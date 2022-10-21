Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Earnings

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PWOD)



Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. achieved net income of $12.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, resulting in basic and diluted earnings per share of $1.83.

Highlights

Net income, as reported under GAAP, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $5.3 million and $12.9 million, respectively, compared to $4.1 million and $11.2 million for the same periods of 2021. Results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to 2021 were impacted by an increase in after-tax securities losses of $199,000 (from a gain of $32,000 to a loss of $167,000) for the three month period and an increase in after-tax securities losses of $494,000 (from a gain of $236,000 to a loss of $258,000) for the nine month period. Results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 were impacted by additional compensation expense of $183,000 (after-tax $145,000) associated with the voluntary cash settlement of 346,725 outstanding stock options. In addition, an after-tax loss of $201,000 related to a branch closure negatively impacted results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.





The provision for loan losses increased $780,000 for the three months and $395,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 to $855,000 and $1.3 million, respectively, compared to $75,000 and $940,000 for the 2021 periods. The increases in the provision for loan losses were primarily due to the significant growth in the loan portfolio.





Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 were $0.74 and $1.83. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 were $0.58 and $1.58.





Annualized return on average assets was 1.09% for three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to 0.86% for the corresponding period of 2021. Annualized return on average assets was 0.89% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to 0.79% for the corresponding period of 2021.





Annualized return on average equity was 12.61% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to 9.85% for the corresponding period of 2021. Annualized return on average equity was 10.48% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to 9.17% for the corresponding period of 2021.



Net Income

Net income from core operations (“core earnings”), which is a non-generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) measure of net income excluding net securities gains or losses, was $5.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $4.1 million for the same period of 2021. Core earnings were $13.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $10.9 million for the same period of 2021. Core earnings per share for the three months ended September 30, 2022 were $0.77 basic and diluted, compared to $0.58 basic and diluted core earnings per share for the same period of 2021. Core earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 were $1.87 basic and diluted, compared to $1.55 basic and diluted for the same period of 2021. Core return on average assets and core return on average equity were 1.12% and 13.02% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to 0.86% and 9.78% for the corresponding period of 2021. Core return on average assets and core return on average equity were 0.91% and 10.69% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to 0.77% and 8.98% for the corresponding period of 2021. Core earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 were impacted negatively by an after-tax compensation expense of $145,000 relating to the voluntary cash settlement of 346,725 stock options along with an after-tax loss of $201,000 relating to a branch closure. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures of core earnings, core return on assets, core return on equity, and core earnings per share described in this press release to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 was 3.47% and 3.17%, compared to 2.85% and 2.84% for the corresponding periods of 2021. The increase in the net interest margin for the three and nine month periods was driven by a decline in the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits of 23 and 29 basis points ("bps") as rates paid decreased throughout 2021 and remained at historically low levels during 2022. Leading the decline in the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits were decreases of 84 and 91 bps in the rate paid on time deposits as time deposits issued prior to the COVID-19 pandemic matured. The increase in the earning asset yield was driven by an increase in yield on federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits due to the rate increases enacted by the Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC"). For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 in comparison to the same periods of 2021, there was an increase in rate on federal funds sold of 186 and 70 bps, respectively, while the rate on interest bearing deposits increased 218 and 48 bps. The three month period ended September 30, 2022 was impacted by an increase of 18 bps in the yield earned on the securities portfolio as legacy securities matured with the funds reinvested at higher rates.

Assets

Total assets decreased $5.7 million to $1.9 billion at September 30, 2022 compared to September 30, 2021. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $244.8 million as interest-bearing accounts in other financial institutions decreased $193.7 million and fed funds sold decreased $40.0 million as excess liquidity was primarily utilized to fund the growth in the loan portfolio. Net loans increased $212.8 million to $1.5 billion at September 30, 2022 compared to September 30, 2021, as an emphasis was placed on commercial loan growth and customers focused on obtaining funding prior to additional FOMC rate increases. The investment portfolio increased $21.2 million from September 30, 2021 to September 30, 2022 as a portion of the excess cash liquidity was invested primarily into short and medium-term municipal bonds with a maturity of 10 years or less.

Non-performing Loans

The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans ratio decreased to 0.37% at September 30, 2022 from 0.58% at September 30, 2021 as non-performing loans have decreased to $5.7 million at September 30, 2022 from $7.8 million at September 30, 2021. The majority of non-performing loans involve loans that are either in a secured position and have sureties with a strong underlying financial position or have a specific allocation for any impairment recorded within the allowance for loan losses. Net loan charge-offs of $300,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 impacted the allowance for loan losses, which was 0.97% of total loans at September 30, 2022 compared to 1.08% at September 30, 2021.

