Global Data Processing Unit Market to Reach $5.5 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global data processing unit market generated $553.96 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $5.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 26.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $553.96 million Market Size in 2031 $5.5 billion CAGR 26.9% No. of Pages in Report 231 Segments Covered Type, data center type, application, and region Drivers Rise in internet penetration Surge in penetration of high-end cloud computing in enterprise Opportunities Increase in adoption of multi-cloud Growth in the popularity of 5G network capabilities Restrains rise in concerns related to data privacy growing demand for managed services

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the growth of the global data processing unit market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

With governments of several nations imposing and extending lockdowns, production and manufacturing facilities across the globe have been shut down, owing crisis and unavailability of workforce.

These restrictions were imposed by the government to curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic. Considering the inputs from various industry experts belonging to the various stages of the value chain, such as OEMs, suppliers, integrators, end users, and distributors, and the financial release of various companies in the data processing unit ecosystem, it is calculated that the market has experienced a decline during 2019–2020.

However, it is expected that the market will recover from 2021 and remain in the growth stage during the forecast period.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global data processing unit market based on type, data center type, application, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on type, the FPGA-Based segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than half of the global data processing unit market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The SOC-based segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 29.72% during the forecast period.

Based on data center type, the hyperscale segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global data processing unit market share, and is expected to maintain its dominant status during the forecast period. The edge segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 33.51% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the IT and telecom segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global data processing unit market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 29.91% during the forecast period. The report also includes other segments such as BFSI, Government, Energy and Utilities, and Others.

Based on region, the market across North America held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global data processing unit market share. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 32.46% during the forecast period.

The report analyses key players of the global data processing unit market such as NVIDIA Corporation (Mellanox Technologies), Marvell Technology Inc., Fungible, Inc., Broadcom Inc., Intel Corporation, Kalray, Resnics /Yisixin Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (Pensando Systems Inc.)

The report analyzes these key players in the global data processing unit market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

