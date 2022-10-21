Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of trade – Employee Share Purchase Plan

Oslo, 21 October 2022 - Employees of Adevinta ASA have on the 20 of October 2022 purchased 91,906 Adevinta shares through a broker on the Oslo Stock Exchange as part of Adevinta’s employee share purchase plans at an average share price of NOK 70.8551 per share. The shares will be transferred to the participants in the coming days. The transactions are related to the third enrollment window in the Adevinta Share Purchase Plan for 2022 and the first enrollment window in the Hybrid Adevinta Share Purchase Plan for 2022 which closed in June 2022, and based on savings made during July, August and September 2022.

Shares purchased by employees who are primary insiders are disclosed in an attachment to this release and the notifications of the transaction are also attached to this press release in accordance with MAR regulation.

The purpose of Adevinta’s employee share purchase plan is to motivate and retain employees as well as to increase the interest in Adevinta’s result and performance through owning Adevinta shares. After two years of ownership, the company will allocate one bonus share for every share bought in connection with this offer. For more information on the employee share saving plan please refer to the disclosure published 17 June 2019.

