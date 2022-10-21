Global Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety Market to Reach $77.1 Billion by 2027

New York, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800056/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$77.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Personal Monitoring Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.7% CAGR and reach US$24 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Handheld Monitoring Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.1% CAGR



The Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 3.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.



Area Monitoring Devices Segment to Record 3.9% CAGR



In the global Area Monitoring Devices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8.6 Billion by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -

General Tools & Instruments LLC

L3 Narda-MITEQ

LAURUS Systems

Mirion Technologies, Inc.

Osun Technologies Inc.

Spectris PLC

Sper Scientific

TECPEL Co., Ltd.

TES Electrical Electronic Corporation

Wavecontrol S.L.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800056/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety -

Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Burgeoning Demand for Electronic Devices from Industrial and

Residential Sectors Shapes Market Expansion

Explosion of IoT Devices Increases Exposure to Electromagnetic

Frequency (EMF) Radiation, Spurring Market Growth: Global IoT

Connected Devices Installed Base (In Million Units) by

Category for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2023

Global Smart Home Device Shipments (In Million Units) by

Category for the Years 2018 and 2023

Growing Awareness of Health Risks Posed by Radiation Exposure

Drives Market Growth

Compliance with Expanding Regulatory Policies and Workplace

Safety Standards Augments Demand

Brief Details of Government Regulators and Organizations

Issuing Guidelines for Protection against Non Ionizing

Radiation

Military and Domestic Security Sector Fuel Significant Demand

in the Market

Adoption of Non Ionizing Imaging Modalities Widens Demand in

Healthcare

Brief Details of Regulations on Use of Diagnostic Devices Based

on Non Ionizing Radiation by Country/Region

Need for Heavy and Continuous R&D Investments to Limit Market

Growth



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF

Detection, Measurement, and Safety by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-ionizing

Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Personal Monitoring Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Personal Monitoring Devices

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Personal Monitoring

Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Handheld Monitoring Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Handheld Monitoring Devices

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Handheld Monitoring

Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Area

Monitoring Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Area Monitoring Devices by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Area Monitoring Devices

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Military & Homeland Security by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Military & Homeland

Security by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Military & Homeland

Security by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Telecommunications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Telecommunications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Telecommunications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection,

Measurement, and Safety Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety

Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety

by Device - Personal Monitoring Devices, Handheld Monitoring

Devices and Area Monitoring Devices - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF

Detection, Measurement, and Safety by Device - Personal

Monitoring Devices, Handheld Monitoring Devices and Area

Monitoring Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Non-ionizing

Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety by Device -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal Monitoring

Devices, Handheld Monitoring Devices and Area Monitoring

Devices for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety

by End-Use - Healthcare, Manufacturing, Military & Homeland

Security, Telecommunications and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF

Detection, Measurement, and Safety by End-Use - Healthcare,

Manufacturing, Military & Homeland Security, Telecommunications

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Non-ionizing

Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare,

Manufacturing, Military & Homeland Security, Telecommunications

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety

by Device - Personal Monitoring Devices, Handheld Monitoring

Devices and Area Monitoring Devices - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF

Detection, Measurement, and Safety by Device - Personal

Monitoring Devices, Handheld Monitoring Devices and Area

Monitoring Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Non-ionizing

Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety by Device -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal Monitoring

Devices, Handheld Monitoring Devices and Area Monitoring

Devices for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety

by End-Use - Healthcare, Manufacturing, Military & Homeland

Security, Telecommunications and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF

Detection, Measurement, and Safety by End-Use - Healthcare,

Manufacturing, Military & Homeland Security, Telecommunications

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Non-ionizing

Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare,

Manufacturing, Military & Homeland Security, Telecommunications

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety

Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety

by Device - Personal Monitoring Devices, Handheld Monitoring

Devices and Area Monitoring Devices - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF

Detection, Measurement, and Safety by Device - Personal

Monitoring Devices, Handheld Monitoring Devices and Area

Monitoring Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Non-ionizing

Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety by Device -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal Monitoring

Devices, Handheld Monitoring Devices and Area Monitoring

Devices for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety

by End-Use - Healthcare, Manufacturing, Military & Homeland

Security, Telecommunications and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF

Detection, Measurement, and Safety by End-Use - Healthcare,

Manufacturing, Military & Homeland Security, Telecommunications

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Non-ionizing

Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare,

Manufacturing, Military & Homeland Security, Telecommunications

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety

Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety

by Device - Personal Monitoring Devices, Handheld Monitoring

Devices and Area Monitoring Devices - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 48: China Historic Review for Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF

Detection, Measurement, and Safety by Device - Personal

Monitoring Devices, Handheld Monitoring Devices and Area

Monitoring Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: China 15-Year Perspective for Non-ionizing

Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety by Device -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal Monitoring

Devices, Handheld Monitoring Devices and Area Monitoring

Devices for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety

by End-Use - Healthcare, Manufacturing, Military & Homeland

Security, Telecommunications and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: China Historic Review for Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF

Detection, Measurement, and Safety by End-Use - Healthcare,

Manufacturing, Military & Homeland Security, Telecommunications

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: China 15-Year Perspective for Non-ionizing

Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare,

Manufacturing, Military & Homeland Security, Telecommunications

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety

Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF

Detection, Measurement, and Safety by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Non-ionizing

Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety

by Device - Personal Monitoring Devices, Handheld Monitoring

Devices and Area Monitoring Devices - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF

Detection, Measurement, and Safety by Device - Personal

Monitoring Devices, Handheld Monitoring Devices and Area

Monitoring Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Non-ionizing

Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety by Device -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal Monitoring

Devices, Handheld Monitoring Devices and Area Monitoring

Devices for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety

by End-Use - Healthcare, Manufacturing, Military & Homeland

Security, Telecommunications and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF

Detection, Measurement, and Safety by End-Use - Healthcare,

Manufacturing, Military & Homeland Security, Telecommunications

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Non-ionizing

Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare,

Manufacturing, Military & Homeland Security, Telecommunications

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety

Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety

by Device - Personal Monitoring Devices, Handheld Monitoring

Devices and Area Monitoring Devices - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 63: France Historic Review for Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF

Detection, Measurement, and Safety by Device - Personal

Monitoring Devices, Handheld Monitoring Devices and Area

Monitoring Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: France 15-Year Perspective for Non-ionizing

Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety by Device -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal Monitoring

Devices, Handheld Monitoring Devices and Area Monitoring

Devices for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety

by End-Use - Healthcare, Manufacturing, Military & Homeland

Security, Telecommunications and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: France Historic Review for Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF

Detection, Measurement, and Safety by End-Use - Healthcare,

Manufacturing, Military & Homeland Security, Telecommunications

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: France 15-Year Perspective for Non-ionizing

Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare,

Manufacturing, Military & Homeland Security, Telecommunications

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety

Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety

by Device - Personal Monitoring Devices, Handheld Monitoring

Devices and Area Monitoring Devices - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Non-ionizing

Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety by Device -

Personal Monitoring Devices, Handheld Monitoring Devices and

Area Monitoring Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 70: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Non-ionizing

Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety by Device -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal Monitoring

Devices, Handheld Monitoring Devices and Area Monitoring

Devices for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety

by End-Use - Healthcare, Manufacturing, Military & Homeland

Security, Telecommunications and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Non-ionizing

Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety by End-Use -

Healthcare, Manufacturing, Military & Homeland Security,

Telecommunications and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Non-ionizing

Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare,

Manufacturing, Military & Homeland Security, Telecommunications

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety

by Device - Personal Monitoring Devices, Handheld Monitoring

Devices and Area Monitoring Devices - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF

Detection, Measurement, and Safety by Device - Personal

Monitoring Devices, Handheld Monitoring Devices and Area

Monitoring Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Non-ionizing

Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety by Device -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal Monitoring

Devices, Handheld Monitoring Devices and Area Monitoring

Devices for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety

by End-Use - Healthcare, Manufacturing, Military & Homeland

Security, Telecommunications and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF

Detection, Measurement, and Safety by End-Use - Healthcare,

Manufacturing, Military & Homeland Security, Telecommunications

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Non-ionizing

Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare,

Manufacturing, Military & Homeland Security, Telecommunications

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety

Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety

by Device - Personal Monitoring Devices, Handheld Monitoring

Devices and Area Monitoring Devices - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 81: UK Historic Review for Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF

Detection, Measurement, and Safety by Device - Personal

Monitoring Devices, Handheld Monitoring Devices and Area

Monitoring Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: UK 15-Year Perspective for Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF

Detection, Measurement, and Safety by Device - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal Monitoring Devices,

Handheld Monitoring Devices and Area Monitoring Devices for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety

by End-Use - Healthcare, Manufacturing, Military & Homeland

Security, Telecommunications and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK Historic Review for Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF

Detection, Measurement, and Safety by End-Use - Healthcare,

Manufacturing, Military & Homeland Security, Telecommunications

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: UK 15-Year Perspective for Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF

Detection, Measurement, and Safety by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare, Manufacturing,

Military & Homeland Security, Telecommunications and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and

Safety by Device - Personal Monitoring Devices, Handheld

Monitoring Devices and Area Monitoring Devices - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Non-ionizing

Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety by Device -

Personal Monitoring Devices, Handheld Monitoring Devices and

Area Monitoring Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 88: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Non-ionizing

Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety by Device -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal Monitoring

Devices, Handheld Monitoring Devices and Area Monitoring

Devices for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and

Safety by End-Use - Healthcare, Manufacturing, Military &

Homeland Security, Telecommunications and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Non-ionizing

Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety by End-Use -

Healthcare, Manufacturing, Military & Homeland Security,

Telecommunications and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Non-ionizing

Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare,

Manufacturing, Military & Homeland Security, Telecommunications

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety

Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and

Safety by Device - Personal Monitoring Devices, Handheld

Monitoring Devices and Area Monitoring Devices - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Non-ionizing

Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety by Device -

Personal Monitoring Devices, Handheld Monitoring Devices and

Area Monitoring Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 94: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Non-ionizing

Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety by Device -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal Monitoring

Devices, Handheld Monitoring Devices and Area Monitoring

Devices for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and

Safety by End-Use - Healthcare, Manufacturing, Military &

Homeland Security, Telecommunications and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Non-ionizing

Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety by End-Use -

Healthcare, Manufacturing, Military & Homeland Security,

Telecommunications and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Non-ionizing

Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare,

Manufacturing, Military & Homeland Security, Telecommunications

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 98: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and

Safety by Device - Personal Monitoring Devices, Handheld

Monitoring Devices and Area Monitoring Devices - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of World Historic Review for Non-ionizing

Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety by Device -

Personal Monitoring Devices, Handheld Monitoring Devices and

Area Monitoring Devices Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 100: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Non-ionizing

Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety by Device -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Personal Monitoring

Devices, Handheld Monitoring Devices and Area Monitoring

Devices for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 101: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and

Safety by End-Use - Healthcare, Manufacturing, Military &



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800056/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________