IMAC Holdings, Inc. Hosts Hall of Fame Athlete Panel at the Evoke Conference to Launch Whole Food Supplement Partnership

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BACK) (“IMAC” or the “Company”), announces today it is partnering with Evoke Chiropractic Coaching to educate and offer its new organic, whole food supplements to its network of physician offices. The partnership begins with an evening panel of athletes presenting during the Evoke 3rd Annual Conference in St. Louis, Missouri.



The panel is composed of Hall of Fame shortstop and 1982 World Series Champion Ozzie Smith, Hall of Fame thoroughbred jockey and 2017 Fitness Muscle Mania winner Rosemary Homeister, NBA veteran and former VP of the NBA Players Association Maurice Evans, and collegiate All-American and 2015 Super Bowl champion Sylvester Williams.

Dr. Ben Lerner, IMAC Holdings Chief Operating Officer, will lead the panel discussion of health, diet, and supplementation in front of an audience of doctors, students, and business attendees. Participants will have the opportunity to provide the IMAC supplement line in their offices and a portion of every sale will be contributed to serve Evoke’s mission.

Evoke Chiropractic aims to assist minority Chiropractors in building a viable business and sustainable practice. Founding Partners Dr. Edgar Everett III, Dr. Xavier Tipler, and Dr. Frank Vaught Jr., established the Evoke Conference to increase visibility of the chiropractic profession by sharing the importance of diversity and inclusion within the industry.

“Presenting with this elite group of athletes, community, and business leaders is a unique and powerful opportunity to support the Evoke mission,” said Dr. Lerner. “We are very excited to provide this level of support to doctors through our new seed-to-bottle formulations as another advanced way for IMAC to create better health in communities around the country.”

About IMAC Holdings, Inc.

IMAC Holdings owns and manages health and wellness centers that deliver sports medicine, orthopedic care, and restorative joint and tissue therapies for movement restricting pain and neurodegenerative diseases. IMAC is comprised of three business segments: outpatient medical centers, The Back Space, and a clinical research division. With treatments to address both young and aging populations, IMAC Holdings owns or manages outpatient medical clinics that deliver regenerative rehabilitation services as a minimally invasive approach to acute and chronic musculoskeletal and neurological health problems. IMAC’s The Back Company retail spinal health and wellness treatment centers deliver chiropractic care within Walmart locations. IMAC’s research division is currently conducting a Phase I clinical trial evaluating a mesenchymal stem cell therapy candidate for bradykinesia due to Parkinson’s disease. For more information visit www.imacholdings.com.

