The ultimate dream ride, Zectron Electric Bike is launching soon on Indiegogo

New York, NY, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zectron Electric Bike is launching on Indiegogo! A dream electric bike that pushes the limits like no other bikes have before, providing a memorable experience for their customers.

60 years ago, Wham-O, a renowned American company with over 75 years of experience in outdoor toys and fun activities, created the Zectron Superball - an innovative toy loved by many. 60 years later, Wham-O’s Zectron is spearheading the mobile industry bringing another futuristic product in the form of a dynamic electronic bike. With years of R&D in the making, the US based team of veteran product developers in the outdoor, electric bike and tech industry comes together to design a never seen interpretation of a traditional e-bike.

The Zectron bike continues the Zectron legacy, bringing forth the technology, stamina, constancy and resiliency that Zectron boasted 60 years ago. The innovation that Zectron fathered then is fully replicated in the Zectron bike for any adventure lover who seeks a light mobility product today, the first bike with comfortability, aesthetics and long range.

An electric vehicle is judged on its mileage. Today when most bikes seem to miss the mark, Zectron's bikes have the algorithmically optimized battery, controller, and motor that work harmoniously in providing a week’s ride on a full charge. This efficiency allows the rider to go on long rides without worrying about charging the bike.

The bike's anti-shock technology and dynamic rear suspension make for a pleasant ride. The dynamic rear suspension design of the Zectron prevents any discomfort from road imperfections.

As an additional feature, the GPS tracker can be included for maximum security of the bike. Check on the bike's location, lock the bike or get alerts of unusual activities all through the Zectron app on the phone.

Zectron bikes will be released via Indiegogo on 27th October 2022(EST). Backers can expect 3 crowdfunding rounds - Super Early Bird, Early Bird and the Indiegogo Special with limited time and quantities each. Zectron bikes’ MSRP is $1999, where early backers can enjoy up to 50% off. Visit Zectron’s Indiegogo page to learn more: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/zectron-folding-ebike-a-charge-for-a-week-s-ride

Media Contact:

Company Name: Zectrone Bikes

Email: press@zectronebikes.com

Website: https://www.zectronebikes.com



Disclaimer: There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security, or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. It is your responsibility to determine whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. Consult your business advisor, attorney, or tax advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation. For more info, please contact brandnewsproject@gmail.com.

Attachment