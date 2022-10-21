Astro Babies Launches its Promising, Multi-Utility Native Token $ABB

San Salvador, El Salvador, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world is an unfair place. The rich keep getting richer while the poor long for solace in times of exponentially growing inflation. Today, the world of crypto faces a similar problem. The high gas fee to complete transactions causes no problems for the already affluent whales. On the other hand traders and investors with a handful of money are highly affected by the draining policies that govern Blockchains like Ethereum. Astro Babies is a newly birthed, phenomenal ecosystem that aspires to provide a distinguished environment for individuals to buy NFTs, play games, and trade at a very moderate gas fee. Astro Babies aspires to become a haven for traders beaten down by extremely high transaction fees.

An Exhilarating Mission

Astro Babies aims to strengthen the NFT sector by creating a platform where individuals experience a sense of freedom and security. The firm ensures that the created NFTs thrive and are long-lasting by devising real-life utilities for each digital art. Astro Babies is a sublime play-to-earn ecosystem that serves as a linking bridge between web 3.0 and reality. The firm considers transparency and integrity as its core principles and greatly rewards loyalty.

The $ABB Ecosystem

Astro Token ($ABB) is the native token that will govern the Astro Babies ecosystem. The token will be made available to the general population on 28th of October, at 1500 hours UTC via Pinksale. $ABB token will be offered to the community members as staking rewards according to their degree of input in helping to uplift the ecosystem. With a total supply of 5 million, the $ABB token is all set to be given out as rewards in play-to-earn games. Individuals can also earn Astro tokens through staking of NFT collections. Holders of all three Astro Babies NFT collections can stake their NFTs and benefit from the addition of $ABB to their wallets. The more unparalleled the NFT, the greater the staking rewards.

A Remarkable Astro Gallery

Astro Babies wishes to create an NFT platform accessible to the whole Solana Blockchain. To achieve this end they have laid the foundations of Astro Gallery NFT Marketplace and Launchpad. In the marketplace users will be allowed to buy, sell and auction NFTs together with a unique 3D experience via Astro NFTs avatar access. In this, individuals will be able to walk around as an avatar in a 3D simulation and visualize NFTs. The Astro Launchpad is a great place of interaction for NFT creators and enthusiasts who can work together to bring new NFT designs and ideas to life.

Astro Casino

It would not be wrong to say that Astro Babies are obsessed with gambling. To quench their thirst for this ultimate sport they laid down the foundations of the world's first virtual crypto casino. Astro Babies get a chance to take part in relished casino games, weekly poker tournaments and attain numerous prizes. Astro Babies NFT holders get even more benefits. They may play casino games as an Astro Babies 3D character. The Astro Casino is designed to function on the native Astro token.



Astro Babies NFT was brought into existence by Mark Al Radan and Wes Karniej and got it registered with El Salvador in no time. Since it is the first NFT in the country, Astro Babies have laid down plans to create a phenomenal land-based crypto casino. A boutique hotel, restaurant, club, marina, and gaming area operating entirely on Bitcoin are some of the amenities that the firm plans to include in this distinctive casino. This land-based casino will act as a reflection of the virtual crypto casino by using $ABB as the functioning token. Last but not the least, the firm plans to make Astro Casino El Salvador a world-renowned destination to attract famous crypto events and Blockchain enthusiasts.



Astro Babies NFT and $AB

The benefits associated with holding Astro Babies NFTs are innumerable. Holders of NFTs get VIP access to Astro Casino and Astro Gallery. Holders of $ABB token receive 34.33% of the revenue collected from different brand ventures.



For additional information, potential investors can visit the official website or read the official whitepaper .



Founder Names:

Mark Al Radan

​Wes Karniej

