The 2022-23 Colorado Ski Season is HERE!

Denver, Colo., Oct. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2022-23 Colorado Ski Country USA ski season is officially open! Jubilant skiers and snowboarders kicked off the season this morning as Arapahoe Basin’s Black Mountain Express chairlift sent the first chair through the celebratory opening banner.

Find b-roll and still photos here.

Arapahoe Basin, along with several other Colorado Ski Country USA (CSCUSA) members, have been making snow for the last couple weeks while Mother Nature came through with a nice early winter assist in the form of cold temps and some great early-season snow. As the season gets going, Arapahoe Basin skiers and riders can enjoy the replacement high-speed 6-pack Lenawee Lift, along with new on-mountain dining options.

“We all look forward to opening day every season and we’re glad to see folks getting out on the slopes at Arapahoe Basin,” said CSCUSA President and CEO Melanie Mills. “Skiers and riders can look forward to a fantastic ski season complete with new lifts, incredible dining options, and behind-the-scenes improvements that add up to an amazing experience in Colorado Ski Country USA!”

What’s New in Colorado Ski Country USA

Ski areas across Colorado Ski Country USA have been busy over the summer and fall with exciting changes at all 21 CSCUSA member resorts. The news this season includes more than a gloveful of big anniversaries: Copper’s 50th, Eldora’s 60th, Steamboat’s 60th, Sunlight’s 55th, and Telluride’s 50th. Not to be outdone, Steamboat’s Howelsen Hill is a spry 107 years old this season, the oldest continuously operating ski area in North America. And CSCUSA itself celebrates 60 years of promoting and growing Colorado’s ski industry. Whether it’s your first season on the slopes or your 50th (or more!) CSCUSA’s member resorts have #AMountainForEveryone.

Plan Now, Save Later in Colorado Ski Country USA

NOW is the time to make your plans and save on skiing and riding this winter. Two great ways to save and get out on the slopes are the CSCUSA kids Ski Passport and the Gems Card. The Ski Passport is for students in 3rd through 6th grades. It's good for up to 80 days on the slopes this season for $59 per pass. Each pass also includes two free junior rentals from presenting sponsor Christy Sports. The Gems card lets you choose your discount on a classic Colorado skiing or riding experience at ten participating member resorts for $42.

Colorado Ski Country USA Resort Webcams

Arapahoe Basin Cams

Aspen Snowmass Cams

Cooper Cams

Copper Mountain

Eldora Cams

Granby Ranch Cams

Hesperus Mountain Cams

Loveland Cams

Monarch Cams

Powderhorn Cams

Purgatory Cams

Steamboat Cams

Sunlight Cams

Telluride Cams

Winter Park Cams

Projected Opening & Closing Dates for Colorado Ski Country USA Resorts

Here at CSCUSA our members rely on Mother Nature for the incredibly light and natural snow that so many people love to ski and snowboard every season. That also means these opening and closing dates are subject to change, depending on the conditions.

RESORT OPEN CLOSE Arapahoe Basin OPEN! (Oct 23) Mid-June Aspen Highlands December 10 April 9 Aspen Mountain November 24 April 16 Buttermilk December 17 April 2 Cooper December 7 April 16 Copper Mountain November 14 April 23 Echo Mountain Late November/early December April 16 Eldora November 18 April 16 Granby Ranch December 10 April 2 Hesperus December 17 March 19 Howelsen Hill November 25 March 26 Loveland Late October May 8 Monarch Late November April 9 Powderhorn November 25 April 2 Purgatory November 19 April 9, then weekends through April 23 Silverton December 29 April 16 Snowmass November 24 April 16 Steamboat November 23 April 9 Sunlight December 9 April 2 Telluride November 24 April 2 Winter Park Mid-November Mid-May

Attachments