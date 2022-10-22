Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against TuSimple, Kohl’s, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Sema4 and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of TuSimple Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSP), Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS), Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY), and Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SMFR, SMFRW). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

