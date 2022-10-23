"HER too" presents its annual Gala, "NIGHT OF HOPE" in Beverly Hills to support women battling breast cancer

Beverly Hills, Oct. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HER too, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, presents its annual Gala, "NIGHT OF HOPE" in Beverly Hills to support women battling breast cancer, hosted by Matthew Hoffman. There will also be special and celebrity appearances

HER too presents its second annual NIGHT OF HOPE in support of women battling the insidious cost and effect of fighting breast cancer. The Gala will take place at the Beverly Hills Hotel on October 27, 2022 at 6:00 pm.

HER too’s mission is to create greater awareness of the cost of fighting breast cancer, to bring hope and support to women, and to provide them with the financial assistance needed for treatment so that they can focus on their number one priority – beating cancer. All profits from the NIGHT OF HOPE Gala will go towards this mission.

Host, Matthew Hoffman





The evening will be hosted by American television host and personality Matthew Hoffman, who became a beloved fan favorite and official voice, narrator, and co-writer of Love Island USA on CBS for three seasons, as well as being featured on Laid Bare on Paramount Plus. Hoffman has commented on all things pop culture as a celebrity commentator on The Year with Robin Roberts, for ABC and Hulu, and hosted ABC’s “Greatest Interview Ever with Matthew Hoffman” on People's List. He is a special correspondent for Extra, and hosts the celebrity interview show Sit Down with The Stars for Regal Movies. Hoffman recently announced over 40 Billboard Music Award winners at the BBMA preshow for MRC and hosted the LIVE Official Red Carpet at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards as a MasterCard Ambassador. Hoffman's distinctive voice can also be heard as the co-creator and host of the official Love Island USA podcast "Previously On..." for ITV America.



The first annual NIGHT OF HOPE included actor, comedian, and philanthropist George Lopez in attendance as its special guest, as well as actress Constance Marie, Lana Parilla, Emeraude Toubia and former LAPD Detective Gil Carillo (Night Stalker). This year’s guest of honor is former television host, model, MTV veejay, and correspondent for the Insider, Ananda Lewis. Also known for her social activism, Ananda will share her own experience with breast cancer.

Special celebrity attendees include Jarrod Bunch (NFL Hall of Famer) and his wife Robin Bunch, Eden Sassoon (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), Tony Denison (The Closer & Major Crimes), Kerry Rhodes (NFL & actor), Cathy Konrad (Producer, Scream franchise & Walk the Line), Tara Reid (actor), Wesley Geer (Korn), Ricky Quiles (Boxing Champ), Gabriela Dias (Brazilian-American Actress (The Young And The Restless), Model, Television Host, Businesswoman), Jessica Ross (Fashion One Network’s reality series and contributor at Heart of Hollywood Magazine), Kira Mengistu (The Bachelor Season 26, Bachelor in Paradise Season 8), Randy Jackson (American Idol), and Keith Harris (Grammy award-winning music producer and drummer for the Black Eyed Peas).

Newton Mayenge, actor in the HBO Max show Winning Time, The Rise of The Lakers Dynasty will also be in attendance, along with John Salley (former NBA player and television host) and his wife Natasha, Tanya Callaue Thicke (wife of the late Allen Thicke, and TV journalist Brittany Hopper.

Other notable attendees include Beverly Hills Living Magazine Founder and Publisher Jessica Varone, Beverly Hills Courier Publisher John Bendheim, Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook, and Beverly Hills Councilmember Sharona Nazarian.

Retired 16th SMMC Carlton W. Kent is slated to deliver a moving and motivational message.

HER too is excited to welcome back Los Angeles’ most sought-after auctioneer, Chuck Ducas, to host the live auction. Chuck opened for such shows as Dancing with the Stars, American Idol, The Masked Singer, and The Voice. He’s kept sitcom audiences entertained for shows like Netflix’s Fuller House, Disney’s Just Roll with it, and several Nickelodeon projects and for more than eight years, Chuck has been the warmup host and spot announcer on NBC’s Americas Got Talent.

Artist Amy Burkman is a professional live art entertainer, muralist, commissioned artist, animal lover, philanthropist, and a cancer survivor who will wow attendees of the Night of Hope with her incredible speed painting skills.

Christine Chiu of Bling Empire (Netflix) is contributing a donation to the silent auction.

The Beverly Hills Hotel is graciously and generously donating to HER too 10% of all proceeds from the sale of their Flower Market in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

A number of high-profile influencers will also be in attendance at the event, including Anna Oris, Adhrucia, Sibley Scoles, and Liz Hernandez, with a combined follower count of 658,000.

A major sponsor of the event is Impromptu, a lifestyle brand (www.impromptu.life). Impromptu will make available for purchase its line of beauty products at the Gala, and 10% of all sale proceeds will be donated to HER too. Impromptu has been spotlighted by Ryan Seacrest on KIIS FM radio, lipsticks worn by dancers in a Jennifer Lopez video, and showcased in INLOVE Magazine, Alegria Magazine, Modern Luxury’s Angeleno Magazine, and in myriad other media outlets. Impromptu was also nominated for Best Lip Color Product by the Indie Beauty Expo, and most recently received product placement in the 2022 Hulu movie The Valet.

Other sponsors of the event include Shelton Wilder and de Castellane Creative. Shelton Wilder is the founder of multiple fashion and real estate-related businesses. Shelton and her team specialize in luxury residential and commercial properties in Brentwood, Santa Monica, Pacific Palisades, Malibu, Mar Vista, Venice, and Beverly Hills.

de Castellane Creative (dCC), founded by entrepreneur and philanthropist Daniel de Castellane, is a global public relations & full-service marketing agency.

Guests can expect to be a part of an evening that feels like a true NIGHT OF HOPE for women in need of help and support. The evening will include a plated dinner, silent auction, live auction, opportunity drawing, live musical performances, and a mini fashion show debuting HER too’s fitness apparel line.

HER too was founded by Leyna M. Topete, a multi-faceted, talented singer (recently wowing the crowd at Dodger Stadium where she sang the National Anthem), actress, serial entrepreneur, and philanthropist whose desire is to help women who are not as fortunate as was her own mother in battling breast cancer. Its mission is to pay for treatment options – whether it be Western medicine or Eastern, including experimental and natural medicine – for breast cancer.

Leyna Topete, Founder of HER too

Leyna proclaims, “Nothing gives me greater satisfaction than to help women in their fight against breast cancer. If it weren’t for medical coverage, my mom wouldn’t have made it past the first year. But she battled for 12 years! As a daughter of a mother who was blessed with no financial burdens, I want to make this possible for others out there. I want women to focus on their fight. I know that medical bills pile up and bank balances dwindle – it’s financially devastating.”

About 1 in 8 women will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of their lifetime. Early detection and better treatment have dramatically improved survival rates, but the cost of treatment is higher than any other malignancy, according to the National Cancer Institute. In 2020, medical expenditures for breast cancer were projected to reach $16.5 billion, making breast cancer costlier than all other cancers.

Guests can purchase tickets by visiting www.hertoobreastcancer.org or purchase sponsorship packages by emailing info@hertoobreastcancer.com.

Follow HER too on Instagram or via their website.

Media contact

Keri Ann Kimball, keriann@kimballentertainment.com

News Via KISS PR Press Release Distribution https://story.kisspr.com/

Attachment