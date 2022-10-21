Orion Corporation: Acquisition of Own Shares 21.10.2022

ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 21.10.2022

Date 21.10.2022  
Exchange transaction Buy  
Share class ORNBV  
Amount 39,322    
Average price/share 41.2803 EUR
Highest price/share 42.1000 EUR
Lowest price/share 40.1400 EUR
Total price 1,623,223.96   EUR
     

The shares held by Orion Corporation on 21.10.2022:

  ORNBV 750,594  

On behalf of Orion Corporation

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka         Janne Tiihonen

For more information, please contact:
Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 3054

