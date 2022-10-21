New York, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Semiconductors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05721277/?utm_source=GNW
Global Industrial Semiconductors Market to Reach $151.6 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial Semiconductors estimated at US$56.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$151.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Manufacturing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.1% CAGR and reach US$49.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Automotive segment is readjusted to a revised 16.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.8% CAGR
The Industrial Semiconductors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$26.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.6% and 13.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.6% CAGR.
Construction Segment to Record 13.6% CAGR
In the global Construction segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$17.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$17.9 Billion by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 57 Featured)
ABB Ltd.
Analog Devices Inc.
Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.
Infineon Technologies AG
Intel Corporation
Maxim Integrated Products Inc.
Microchip Technology Inc.
Micron Technology Inc.
Microsemi Corporation
Nichia Corporation
NXP Semiconductors N.V.
ON Semiconductor Corporation
Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions Co. Ltd.
Renesas Electronics Corporation
STMicroelectronics
Teledyne e2v (UK) Ltd.
Texas Instruments Inc.
Toshiba Corporation
Xilinx Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Industrial Semiconductors: An Introductory Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Steady Growth Projected for Industrial Semiconductors over the
Coming Years
Developed Regions Remain Key Revenue Contributors
Fast Paced Growth Forecasts in Asia-Pacific & Other Developing
Regions
Favorable Macro Scenario to Aid Market Expansion
Issues & Challenges Hampering Industry Prospects
Ongoing Trade War
A Brief Review of Recent Trade Actions
Prevalence of Unorganized Players
Counterfeit Products
Declining Margins
Industrial Semiconductors - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)
Analog Devices, Inc. (USA)
Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)
Intel Corporation (USA)
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (USA)
Microchip Technology, Inc. (USA)
Microsemi Corporation (USA)
Micron Technology, Inc. (USA)
Nichia Corporation (Japan)
NXP Semiconductors N.V. (The Netherlands)
ON Semiconductor Corporation (USA)
Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan)
STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)
Teledyne e2v (UK) Ltd. (UK)
Texas Instruments, Inc. (USA)
Toshiba Corporation (Japan)
Xilinx, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Chip Technology Innovations: Cornerstone for Present & Future
Growth
Roll Out of Progressive SoC Designs Spurs Demand
ASICs Evolve into Critical Components in Industrial Electronics
Widening Role of MCUs Instigates Opportunities
Building & Home Automation: The Key Application Market for
Industrial Semiconductors
Building Automation Grabs the Attention of Industrial
Manufacturers
Systems, Equipment & Components in Building & Home Automation:
A Snapshot
Rising Importance of Industrial Automation Builds Conducive
Environment for Market Growth
HMI Technologies Take Center Stage in Industrial Automation
Ecosystem
Widening Role of Process Control Equipment Opens Opportunities
Industrial Robotics Perk Up Demand
Key End-Use Sectors for Industrial Robots
Rising Significance of Machine Vision Technologies Creates
Significant Opportunities
Soaring Image of Sensor Platforms in Industrial Automation
Wireless Technologies Score Over Wired Sensor Solutions
Industrial M2M to Propagate Demand Expansion
Emerging IIoT Concept to Further Improve Market Prospects
Addressing the Emerging IoT Challenges
The Upcoming ’Smart Factory’ to Fuel Semiconductor Sales
Industry 4.0 Set to Promulgate the Smart Factory Concept
Proliferation of Wearable Devices in Industrial Facilities
Underpins Sales Growth
Increasing Use of Electronics in the Healthcare Sector Drives
Momentum
A Peek into Healthcare Electronics Segments
Telehealth and Telemedicine Technologies
Portable Electronic Medical Devices
Personal/Home Health Devices
Assisted Living Devices
Patient Monitoring Systems, Diagnostics, and Therapy
Medical Imaging Equipment
Wireless Fitness Devices
Wearable Technology for Healthcare
Expanding Aerospace Sector Underpins Sales Growth
An Overview of Key Aerospace Segments
Commercial Aviation Segment
Air Freight Segment
Growth in Satellite Numbers and Complexity to Benefit Demand
for Semiconductors
Growing Deployments of Smart Grids: A Strong Business Case
Smart Grid Landscape: An Overview
Evolving Role of AMI & Smart Meters in Smart Grids
Upswing in LED Landscape Encourages Market Expansion
Change in Focus of LED Applications
Trends in SSL Research Bode Well
Rising Emphasis on 3D Printing Widens Market Prospects
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Semiconductors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Industrial Semiconductors by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial
Semiconductors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aerospace by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Aerospace by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Construction by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Construction by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Industrial Semiconductors Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Industrial Semiconductors Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Semiconductors by Application - Manufacturing,
Automotive, Construction, Aerospace and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA Historic Review for Industrial Semiconductors by
Application - Manufacturing, Automotive, Construction,
Aerospace and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 22: USA 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Semiconductors
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing, Automotive, Construction, Aerospace and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 23: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Semiconductors by Application - Manufacturing,
Automotive, Construction, Aerospace and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: Canada Historic Review for Industrial Semiconductors
by Application - Manufacturing, Automotive, Construction,