Deposits

Deposits decreased $2.6 million to $1.6 billion at September 30, 2022 compared to September 30, 2021. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $55.5 million to $537.4 million at September 30, 2022 compared to September 30, 2021. Driving core deposit growth was the continued emphasis on increasing the utilization of electronic (internet and mobile) deposit banking among our customers. Utilization of internet and mobile banking has increased since the start of 2020 due to these efforts coupled with a change in consumer behavior due to the business and travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Interest-bearing deposits decreased $58.1 million due to the maturity of higher cost time deposits.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity decreased $4.0 million to $164.5 million at September 30, 2022 compared to September 30, 2021. Accumulated other comprehensive loss of $14.6 million at September 30, 2022 increased from a loss of $2.0 million at September 30, 2021 as a result of a $11.1 million net unrealized loss on available for sale securities at September 30, 2022 compared to an unrealized gain of $3.5 million at September 30, 2021 coupled with a decrease in loss of $2.0 million in the defined benefit plan obligation. The current level of shareholders’ equity equates to a book value per share of $23.32 at September 30, 2022 compared to $23.84 at September 30, 2021, and an equity to asset ratio of 8.63% at September 30, 2022 and 8.82% at September 30, 2021. Dividends declared for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 were $0.96 per share.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Jersey Shore State Bank, which operates seventeen branch offices providing financial services in Lycoming, Clinton, Centre, Montour, Union, and Blair Counties, and Luzerne Bank, which operates eight branch offices providing financial services in Luzerne County, and United Insurance Solutions, LLC, which offers insurance products. Investment and insurance products are offered through Jersey Shore State Bank’s subsidiary, The M Group, Inc. D/B/A The Comprehensive Financial Group.

NOTE: This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Management uses the non-GAAP measure of net income from core operations in its analysis of the company’s performance. This measure, as used by the Company, adjusts net income determined in accordance with GAAP to exclude the effects of special items, including significant gains or losses that are unusual in nature such as net securities gains and losses. Because these certain items and their impact on the Company’s performance are difficult to predict, management believes presentation of financial measures excluding the impact of such items provides useful supplemental information in evaluating the operating results of the Company’s core businesses. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

This press release may contain certain “forward-looking statements” including statements concerning plans, objectives, future events or performance and assumptions and other statements, which are statements other than statements of historical fact. The Company cautions readers that the following important factors, among others, may have affected and could in the future affect actual results and could cause actual results for subsequent periods to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of the Company herein: (i) the effect of changes in laws and regulations, including federal and state banking laws and regulations, and the associated costs of compliance with such laws and regulations either currently or in the future as applicable; (ii) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies as well as by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, or of changes in the Company’s organization, compensation and benefit plans; (iii) the effect on the Company’s competitive position within its market area of the increasing consolidation within the banking and financial services industries, including the increased competition from larger regional and out-of-state banking organizations as well as non-bank providers of various financial services; (iv) the effect of changes in interest rates; (v) the effects of health emergencies, including the spread of infectious diseases or pandemics; or (vi) the effect of changes in the business cycle and downturns in the local, regional or national economies. For a list of other factors which could affect the Company’s results, see the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(UNAUDITED) September 30, (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) 2022 2021 % Change ASSETS: Noninterest-bearing balances $ 24,418 $ 35,523 (31.26 )% Interest-bearing balances in other financial institutions 12,444 206,124 (93.96 )% Federal funds sold — 40,000 (100.00 )% Total cash and cash equivalents 36,862 281,647 (86.91 )% Investment debt securities, available for sale, at fair value 188,196 166,760 12.85 % Investment equity securities, at fair value 1,130 1,303 (13.28 )% Restricted investment in bank stock, at fair value 14,539 14,649 (0.75 )% Loans held for sale 2,485 3,246 (23.44 )% Loans 1,560,700 1,347,225 15.85 % Allowance for loan losses (15,211 ) (14,557 ) 4.49 % Loans, net 1,545,489 1,332,668 15.97 % Premises and equipment, net 32,227 34,434 (6.41 )% Accrued interest receivable 8,647 8,529 1.38 % Bank-owned life insurance 34,288 33,836 1.34 % Investment in limited partnerships 4,771 5,014 (4.85 )% Goodwill 17,104 17,104 — % Intangibles 361 524 (31.11 )% Operating lease right of use asset 2,699 2,899 (6.90 )% Deferred tax asset 7,187 4,049 77.50 % Other assets 9,131 4,129 121.14 % TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,905,116 $ 1,910,791 (0.30 )% LIABILITIES: Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,053,012 $ 1,111,144 (5.23 )% Noninterest-bearing deposits 537,403 481,875 11.52 % Total deposits 1,590,415 1,593,019 (0.16 )% Short-term borrowings 30,901 9,404 228.59 % Long-term borrowings 102,829 126,007 (18.39 )% Accrued interest payable 427 828 (48.43 )% Operating lease liability 2,753 2,947 (6.58 )% Other liabilities 13,302 10,105 31.64 % TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,740,627 1,742,310 (0.10 )% SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred stock, no par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued — — n/a Common stock, par value $5.55, 22,500,000 shares authorized; 7,563,200 and

