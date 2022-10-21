Celebration of an icon: 911 GT3 RS Tribute to Carrera RS Package announced

Atlanta, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche today announced a special package for the new 911 GT3 RS paying tribute to the 911 Carrera RS 2.7, an icon of icons in the storied 911 model line. Available exclusively in the U.S. market, the Tribute to Carrera RS Package includes unique styling elements for both the exterior and interior, a unique Porsche Design timepiece, several accessories and, for the first time ever, an NFT program that are all unique to the package.



Five decades ago, the 911 Carrera RS 2.7 was the top performing 911 of its day, and was available from the factory with wheels and graphics in Viper Green. The new Tribute to Carrera RS Package comes with white paint offset by accents in Python Green and uses the 911 GT3 RS equipped with the Weissach Package, and a leather and Race-Tex interior as its starting point. Specially colored Exclusive Manufaktur elements include magnesium wheels painted in Python Green, brake calipers in High Gloss Black, as well as Python Green mirror caps, GT3 RS side graphics, a special RS logo on the wing end plates featuring the American flag, PORSCHE script on the underside of the wing and a GT3 RS graphic on the rear bumper.



The standard Weissach Package adds a significant amount of exposed carbon fiber to both the interior and exterior, as well as chassis components in the same material.



Several special interior modifications also set cars equipped with the package apart. These include deviated stitching in green, illuminated doorsill guards with “Tribute to Carrera RS” script, a center console lid embossed with the “RS” logo and keys painted in white.



Customers also receive several special accessories including a package-specific Porsche Design watch with a winding rotor in Python Green designed to look like the magnesium wheel of the car, and a strap with matching stitching as well as a white bezel. A custom car cover, RS valve stem caps with script in Python Green, key caps in Python Green, custom license plate frames and a pair of 1:43 scale model cars; one being the 1973 Carrera RS and the other a replica of the new car, will also be included.



Finally, the package includes an NFT program that rewards customers with digital badges signifying their attendance at key racetracks and Porsche events. The NFT owner will also get physical vehicle graphics to accompany the digital keepsake so their achievements are visible in both the virtual world and to anyone in the car’s presence.



The Tribute to Carrera RS Package will be available to order for customers with an existing 911 GT3 RS allocation through a Porsche Dealer in the U.S. The 911 GT3 RS equipped with the unique Tribute to Carrera RS Package will carry a total MSRP of $312,550 not including a $1,450 delivery, processing and handling fee.



About the 2023 911 GT3 RS

The 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS is the most extreme street-legal 911 model yet. Its 4.0-liter naturally aspirated boxer six-cylinder engine generates 518 hp, and revs to 9,000 rpm. That power is routed exclusively to the rear wheels via a seven-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic transmission. Making extensive use of motorsport-derived aerodynamics, it generates more than 900 lbs. of downforce at 124 mph and 1,895 lbs of downforce at 177 mph. This is also the first example of a 911 GT3 RS with active aerodynamics, a feature that is used to offer incredible levels of downforce, provide deceleration assistance by creating an air brake, and cut aerodynamic drag by offering a Drag Reduction System (DRS). All of this combined to recently allow the car to achieve a stunning 6:49.328 lap of the Nürburgring Nordschleife.



About the 1972 / 1973 911 Carrera RS 2.7

Fifty years ago, the world knew the 911 Carrera RS 2.7 as Germany’s fastest sports car. It began as a homologation special and featured many technological innovations. It was the most powerful version of the first-generation 911, generating 210 PS at 6,300 rpm and 188 lb.-ft. of torque at 5,100 rpm from its air-cooled flat-six developed by Hans Mezger and Valentin Schäffer.



A more potent engine was only part of the success story. Much like the new 911 GT3 RS, wind tunnel testing and aerodynamic science introduced never-before-seen technology to the 911. The ducktail, now as much an icon of style as an element of function, was critical in achieving stability at high speeds. Not only did it unlock the ability to drive faster, but it did so without incurring additional drag. In fact, it reduced the drag coefficient.

