Squeeze Named One of UV50's Fastest-Growing Companies for the Second Year in a Row

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, Squeeze, the leading Sales Experience (SX) provider, was presented with an award from Utah Valley BusinessQ Magazine as it placed #17 in UV50's "Fastest-Growing Companies" category. This is the second year Squeeze has been selected for this award, moving up 10 places from last year.

Based out of Salt Lake City, Utah, Squeeze helps companies in industries such as tech, healthcare, mortgage, and financial services make the most of their marketing data and close more sales. Squeeze's goal is to "fill the gap between marketing and sales" and serve companies as they seek to increase profitability and grow revenue.

The UV50 awards offer recognition in three categories: Fastest-Growing Companies, Economic Engines, and Start-Ups to Watch. Squeeze was able to secure its place in the Fastest-Growing Companies category as it generated over 855,500 qualified sales opportunities, closed over 1,000 of those opportunities, and generated over $308 million in sales.

"It's exciting to see so much rapid growth within our company over the past year," said Jacob Thorpe, Squeeze's Vice President of Client Services, who accepted the award on behalf of Squeeze during the UV50 Gala. "We have so much more in the works and I'm confident we'll be here again next year!"

"Utah has such a vibrant and innovative business community, and we couldn't be more honored to rank next to some of the best that Utah has to offer," said Carson Poppenger, Founder and President of Squeeze. "The work we do is difficult and relentless, but we have the best team anyone could ask for. This award belongs to everyone on our team."

Squeeze, the leading Sales Experience (SX) provider, empowers clients to maximize revenue and lead-generation efforts by filling the gap between most sales and marketing teams. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, the company currently has over 400 employees across multiple offices helping many of today's leading brands "squeeze" the greatest return on leads generated.

