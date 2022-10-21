Brunswick Corporation Named Most Innovative Company by Soundings Trade Only for Third Time in Four Years

METTAWA, Ill., Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the third time in four years, Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) has been named the Soundings Trade Only “Most Innovative Marine Company” of the year. Brunswick was recognized today by Soundings Trade Only during a virtual awards presentation. The original announcement was to take place during the 2022 International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition and Conference (IBEX) which was cancelled due to Hurricane Ian.

The panel of judges commended Brunswick for a record-setting year in 2022 and the Company’s continued leadership in innovation and technology in the marine industry. Additionally, Brunswick was recognized for some of its most notable launches in 2022 so far, including the Boston Whaler 360 Outrage, the Sea Ray SLX 260 Series and the electric Avator concept from Mercury Marine, as well as the Company’s ability to leverage its size and scale to deliver on the unprecedented demand across its portfolio of brands.

“We are honored to be named the Most Innovative Company again by Soundings Trade Only and thank everyone at the magazine for recognizing our sustained commitment to technological and business-model innovation,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO. “We have made tremendous strides advancing every aspect of the Next Wave strategy that builds on our foundation as the largest and most innovative company in the marine industry. I am energized by the momentum of our organization and the long-term growth potential of our unique, powerful and resilient business platform. Our Next Wave strategy is about combining our foundational strengths of scale, strong brands and innovation with investments in our core business, our ACES strategy, and our advancing digital capabilities to create the smartest, most desirable and engaging experiences on the water.”

“Brunswick won the Most Innovative Company award because they have continued to expand their offerings and initiatives across the recreational boating industry,” said Gary Reich, Soundings Trade Only Editor-in-Chief. “From the launch of Sea Ray SLX 260, which was the first Sea Ray designed by an all-women design team to the growth of Freedom Boat Club operations, and sharp focus on workplace culture and overall company sustainability. It's obvious that Brunswick Corporation is a company that lives and breathes innovation.”

To learn more about Brunswick Corporation and the Company’s broad portfolio of innovative marine brands, visit brunswick.com .

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Navico Group, which includes industry-leading brands like MotorGuide, Attwood, Mastervolt, Blue Sea Systems and CZone; Mercury distribution including Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club and Boat Class. For more information, visit brunswick.com.