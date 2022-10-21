Hubbell Incorporated Declares 7% Dividend Increase and New Share Repurchase Program

Shelton, CT, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) today declared a 7% increase in its common stock dividend rate. The new annual payment of $4.48 per share, or $1.12 per quarter, compares to the former rate of $4.20 per share, or $1.05 per quarter. The dividend will be paid on December 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on November 30, 2022.



Additionally, the Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase authorization of up to $300 million. This new program is set to expire in October 2025.

Hubbell Incorporated is a leading manufacturer of utility and electrical solutions enabling customers to operate critical infrastructure reliably and efficiently. With 2021 revenues of $4.2 billion, Hubbell solutions empower and energize communities in front of and behind the meter. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.



