Cayuga Centers To Host 170th Anniversary Open House Celebration In Middletown, Delaware

MIDDLETOWN, Del., Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cayuga Centers , a non-profit human services agency, will host an open house in its newly renovated Middletown office location to celebrate 170 years of serving children and families in need and share the expanded office with the community.



The open house will be at Cayuga Centers office in Middletown on November 3, 2022, from 2-6 p.m. and kick off formally with a ribbon cutting at 3:00 p.m.

“Cayuga Centers is dedicated to improving the lives of children and their families, and has been for the past 170 years,” said Lorraine Sánchez, Chief Operating Officer, Mid-Atlantic Child Welfare and Juvenile Justice Services Programs at Cayuga Centers. “Our Middletown office underscores Cayuga Centers’ growth and support for youth and families in Delaware. We are excited to share the celebration with the community.”

The event is open to the public, allowing members of the community to learn more about the programs the agency offers in its Middletown office. Cayuga Centers’ leaders, including Edward Myers Hayes, President and CEO of Cayuga Centers, will be there to meet and greet guests. Food and light refreshments will be available.

The expanded office serves as the central hub to Cayuga Centers’ Delaware operations. This location provides two programs to New Castle and Kent Counties, including Treatment Family Foster Care (TFFC) and Functional Family Therapy (FFT).

“Cayuga Centers also thanks the Delaware Department of Services for Children, Youth and their Families (DSCYF) for their support in this event and the work we do,” added Sánchez.

Those interested in attending the open house and ribbon cutting can register here . Cayuga Centers’ Middletown office is located at 292 Carter Drive Main Entrance Middletown, DE 19709. To learn more about Cayuga Centers’ programs, visit www.cayugacenters.org .

About Cayuga Centers

Cayuga Centers is a nationally accredited and awarded 501(c)(3) non-profit, human services agency headquartered in Auburn, NY. Founded in 1852, the agency has delivered quality services by following the agency’s core mission of helping individuals and families grow as independent, healthy, and productive citizens through quality counseling, out-of-home care, and support services. Cayuga Centers provides a continuum of support services nationally, with offices in over 10 cities. The agency specializes in providing individualized, culturally appropriate, and trauma-informed support to diverse populations. Cayuga Centers currently serves 10,000 individuals and families annually. Visit www.cayugacenters.org to learn about its services, how to become a foster parent, and employment opportunities.