Aerospace and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 25: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Industrial
Semiconductors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Manufacturing, Automotive, Construction, Aerospace
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Industrial Semiconductors Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 26: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Semiconductors by Application - Manufacturing,
Automotive, Construction, Aerospace and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: Japan Historic Review for Industrial Semiconductors
by Application - Manufacturing, Automotive, Construction,
Aerospace and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 28: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Industrial
Semiconductors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Manufacturing, Automotive, Construction, Aerospace
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Industrial Semiconductors Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 29: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Semiconductors by Application - Manufacturing,
Automotive, Construction, Aerospace and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: China Historic Review for Industrial Semiconductors
by Application - Manufacturing, Automotive, Construction,
Aerospace and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 31: China 15-Year Perspective for Industrial
Semiconductors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Manufacturing, Automotive, Construction, Aerospace
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Industrial Semiconductors Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Semiconductors by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Semiconductors
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial
Semiconductors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 35: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Semiconductors by Application - Manufacturing,
Automotive, Construction, Aerospace and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Europe Historic Review for Industrial Semiconductors
by Application - Manufacturing, Automotive, Construction,
Aerospace and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 37: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial
Semiconductors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Manufacturing, Automotive, Construction, Aerospace
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Industrial Semiconductors Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 38: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Semiconductors by Application - Manufacturing,
Automotive, Construction, Aerospace and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: France Historic Review for Industrial Semiconductors
by Application - Manufacturing, Automotive, Construction,
Aerospace and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 40: France 15-Year Perspective for Industrial
Semiconductors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Manufacturing, Automotive, Construction, Aerospace
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Industrial Semiconductors Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 41: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Semiconductors by Application - Manufacturing,
Automotive, Construction, Aerospace and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Germany Historic Review for Industrial Semiconductors
by Application - Manufacturing, Automotive, Construction,
Aerospace and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 43: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Industrial
Semiconductors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Manufacturing, Automotive, Construction, Aerospace
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 44: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Semiconductors by Application - Manufacturing,
Automotive, Construction, Aerospace and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Italy Historic Review for Industrial Semiconductors
by Application - Manufacturing, Automotive, Construction,
Aerospace and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 46: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Industrial
Semiconductors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Manufacturing, Automotive, Construction, Aerospace
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Industrial Semiconductors Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022
(E)
Table 47: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial Semiconductors by Application - Manufacturing,
Automotive, Construction, Aerospace and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: UK Historic Review for Industrial Semiconductors by
Application - Manufacturing, Automotive, Construction,
Aerospace and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 49: UK 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Semiconductors
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing, Automotive, Construction, Aerospace and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 50: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Industrial Semiconductors by Application - Manufacturing,
Automotive, Construction, Aerospace and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Industrial
Semiconductors by Application - Manufacturing, Automotive,
Construction, Aerospace and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Industrial
Semiconductors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Manufacturing, Automotive, Construction, Aerospace
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Industrial Semiconductors Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Industrial Semiconductors by Application - Manufacturing,
Automotive, Construction, Aerospace and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Industrial
Semiconductors by Application - Manufacturing, Automotive,
Construction, Aerospace and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Industrial
Semiconductors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Manufacturing, Automotive, Construction, Aerospace
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 56: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Industrial Semiconductors by Application - Manufacturing,
Automotive, Construction, Aerospace and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Rest of World Historic Review for Industrial
Semiconductors by Application - Manufacturing, Automotive,
Construction, Aerospace and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial
Semiconductors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Manufacturing, Automotive, Construction, Aerospace
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
