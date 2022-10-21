TAMACC hosts Hispanic Leadership and Business Summit

BUDA, Texas, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What does it take for a Hispanic business to succeed in the Lone Star State? The Texas Association of Mexican American Chambers of Commerce (TAMACC) aims to answer that question at the organization’s Hispanic Leadership and Business Summit this Tuesday.



A series of interactive workshop sessions will focus on issues that most impact Hispanic business, including the importance of a healthy workforce. Latino leaders from across the state are invited to join this important conversation — and encouraged to ask questions.

Digital experts and information resources professionals will talk about technology. Government officials and business leaders will talk about state procurement. Lawmakers and lenders will talk about access to capital.

“The purpose is to move the agenda forward on issues that have hindered the Hispanic business community for too long,” said TAMACC Chairman Samuel Guzmán. “We must come together and find long-term solutions and policies that get us past the bottleneck that has slowed our progress.”

“Ya es tiempo.”

Participants at this free, Hispanic-centered, action-driven meeting of the minds include State Senator Jose Menendez and State Reps. Ina Minjarez and Claudia Ordaz. Also confirmed: Texas Workforce Commissioner Julian Alvarez.

WHO: The Texas Association of Mexican American Chambers of Commerce

WHAT: TAMACC’s Hispanic Leadership and Business Summit

WHEN: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct 25, with reception at 6 p.m.

WHERE: Texas State Capitol Auditorium

WHY: To move the dial on issues that impact Hispanic businesses

The day-long summit – co-sponsored by Walmart, Altria, and Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages — begins at 9:30 a.m. and ends with a reception at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the Texas State Capitol Auditorium. Each session will be accessible online and also recorded to provide guidance to future business leaders.

A continental breakfast and catered lunch will be provided at no cost.

To register for TAMACC’s Hispanic Leadership and Business Summit , please send an email to panton@TAMACC.org with your full name, business/organization name, title, telephone number, and if you belong to a Hispanic chamber. Call 512- 444-5727 for more information.