/margin (3)   $42,607 3.17 %   $37,137 2.84 %

1.  Information on this table has been calculated using average daily balance sheets to obtain average balances.
2.  Non-accrual loans have been included with loans for the purpose of analyzing net interest earnings.
3.  Income and rates on fully taxable equivalent basis include an adjustment for the difference between annual income from tax-exempt obligations and the taxable equivalent of such income at the standard tax rate of 21%

   
  Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2022 2021
Total interest income $46,323 $43,715
Total interest expense  4,091  6,918
Net interest income  42,232  36,797
Tax equivalent adjustment  375  340
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (non-GAAP) $42,607 $37,137


(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) Quarter Ended
  9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021
Operating Data          
Net income $5,250  $4,231  $3,432  $4,879  $4,125 
Net interest income  15,532   13,847   12,853   12,921   12,632 
Provision (credit) for loan losses  855   330   150   (300)  75 
Net security (losses) gains  (211)  (54)  (61)  360   40 
Non-interest income, excluding net security gains  2,294   2,191   2,473   2,835   2,911 
Non-interest expense  10,320   10,420   11,007   10,259   10,447 
           
Performance Statistics          
Net interest margin  3.47 %  3.12 %  2.93 %  2.90 %  2.85 %
Annualized return on average assets  1.09 %  0.88 %  0.72 %  1.02 %  0.86 %
Annualized return on average equity  12.61 %  10.15 %  8.17 %  11.59 %  9.85 %
Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans  0.01 %  (0.01)%  0.09 %  0.02 %  (0.01)%
Net charge-offs (recoveries)  37   (40)  303   81   (44)
Efficiency ratio  57.70%  64.72 %  71.53 %  64.83 %  66.93 %
           
Per Share Data          
Basic earnings per share $0.74  $0.60  $0.49  $0.69  $0.58 
Diluted earnings per share  0.74   0.60   0.49   0.69   0.58 
Dividend declared per share  0.32   0.32   0.32   0.32   0.32 
Book value  23.32   23.56   23.81   24.37   23.84 
Common stock price:          
High  24.29   24.35   24.67   24.65   24.42 
Low  22.02   22.34   23.64   23.50   22.78 
Close  22.91   23.09   24.43   23.65   23.92 
Weighted average common shares:          
Basic  7,051   7,059   7,073   7,068   7,064 
Fully Diluted  7,051   7,059   7,073   7,068   7,064 
End-of-period common shares:          
Issued  7,563   7,559   7,555   7,550   7,546 
Treasury  (510)  (510)  (480)  (480)  (480)


(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) Quarter Ended
  9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021
Financial Condition Data:          
General          
Total assets $1,905,116  $1,891,806  $1,916,809  $1,940,809  $1,910,791 
Loans, net  1,545,489   1,474,739   1,391,943   1,377,971   1,332,668 
Goodwill  17,104   17,104   17,104   17,104   17,104 
Intangibles  361   396   437   480   524 
Total deposits  1,590,415   1,589,579   1,612,395   1,621,315   1,593,019 
Noninterest-bearing  537,403   524,288   514,130   494,360   481,875 
Savings  249,532   249,057   245,661   236,312   231,189 
NOW  392,140   353,102   379,838   366,399   340,441 
Money Market  268,532   309,453   299,166   318,877   305,156 
Time Deposits  142,808   153,679   173,600   205,367   234,358 
Total interest-bearing deposits  1,053,012   1,065,291   1,098,265   1,126,955   1,111,144 
           
Core deposits*  1,447,607   1,435,900   1,438,795   1,415,948   1,358,661 
Shareholders’ equity  164,489   166,054   168,427   172,274   168,478 
           
Asset Quality          
Non-performing loans $5,743  $5,100  $5,281  $6,250  $7,763 
Non-performing loans to total assets  0.30 %  0.27 %  0.28 %  0.32 %  0.41 %
Allowance for loan losses  15,211   14,393   14,023   14,176   14,557 
Allowance for loan losses to total loans  0.97 %  0.97 %  1.00 %  1.02 %  1.08 %
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans  264.86 %  282.22 %  265.54 %  226.82 %  187.52 %
Non-performing loans to total loans  0.37 %  0.34 %  0.38 %  0.45 %  0.58 %
           
Capitalization          
Shareholders’ equity to total assets  8.63 %  8.78 %  8.79 %  8.88 %  8.82 %
                     
* Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits


Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(UNAUDITED)
 
  Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)  2022   2021   2022   2021 
GAAP net income $5,250  $4,125  $12,913  $11,154 
Less: net securities (losses) gains, net of tax  (167)  32   (258)  236 
Non-GAAP core earnings $5,417  $4,093  $13,171  $10,918 
         
  Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
   2022   2021   2022   2021 
Return on average assets (ROA)  1.09 %  0.86 %  0.89%  0.79 %
Less: net securities (losses) gains, net of tax  (0.03)%   %  (0.02)%  0.02 %
Non-GAAP core ROA  1.12 %  0.86 %  0.91%  0.77 %
         
  Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
   2022   2021   2022   2021 
Return on average equity (ROE)  12.61 %  9.85 %  10.48 %  9.17 %
Less: net securities (losses) gains, net of tax  (0.41)%  0.07 %  (0.21)%  0.19 %
Non-GAAP core ROE  13.02 %  9.78 %  10.69 %  8.98 %
         
  Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
   2022   2021   2022   2021 
Basic earnings per share (EPS) $0.74  $0.58  $1.83  $1.58 
Less: net securities (losses) gains, net of tax  (0.03)     (0.04)  0.03 
Non-GAAP basic core EPS $0.77  $0.58  $1.87  $1.55 
     
  Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
   2022   2021   2022   2021 
Diluted EPS $0.74  $0.58  $1.83  $1.58 
Less: net securities (losses) gains, net of tax  (0.03)     (0.04)  0.03 
Non-GAAP diluted core EPS $0.77  $0.58  $1.87  $1.55 