7,545,922 shares issued; 7,052,975 and 7,065,697 shares outstanding 42,019 41,921 0.23 % Additional paid-in capital 53,958 53,508 0.84 % Retained earnings 95,896 87,146 10.04 % Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) gain: Net unrealized (loss) gain on available for sale securities (11,125 ) 3,504 (417.49 )% Defined benefit plan (3,444 ) (5,486 ) 37.22 % Treasury stock at cost, 510,225 and 480,225 (12,815 ) (12,115 ) 5.78 % TOTAL PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC. SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 164,489 168,478 (2.37 )% Non-controlling interest — 3 (100.00 )% TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 164,489 168,481 (2.37 )% TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,905,116 $ 1,910,791 (0.30 )%





PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME: Loans including fees $ 15,051 $ 13,382 12.47 % $ 41,709 $ 39,826 4.73 % Investment securities: Taxable 949 834 13.79 % 2,550 2,491 2.37 % Tax-exempt 236 160 47.50 % 594 495 20.00 % Dividend and other interest income 628 338 85.80 % 1,470 903 62.79 % TOTAL INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME 16,864 14,714 14.61 % 46,323 43,715 5.97 % INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 693 1,308 (47.02 )% 2,191 4,481 (51.10 )% Short-term borrowings 26 3 766.67 % 29 7 314.29 % Long-term borrowings 613 771 (20.49 )% 1,871 2,430 (23.00 )% TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 1,332 2,082 (36.02 )% 4,091 6,918 (40.86 )% NET INTEREST INCOME 15,532 12,632 22.96 % 42,232 36,797 14.77 % PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 855 75 1,040.00 % 1,335 940 42.02 % NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 14,677 12,557 16.88 % 40,897 35,857 14.06 % NON-INTEREST INCOME: Service charges 559 456 22.59 % 1,563 1,218 28.33 % Debt securities (losses) gains, available for sale (156 ) 48 (425.00 )% (168 ) 323 (152.01 )% Net equity securities losses (55 ) (8 ) (587.50 )% (158 ) (24 ) (558.33 )% Bank-owned life insurance 170 279 (39.07 )% 501 614 (18.40 )% Gain on sale of loans 294 456 (35.53 )% . 905 2,034 (55.51 )% Insurance commissions 109 129 (15.50 )% 386 436 (11.47 )% Brokerage commissions 142 237 (40.08 )% 500 663 (24.59 )% Loan broker income 438 772 (43.26 )% 1,350 1,449 (6.83 )% Debit card income 344 388 (11.34 )% 1,080 1,166 (7.38 )% Other 238 194 22.68 % 673 595 13.11 % TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 2,083 2,951 (29.41 )% 6,632 8,474 (21.74 )% NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 6,016 5,837 3.07 % 18,421 17,107 7.68 % Occupancy 730 745 (2.01 )% 2,380 2,438 (2.38 )% Furniture and equipment 816 883 (7.59 )% 2,454 2,663 (7.85 )% Software amortization 188 226 (16.81 )% 660 632 4.43 % Pennsylvania shares tax 334 373 (10.46 )% 1,119 1,097 2.01 % Professional fees 626 615 1.79 % 1,746 1,882 (7.23 )% Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance 260 220 18.18 % 690 705 (2.13 )% Marketing 151 231 (34.63 )% 435 434 0.23 % Intangible amortization 34 44 (22.73 )% 119 147 (19.05 )% Other 1,165 1,273 (8.48 )% 3,723 3,541 5.14 % TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 10,320 10,447 (1.22 )% 31,747 30,646 3.59 % INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION 6,440 5,061 27.25 % 15,782 13,685 15.32 % INCOME TAX PROVISION 1,190 932 27.68 % 2,869 2,516 14.03 % NET INCOME $ 5,250 $ 4,129 27.15 % $ 12,913 $ 11,169 15.61 % Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest — 4 (100.00 )% — 15 (100.00 )% NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS' $ 5,250 $ 4,125 27.27 % $ 12,913 $ 11,154 15.77 % EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC $ 0.74 $ 0.58 27.59 % $ 1.83 $ 1.58 15.82 % EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED $ 0.74 $ 0.58 27.59 % $ 1.83 $ 1.58 15.82 % WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC 7,051,228 7,063,994 (0.18 )% 7,060,871 7,059,625 0.02 % WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - DILUTED 7,051,228 7,063,994 (0.18 )% 7,060,871 7,059,625 0.02 %





PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES

(UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 (Dollars in Thousands) Average

Balance(1) Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance(1) Interest Average

Rate ASSETS: Tax-exempt loans (3) $ 58,735 $ 394 2.66 % $ 46,193 $ 307 2.64 % All other loans 1,463,330 14,740 4.00 % 1,296,790 13,139 4.02 % Total loans (2) 1,522,065 15,134 3.94 % 1,342,983 13,446 3.97 % Federal funds sold 33,641 218 2.57 % 40,000 72 0.71 % Taxable securities 159,721 1,158 2.94 % 150,308 1,022 2.76 % Tax-exempt securities (3) 49,177 299 2.47 % 37,069 203 2.22 % Total securities 208,898 1,457 2.83 % 187,377 1,225 2.65 % Interest-bearing deposits 34,202 201 2.33 % 205,715 78 0.15 % Total interest-earning assets 1,798,806 17,010 3.76 % 1,776,075 14,821 3.32 % Other assets 130,576 132,820 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,929,382 $ 1,908,895 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Savings $ 249,083 26 0.04 % $ 228,255 22 0.04 % Super Now deposits 405,173 287 0.28 % 308,591 219 0.28 % Money market deposits 287,660 200 0.28 % 306,177 238 0.31 % Time deposits 148,968 180 0.48 % 248,649 829 1.32 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,090,884 693 0.25 % 1,091,672 1,308 0.48 % Short-term borrowings 8,062 26 1.23 % 8,696 3 0.14 % Long-term borrowings 109,269 613 2.23 % 133,536 771 2.29 % Total borrowings 117,331 639 2.16 % 142,232 774 2.16 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,208,215 1,332 0.44 % 1,233,904 2,082 0.67 % Demand deposits 533,681 490,500 Other liabilities 21,008 17,027 Shareholders’ equity 166,478 167,464 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,929,382 $ 1,908,895 Interest rate spread (3) 3.32 % 2.65 % Net interest income/margin (3) $ 15,678 3.47 % $ 12,739 2.85 %

1. Information on this table has been calculated using average daily balance sheets to obtain average balances.

2. Non-accrual loans have been included with loans for the purpose of analyzing net interest earnings.

3. Income and rates on fully taxable equivalent basis include an adjustment for the difference between annual income from tax-exempt obligations and the taxable equivalent of such income at the standard tax rate of 21%

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Total interest income $ 16,864 $ 14,714 Total interest expense 1,332 2,082 Net interest income (GAAP) 15,532 12,632 Tax equivalent adjustment 146 107 Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (non-GAAP) $ 15,678 $ 12,739





PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES

(UNAUDITED) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 (Dollars in Thousands) Average

Balance(1) Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance(1) Interest Average

Rate ASSETS: Tax-exempt loans (3) $ 53,269 $ 1,033 2.59 % $ 46,217 $ 991 2.87 % All other loans 1,403,504 40,893 3.90 % 1,292,028 39,043 4.04 % Total loans (2) 1,456,773 41,926 3.85 % 1,338,245 40,034 4.00 % Federal funds sold 43,938 465 1.41 % 21,993 117 0.71 % Taxable securities 152,937 3,126 2.76 % 147,942 3,105 2.84 % Tax-exempt securities (3) 45,357 752 2.24 % 36,638 627 2.31 % Total securities 198,294 3,878 2.64 % 184,580 3,732 2.73 % Interest-bearing deposits 97,520 429 0.59 % 206,895 172 0.11 % Total interest-earning assets 1,796,525 46,698 3.48 % 1,751,713 44,055 3.37 % Other assets 129,048 128,567 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,925,573 $ 1,880,280 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Savings $ 246,063 72 0.04 % $ 222,889 94 0.06 % Super Now deposits 388,149 721 0.25 % 294,570 694 0.31 % Money market deposits 296,998 596 0.27 % 307,309 761 0.33 % Time deposits 167,876 802 0.64 % 253,130 2,932 1.55 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,099,086 2,191 0.27 % 1,077,898 4,481 0.56 % Short-term borrowings 6,308 29 0.59 % 7,152 7 0.13 % Long-term borrowings 112,457 1,871 2.22 % 138,669 2,430 2.34 % Total borrowings 118,765 1,900 2.14 % 145,821 2,437 2.23 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,217,851 4,091 0.45 % 1,223,719 6,918 0.76 % Demand deposits 519,599 473,088 Other liabilities 23,814 21,327 Shareholders’ equity 164,309 162,146 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,925,573 $ 1,880,280 Interest rate spread (3) 3.03 % 2.61 % Net interest income/margin (3) $ 42,607 3.17 % $ 37,137 2.84 %

