The Washington Business Journal Names MicroHealth, LLC as One of the Fastest-Growing Companies in the Washington DC Region

VIENNA, Va., Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroHealth LLC, a leading Health Information Technology company, announced today that it ranked 35th on the Washington Business Journal's list of fastest-growing private companies in the Washington region. Despite the unprecedented times, the company has seen exponential revenue growth over the past two years.

The Washington Business Journal's list of the 50 fastest-growing private companies in the greater Washington area is ranked by average percent change in revenue. The 2022 list was calculated from the growth rates from 2019 to 2021. MicroHealth LLC continues to establish itself as an industry leader with consistent recognition for its impressive rate of growth. Most recently, the company was also recognized by Inc. magazine as one of the Mid-Atlantic region's fastest-growing companies for a second year in a row.

"It is quite an achievement to have this rate of growth over this specific period of time. We take great pride in our workforce's ability to not only adapt, but excel," said Claude Hines, MicroHealth's Chief Operating Officer. "It is an honor to be recognized on this list of such successful, persevering businesses."

MicroHealth LLC is a leading Health Information Technology company that uses innovative technology and expertise from healthcare professionals to modernize health care IT for both Federal and commercial customers. As a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned (SDVOSB) (CVE-Verified) and an SBA Certified 8(a) small business, MicroHealth LLC employs more than 260 people across the nation. Visit www.microhealthllc.com to learn more or click here to view MicroHealth's full capabilities statement.

