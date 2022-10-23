PAWSOME 3D NFT Metaverse Game Launches on Qi Blockchain in Dogtober

London, UK, Oct. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The gaming industry is bigger than the music and film industries combined. Until the discovery of NFTs, users weren`t able to own their in-game items or trade them on a secondary market. Thus, any in-game purchases were of no value as soon as the player lost interest. NFTs have opened a whole new world of opportunities in gaming. Users can now re-sell their in-game items or rent them out to other players at a fee. And that’s what PAWSOME 3D, a newly released game, offers, along with a fun-filled gaming experience.

Pawsome is a 3D animated metaverse game built on the Qi (pronounced Chie) blockchain with native currency QIE. Pawsome allows users to mint 10,000 Unique first-generation dogs on the blockchain, each with unique attributes. Users can increase these attributes by purchasing items in the in-game Pet Store and challenging friends or other players to compete for QIE cryptocurrency in online races. Each dog is a unique Non-fungible token or NFT on QI Blockchain and can`t be duplicated, as is the nature of NFTs. By breeding these 10,000 unique Generation 0 dogs with the 10 initial species, users can create ones using an advanced algorithm and get dogs with DNA optimal for racing.

Players can buy and sell these dogs on Hovr NFT Marketplace after they have been minted on Pawsome. Every dog NFT minted is randomly, so their surprise element is always there. Players can’t know if they will get the next Olympic winner or the fat one who prefers lying in front of the TV. Finding the right breed with the desired attribute is the key here.

In a race, the top 3 dogs who beat all others earn QIE. Pawsome employs a unique algorithm for breeding and determining race outcomes based on the attributes. So, it’s advisable to create valuable dogs by breeding the best quality dogs for racing and trading them on the market for a decent profit.

Choosing the Qi blockchain was critical for the success and long-term sustainability of PAWSOME. Ethereum couldn't handle the high volume of Cryptokitties, but QI Blockchain has been designed to scale. So, the only method of transacting in this futuristic game is QIE, the native currency in the Metaverse! Also, Qi allows decentralized ownership of the NFTs, which ensures relative transparency and altogether eliminates instances of fraud.

How to PAWSOME in 5 easy steps:

1. Connect your metamask wallet

2. Buy the best dog and collect as many as possible

3. Breed the perfect DNA

4. Race online

5. Earn QIE cryptocurrency

Pawsome can be seen as an advanced version of Cryptokitties, which was responsible for more than 25% of the total transactions on Ethereum at one time. Here are the features that players love the most:

Pawsome relates to the world`s most loved animal - dogs

Pawsome is 3-Dimensional

Users can earn cryptocurrency by playing Pawsome

The dogs collected have a purpose, which is racing in the metaverse game

5x less Generation 0 dogs created to ensure scarcity and increased value

Pawsome is built on Qi Blockchain, thus charging 100 times lower transaction fees than Cryptokitties

For players who love dogs or want to make some quick money, PAWSOME would be the perfect opportunity!

