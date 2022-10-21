DWF-labs.com Makes Strategic Investment in Precog.Finance $3.5 Million Private Round Raise

Dubai, UAE, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Web3 venture capital and one of the largest market makers, DWF Labs has announced a strategic investment in the recent private funding round held by Precog.Finance that raised $3.5 million. DWF Labs joins a team of strategic advisors who are unified in strengthening Precog’s ecosystem, focusing on driving the value and utility of the PCOG token, the platform’s native digital asset.

DWF Labs is a leading global digital assets market maker and multi-stage web3 investment firm that supports projects from market making to over-the-counter (OTC) trading solutions. DWF Labs consistently ranks among the top five trading entities by volume in cryptocurrency through its proprietary technology for high-frequency trading (HFT).

The market maker is always looking to invest and back bold and ambitious projects aiming to build the future of Web3 by offering consultancy, liquidity, cybersecurity solutions, smart contract audits, debt-financing, treasury management, and connections with its extensive network of partners.

“Our team is super excited about the investment of DWF. The fact that such a top-tier global investment firm in this space has partnered with us shows a lot of trust and value in our project and Sentient product,” says Gehan Rajapakse, CEO of Precog Finance. “Moving forward, this is also a great indication that the industry is still investing back into real, promising projects and products like ours. It will show in time that the market is about to change and that the sentiment is returning, which is also an excellent signal.”

Precog Finance is a new decentralized ecosystem that automates arbitrage trading between cryptocurrency pairs and futures. The new strategic partnership between DWF Labs and Precog Finance will see DWF Labs providing market-making services for the PCOG token. In addition to market making, the partnership seeks to help Precog Finance with introductions to additional listing opportunities and other investors while overseeing joint marketing efforts. DWF Labs collaborates with notable exchanges like Binance, FTX, ByBit, KuCoin, OKX, Gate, Crypto.com, Huobi, and others.

About DWF Labs

DWF Labs is a global multi-stage Web3 investor with offices in Singapore, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, and the British Virgin Islands, expanding globally. The firm provides Market Making, secondary market investments, early-stage investments, and over-the-counter (OTC) trading services for Web3 companies, along with token listing and advisory services. DWF Labs is part of Digital Wave Finance (DWF), one of the world’s top cryptocurrency traders, which trades spot and derivatives on over 40 top exchanges. It also seeks to invest in and support bold founders who want to build the future of the Web. For more information visit www.dwf-labs.com.





About Precog.Finance

Precog is a DeFi ecosystem that automates trades between current crypto pairs and futures. The platform is a sophisticated trading solution that allows users to invest in crypto futures using different digital assets. Precog connects to several centralized and decentralized crypto exchanges and lets its users take advantage of price irregularities in the crypto market.

