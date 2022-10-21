RegEd Appoints Ponce Kenton as Chief Technology Officer

Raleigh, NC, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RegEd, the market-leading provider of enterprise regulatory compliance solutions to banks, broker-dealers, insurance companies and brokers, is pleased to announce its appointment of Ponce Kenton to the role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In this role, Kenton will direct RegEd’s technology strategy and drive continuous innovation across RegEd’s Compliance, Licensing and Credentialing solutions portfolio.

"As client expectations for technology-enabled efficiency continue to evolve, a chief technology officer that is an innovation agent with highly disciplined execution is critical to our continued success,” said John M. Schobel, RegEd CEO and Founder. “Ponce brings extensive knowledge of product engineering, technology strategy, SaaS solutions development and systems architecture and design, in combination with a successful track record of delivering enterprise software solutions that are competitively distinguished, to RegEd. His proven ability to execute technology and product transformation strategies and drive highly disciplined SLDC practices will help ensure RegEd’s continued success."

Kenton is a highly accomplished technology and business leader with more than 20 years of software development and SaaS solution experience including deep experience in the GRC and compliance management domains. He joins RegEd from SAI 360 where he was SVP of Product Development and drove SAI’s technology vision and evolution, led a large global product and development team, scaled Agile best practices and transformed the customer user experience of SAI’s flagship 360 product line.

In his prior career, Kenton led Development and Product Management for Healthmedx, McKesson and Per-Se Technologies. During his time at these companies, he led globally distributed teams in engineering SaaS solutions and fast-growth enterprise software. Kenton earned a Bachelor of Science (BS) in Computer Science from the University of South Carolina in Columbia, SC.

“I’m thrilled that Ponce has joined RegEd at this exciting point in our growth,” continued Schobel. “Ponce’s technology expertise and proven track record in roles at high-growth companies make him an excellent fit to continue to drive RegEd’s culture of innovation, and I’m confident that he’ll make material contributions to RegEd’s future.”





About RegEd

RegEd is the market-leading provider of RegTech enterprise solutions with relationships with more than 200 enterprise clients, including 80% of the top 25 financial services firms.

Established in 2000 by former regulators, the company is recognized for continuous regulatory technology innovation with solutions hallmarked by workflow-directed processes, data integration, regulatory intelligence, automated validations, business process automation, and compliance dashboards. The aggregate drives the highest levels of operational efficiency and enables our clients to cost-effectively comply with regulations and continuously mitigate risk.

Trusted by the nation’s top financial services firms, RegEd’s proven, holistic approach to RegTech meets firms where they are on the compliance and risk management continuum, scaling as their needs evolve and amplifying the value proposition delivered to clients. For more information, please schedule a consultation.