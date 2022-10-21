New York, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Alumina Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797877/?utm_source=GNW

Global Alumina Market to Reach $57.1 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Alumina estimated at US$40.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$57.1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.1% over the period 2020-2027. Smelter, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.2% CAGR and reach US$49 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Chemical segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR



The Alumina market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Outlook

Recent Market Activity

Aluminum Sector - A Major Growth Driver

Aluminum Market to Remain in Good Health over Long-Term (Global)

Global Production and Reserve Scenario

Alumina Market

Import and Export Statistics

Alumina - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Alcoa Corporation (USA)

Alumar (Brazil)

Alumina Limited (Australia)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (China)

CVG Bauxilum (Venezuela)

Hindalco Industries Limited (India)

National Aluminum Company Ltd. (India)

Norsk Hydro ASA (Norway)

Rio Tinto Alcan, Inc. (Canada)

South32 Limited (Australia)

United Company RUSAL (Russia)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Stable Economic Outlook to Sustain Demand for Aluminum

Aluminum Industry: Experiencing Extensive Consolidation

Aluminum Replacing Steel

Transportation - A Booming Market for Aluminum



