Jean Lumb Foundation Celebrates 25 Years of Youth Awards

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Special Olympics speed skater from Richmond Hill, ON, a scholar with a 99.24% average from Edmonton, AB, an artist in photography and filmmaking from Coquitlam, BC, and an advocate for social justice from Markham, ON. These are four of the nine student winners of the 25th Annual Jean Lumb Awards. A special 25th Anniversary Award of Excellence will be presented to Dr. Theresa Tam for her tireless contribution in keeping Canada safe and well as the Chief Public Health Officer.



The Jean Lumb Foundation celebrates 25 years of awarding scholarships to recognize excellence in students of Chinese heritage from coast to coast. Since the Foundation’s inception in 1998, it has recognized over 140 young people, many of whom are now leaders in their chosen fields. Past recipients of the Jean Lumb Award are now working as lawyers, medical doctors, entrepreneurs, engineers, graphic artists, educators, accountants, and dentists locally, across Canada as far north as Nunavut, and around the world in the United States, China, and Singapore.

The 25th Annual Jean Lumb Awards will be held on SATURDAY, October 22, 11:30 am-3:00 pm EDT Toronto time at the Jean Lumb Public School, 20 Brunel Court, Toronto.

“Every year, the judging panel overcomes the challenge of selecting the winners out of so many outstanding applications from across Canada,” said Arlene Chan, eldest daughter of Jean Lumb and president of the Jean Lumb Foundation. “I am so impressed by these young people who are the best of the best in Academics, the Arts, Community Services, Athletics, Defence of the Environment, Dignity of Life, Innovation, and Leadership.”

The Jean Lumb Awards are given annually to recognize the extraordinary talents and skills of young people and to encourage their continued quest for excellence. The awards celebrate the hopes and dreams of the early generations of Chinese Canadians whose hard work and sacrifice have paved the road for today’s generation. Jean Lumb was the first Chinese Canadian woman to receive the Order of Canada for her tireless community work as a voice and advocate for Chinese communities in Toronto and across Canada.

For a list of the winners and their backgrounds, please see attached detailed press release in pdf format.

Media are welcome to request advance interviews via videoconferencing or on Oct. 22 at the Jean Lumb Public School at 11:30 am.

For further information, please contact Stephen Wong at (416) 817-5237 or by e-mail at stephen@linkwoodgroup.ca or info@jeanlumbfoundation.ca.

A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/30d02238-1058-4442-a059-f815d94cc026