Topco appoints new executive to oversee meat and seafood programs

Elk Grove Village, Illinois, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topco Associates, LLC recently announced the appointment of a new Vice President of its Meat and Seafood program. Jacqueline “Jacqui” Lyons assumes this role.

In this role, Lyons will oversee the company’s Fresh Meat, Packaged Meat and Seafood departments, utilizing her wealth of knowledge to drive added value, enhancing the ways in which Topco supports its member-owners.

“We’re excited for Jacqui to join the team, adding an experienced perspective to a critical strategic part of our business,” said Topco President and CEO Randy Skoda. “She arrives with a proven track record and I am confident she will be able to partner with our members to drive value by bringing innovative opportunities and solutions that drive value and help Topco’s members meet the growing needs of their shoppers.”

Lyons joins Topco after having spent the last 27 years at Walmart Stores, Inc., most recently operating as a Divisional Merchandise Manager of Seafood and Seasonal Meat. Prior to her appointment in 2018 to that role, she held a variety of positions, including Senior Director, Merchandise Manager of Beef and Ground Beef, as well as Senior Buyer for the Fresh Chicken category. Lyons also has experience in Dry Grocery, Snacks, Beverages, Produce and Floral categories.

“Jacqui’s subject-matter knowledge, extensive experience and leadership will be integral as Topco builds solutions in collaboration with our members that exceed shoppers' expectations in Meat and Seafood,” said Topco Senior Vice President of Fresh Mike Ferguson. “Providing unparalleled freshness, value, and product transparency in the supply chain has never been more important. Jacqui will expertly guide our team in this pursuit.”

Lyons holds an M.B.A. from the University of Notre Dame and is a graduate of Michigan State University with a B.S. in Merchandising Management.

—About Topco Associates, LLC—

Topco Associates, LLC is a $17.2 billion, privately held, member-owned company that provides aggregation, innovation and knowledge management solutions for its leading food industry member-owners and customers, including grocery retailers, wholesalers food service and pharmacy companies. Topco leverages the collective volume, knowledge and commitment of these companies to create a competitive advantage in the marketplace by reducing costs and offering winning business-building capabilities. For more information, please visit www.topco.com.