1. Information on this table has been calculated using average daily balance sheets to obtain average balances.

2. Non-accrual loans have been included with loans for the purpose of analyzing net interest earnings.

3. Income and rates on fully taxable equivalent basis include an adjustment for the difference between annual income from tax-exempt obligations and the taxable equivalent of such income at the standard tax rate of 21%

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Total interest income $ 46,323 $ 43,715 Total interest expense 4,091 6,918 Net interest income 42,232 36,797 Tax equivalent adjustment 375 340 Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (non-GAAP) $ 42,607 $ 37,137





(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) Quarter Ended 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 Operating Data Net income $ 5,250 $ 4,231 $ 3,432 $ 4,879 $ 4,125 Net interest income 15,532 13,847 12,853 12,921 12,632 Provision (credit) for loan losses 855 330 150 (300 ) 75 Net security (losses) gains (211 ) (54 ) (61 ) 360 40 Non-interest income, excluding net security gains 2,294 2,191 2,473 2,835 2,911 Non-interest expense 10,320 10,420 11,007 10,259 10,447 Performance Statistics Net interest margin 3.47 % 3.12 % 2.93 % 2.90 % 2.85 % Annualized return on average assets 1.09 % 0.88 % 0.72 % 1.02 % 0.86 % Annualized return on average equity 12.61 % 10.15 % 8.17 % 11.59 % 9.85 % Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.01 % (0.01 )% 0.09 % 0.02 % (0.01 )% Net charge-offs (recoveries) 37 (40 ) 303 81 (44 ) Efficiency ratio 57.70 % 64.72 % 71.53 % 64.83 % 66.93 % Per Share Data Basic earnings per share $ 0.74 $ 0.60 $ 0.49 $ 0.69 $ 0.58 Diluted earnings per share 0.74 0.60 0.49 0.69 0.58 Dividend declared per share 0.32 0.32 0.32 0.32 0.32 Book value 23.32 23.56 23.81 24.37 23.84 Common stock price: High 24.29 24.35 24.67 24.65 24.42 Low 22.02 22.34 23.64 23.50 22.78 Close 22.91 23.09 24.43 23.65 23.92 Weighted average common shares: Basic 7,051 7,059 7,073 7,068 7,064 Fully Diluted 7,051 7,059 7,073 7,068 7,064 End-of-period common shares: Issued 7,563 7,559 7,555 7,550 7,546 Treasury (510 ) (510 ) (480 ) (480 ) (480 )





(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) Quarter Ended 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 Financial Condition Data: General Total assets $ 1,905,116 $ 1,891,806 $ 1,916,809 $ 1,940,809 $ 1,910,791 Loans, net 1,545,489 1,474,739 1,391,943 1,377,971 1,332,668 Goodwill 17,104 17,104 17,104 17,104 17,104 Intangibles 361 396 437 480 524 Total deposits 1,590,415 1,589,579 1,612,395 1,621,315 1,593,019 Noninterest-bearing 537,403 524,288 514,130 494,360 481,875 Savings 249,532 249,057 245,661 236,312 231,189 NOW 392,140 353,102 379,838 366,399 340,441 Money Market 268,532 309,453 299,166 318,877 305,156 Time Deposits 142,808 153,679 173,600 205,367 234,358 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,053,012 1,065,291 1,098,265 1,126,955 1,111,144 Core deposits* 1,447,607 1,435,900 1,438,795 1,415,948 1,358,661 Shareholders’ equity 164,489 166,054 168,427 172,274 168,478 Asset Quality Non-performing loans $ 5,743 $ 5,100 $ 5,281 $ 6,250 $ 7,763 Non-performing loans to total assets 0.30 % 0.27 % 0.28 % 0.32 % 0.41 % Allowance for loan losses 15,211 14,393 14,023 14,176 14,557 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.97 % 0.97 % 1.00 % 1.02 % 1.08 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 264.86 % 282.22 % 265.54 % 226.82 % 187.52 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.37 % 0.34 % 0.38 % 0.45 % 0.58 % Capitalization Shareholders’ equity to total assets 8.63 % 8.78 % 8.79 % 8.88 % 8.82 % * Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits



