[Latest] Global Electrics Blankets Market Size/Share Worth USD 1680 Million by 2030 at an 8.4% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation)

Sandy, Utah, USA, Oct. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Electric Blanket Market Size, Trends and Insights By Distribution Channel (Offline Sales, Online Sales), By End-user (Hotels, Hospitals, Households), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Electrics Blanket Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 835.14 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 1680 Million by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 8.4% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

The report further provides an overview of drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the Electric Blankets market. Moreover, the report examines the global competitive analysis of the Electric Blankets market.

The key purpose of the Global Electric Blankets Market report is to deliver industry investors, company leaders, private equity companies, and stakeholders comprehensive information facilitating them to make informed strategic decisions concerning the changes in the Electric Blankets market throughout the world.

Electric Blankets Market: Overview

Electric blankets are useful and relatively less expensive than heaters in nations with prolonged and severe winters. To give plenty of natural insulation and warmth, businesses have been concentrating on manufacturing well-insulated sheets lined with thick fleece. They are also introducing portable and washable items. For instance, a blanket composed of microfibre fleece created by Medisana HDW is machine washable. For improved control, it has four degrees of heat settings. Imetec 16175 and Klarstein Dr. Watson XL are the other items in this category.





Growth Factors

One of the main aspects influencing the market growth is the growing consumer taste for opulent, cosy, and premium bedding items, which, combined with increased urbanization throughout the world, represents one of the primary market growth drivers. Additionally, the ageing population, which is more susceptible to the harsh winter cold, is a major factor in the market’s expansion. Electric blankets not only help the elderly but also for people with different pain-related conditions like sinus, fibromyalgia, arthritis, and muscle problems. Other growth-promoting elements include a variety of product advancements, such as the creation of revolutionary battery-powered, lightweight, mobile charging, water- and stain-resistant items. Microfiber fleece is also being used in product variations by producers to add more natural insulation and warmth retention.

Segmental Overview

The market for Electric Blankets is segmented into distribution channels and end-user. In 2021, households accounted for the greatest share of end users (more than 40%). The market’s growth has been aided by rising consumer disposable income and home ownership in various developing nations. Over the next several years, it’s anticipated that rising standards of living, particularly in China, and the release of simple consumer technology items would increase the use of electric blankets. Demand for products has been driven by affordability, comfort, and advantages across various consumer age groups, particularly among people with conditions like fibromyalgia, muscle pains, arthritis, nasal issues, and painful menstruation.

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by Regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Overview

The North American region is expected to witness tremendous growth from 2022 to 2030. Rising living standards and income levels in North America are major factors driving the electric blanket market . As a result, people are becoming more interested in pricey bedding products like electric blankets.

The rise has aided the market expansion in demand for electric blankets to support people with pain-related conditions during the colder months. A built-in circuit in an electric blanket provides sufficient warmth. It also gives the consumer fantastic comfort by promoting restful sleep and elevating mood. Electric blankets are a popular choice among consumers because of their various advantages, including adjustable temperatures and simplicity of use. For instance, in July 2021, Beraraby unveiled Travel Napper, a portable blanket perfect for trains, planes, and other public transit.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 835.14 Million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 1680 Million CAGR Growth Rate 8.4% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players Jarden Corporation, Caiyang, Morphy Richards Ltd., Shanghai Shenda Co. Ltd., Snugnights UK LLP, Beurer GmbH, Shijiazhuang Mengjie Industry Co. Ltd., Slumberdown, Silentnight Group Ltd., and Others Key Segment By Distribution Channel, End-user , and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Key Players Insights

Jarden Corporation, Morphy Richards Ltd., Shanghai Shenda Co. Ltd., Snugnights UK LLP, Caiyang, Beurer GmbH, Slumberdown, Shijiazhuang Mengjie Industry Co. Ltd., as well as Silentnight Group Ltd. are a few of the prominent competitors in the international market. Consumer demands are forcing manufacturers of these items to concentrate more on developing safer, more advanced heating devices. A noticeable trend in the market is an increase in expenditure on research and studies to solve these issues.





Some of the prominent players

Jarden Corporation

Caiyang

Morphy Richards Ltd.

Shanghai Shenda Co. Ltd.

Snugnights UK LLP

Beurer GmbH

Shijiazhuang Mengjie Industry Co. Ltd.

Slumberdown

Silentnight Group Ltd.

The global Electric Blankets market is segmented as follows:

By Distribution Channel

Offline Sales

Online Sales

By End-user

Hotels

Hospitals

Households

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Key Insights:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Electric Blankets market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 8.4% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Electric Blankets market size was valued at around USD 835.14 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1680 million by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

size was valued at around USD 835.14 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1680 million by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. Based on distribution channel segmentation, the offline sales segment was predicted to hold the maximum market share in 2021.

Based on end-user segmentation, the households segment was the leading revenue-generating category in 2021.

Based on geography/region, the Asia Pacific region was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

Recent Development

September 2022: The top Chinese producer of electrical heating goods, Rainbow Appliance Group, reported that export orders for electric blankets had increased significantly since May, which caused the stock price to soar.

July 2022: The Brookstone home category will be expanded by CHF Industries, a recognized leader in the design, production, and distribution of consumer home goods and textiles. Brookstone-branded heated blankets and heated throws, bedding, air mattresses and air beds, robes, towels, and other home goods will be developed.

