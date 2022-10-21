New York, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Semiconductors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05721277/?utm_source=GNW

Global Industrial Semiconductors Market to Reach $151.6 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial Semiconductors estimated at US$56.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$151.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Manufacturing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.1% CAGR and reach US$49.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Automotive segment is readjusted to a revised 16.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.8% CAGR



The Industrial Semiconductors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$26.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.6% and 13.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.6% CAGR.



Construction Segment to Record 13.6% CAGR



In the global Construction segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$17.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$17.9 Billion by the year 2027.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Industrial Semiconductors: An Introductory Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Steady Growth Projected for Industrial Semiconductors over the

Coming Years

Developed Regions Remain Key Revenue Contributors

Fast Paced Growth Forecasts in Asia-Pacific & Other Developing

Regions

Favorable Macro Scenario to Aid Market Expansion

Issues & Challenges Hampering Industry Prospects

Ongoing Trade War

A Brief Review of Recent Trade Actions

Prevalence of Unorganized Players

Counterfeit Products

Declining Margins

Industrial Semiconductors - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

Analog Devices, Inc. (USA)

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

Intel Corporation (USA)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (USA)

Microchip Technology, Inc. (USA)

Microsemi Corporation (USA)

Micron Technology, Inc. (USA)

Nichia Corporation (Japan)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (The Netherlands)

ON Semiconductor Corporation (USA)

Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan)

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

Teledyne e2v (UK) Ltd. (UK)

Texas Instruments, Inc. (USA)

Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

Xilinx, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Chip Technology Innovations: Cornerstone for Present & Future

Growth

Roll Out of Progressive SoC Designs Spurs Demand

ASICs Evolve into Critical Components in Industrial Electronics

Widening Role of MCUs Instigates Opportunities

Building & Home Automation: The Key Application Market for

Industrial Semiconductors

Building Automation Grabs the Attention of Industrial

Manufacturers

Systems, Equipment & Components in Building & Home Automation:

A Snapshot

Rising Importance of Industrial Automation Builds Conducive

Environment for Market Growth

HMI Technologies Take Center Stage in Industrial Automation

Ecosystem

Widening Role of Process Control Equipment Opens Opportunities

Industrial Robotics Perk Up Demand

Key End-Use Sectors for Industrial Robots

Rising Significance of Machine Vision Technologies Creates

Significant Opportunities

Soaring Image of Sensor Platforms in Industrial Automation

Wireless Technologies Score Over Wired Sensor Solutions

Industrial M2M to Propagate Demand Expansion

Emerging IIoT Concept to Further Improve Market Prospects

Addressing the Emerging IoT Challenges

The Upcoming ’Smart Factory’ to Fuel Semiconductor Sales

Industry 4.0 Set to Promulgate the Smart Factory Concept

Proliferation of Wearable Devices in Industrial Facilities

Underpins Sales Growth

Increasing Use of Electronics in the Healthcare Sector Drives

Momentum

A Peek into Healthcare Electronics Segments

Telehealth and Telemedicine Technologies

Portable Electronic Medical Devices

Personal/Home Health Devices

Assisted Living Devices

Patient Monitoring Systems, Diagnostics, and Therapy

Medical Imaging Equipment

Wireless Fitness Devices

Wearable Technology for Healthcare

Expanding Aerospace Sector Underpins Sales Growth

An Overview of Key Aerospace Segments

Commercial Aviation Segment

Air Freight Segment

Growth in Satellite Numbers and Complexity to Benefit Demand

for Semiconductors

Growing Deployments of Smart Grids: A Strong Business Case

Smart Grid Landscape: An Overview

Evolving Role of AMI & Smart Meters in Smart Grids

Upswing in LED Landscape Encourages Market Expansion

Change in Focus of LED Applications

Trends in SSL Research Bode Well

Rising Emphasis on 3D Printing Widens Market Prospects



Telehealth and Telemedicine Technologies

Rising Emphasis on 3D Printing Widens Market Prospects

IV. COMPETITION

