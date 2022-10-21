Latino Connection, PPO&S Announce Merger

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Effective November 1, 2022, the Harrisburg-based firms of Latino Connection and PPO&S Integrated Marketing Communications will merge under the corporate name of Color & Culture, Inc. This union combines 40 years of marketing and advertising experience with transformative energy and innovation to reach the multicultural marketplace.

George Fernandez, current President & CEO of Latino Connection, will become President & CEO of the combined firm of 30 marketing, communications, and mission-driven professionals. Virginia Roth will serve as the Chief Brand & Strategy Officer. Under their leadership, Color & Culture aims to establish a new standard for cultural intelligence, powered by vast expertise and dynamic relationships. At this time, both offices of Latino Connection and PPO&S will continue operating out of their respective locations with their existing teams.

“Color & Culture brings together a vibrant vision for the future of marketing and communications where we are innovating culturally-relevant brands for today’s marketplace,” said George Fernandez, Color & Culture CEO. “Latino Connection has carved out a unique niche in multicultural marketing, and with the combined talent and expertise of PPO&S, we are poised to launch this concept to ambitious new heights.”

Leveraging the unique strengths of each organization, the new entity of Color & Culture will transform how clients reach Pennsylvania’s fastest-growing markets by placing culture and community first. Color & Culture will help clients reach all markets, all cultures, and all communities with relevant and compelling communications.

“Both companies have a heritage of reaching and driving Pennsylvanians to take action through relevant and compelling communications, especially with hard-to-reach audiences,” said Virginia Roth, Chief Brand and Strategy Officer for the newly-combined firm. “This first-of-its-kind agency meets a surging demand for brands who want to take a proactive approach to diversity, equity, and inclusion as part of their outreach strategies.”

For more information, please visit https://bit.ly/3Sh4OiC.

About the Color & Culture Companies

Latino Connection is Pennsylvania’s premier marketing and communications agency that launches brands into the country’s most powerful multicultural market. With a passionate mission to educate and support the Latino community, Latino Connection has developed a non-traditional approach to strategic communications assignments, marketing and PR, high-quality translation, and digital media campaigns.

Since its founding more than 40 years ago, PPO&S has developed into one of the most successful advertising and communications practices in the region. Today PPO&S is a full-service, integrated marketing communications firm with an award-winning reputation for conducting marketing and advertising campaigns for a variety of private sector and mission-driven clients. PPO&S has a longstanding reputation for its client service and collaboration, along with its research-based approach to developing measurable solutions, particularly in working on issues requiring public involvement and outreach.

Attachment