Koresummit Winds Up Cannabis October Reinforcing the Importance of the Ecosystem

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KoreConX's KoreSummit | Pocket Sessions Empowering Growth starts next Monday, Oct. 24. Daily one-hour pocket sessions will go on until Friday, Oct. 28, to help entrepreneurs raise money and jumpstart their businesses using RegA+ and RegCF.

The cannabis sector has already been growing steadily for the past few years. According to Grand View Research Institute, market size was valued at USD 13.2 billion in 2021 and USD 16.7 billion in 2022, with a revenue forecast of USD 102.2 billion for 2030, which would represent a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.5% from 2022 to 2030.

"This sector can absolutely raise money as there is plenty of private capital available," says Oscar Jofre, CEO and co-founder at KoreConX. "This vertical can help turn this market into a mature ecosystem with our KorePartners. We can even show how companies can accept credit cards for their offerings, providing options to complement wire transfer, ACH and crypto payments," explains Oscar.

Structured in pocket sessions distributed throughout the week, the event is framed as a journey from offering promotions and attracting investors, through to choosing the regulation best tailored to a company, trades in the secondary market and finally arriving at the word from experts in the business. The sessions will go live daily, from 2 PM to 3 PM ET, from Oct. 24 to 28.

In November, the KoreSummit will be back, with a different vertical: Real Estate. This ecosystem requires special attention, as it has many variables and possibilities. Tokenization, securities offerings and stablecoins are some of the innovations that have revolutionized the segment. More information on the agenda, KorePartners and speakers will be out soon.

Founded in 2016, KoreConX provides the first secure online infrastructure for private companies to conveniently and compliantly manage every aspect of their capital market activities, from issuing securities to shareholder relations. Investors, broker-dealers, law firms, accountants and investor acquisition firms, all leverage our ecosystem solution. KoreConX also maintains a large online library of educational content to help companies navigate their capital-raising journey.

