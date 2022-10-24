Nidec Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2022

KYOTO, Japan, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) today announced its consolidated financial results under the International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) for the period of April 1, 2022 through September 30, 2022.
The highlights are as follows:
・First half net sales stood at a record high of ¥1,130.8 billion, 24.2% higher Y/Y.
・First half operating profit increased 8.1% Y/Y to ¥96.4 billion, marking a record high.
・First half profit before income taxes and profit attributable to owners of the parent increased 35.9 % Y/Y to ¥118.4 billion, 30.1% Y/Y to ¥86.6 billion, respectively. Both stood at record highs.
・Quarterly net sales, operating profit, profit before income taxes and profit attributable to owners of the parent recorded all-time highs.
・EPS: ¥150.31 (basic and diluted)
Selected Consolidated Results of Operations (Unaudited) (IFRS-Based)
|Yen in millions, except for per share amounts and percentages
|Six months ended
September 30,
|Increase (Decrease)
%
|Three months ended
September 30,
|Increase (Decrease)%
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Net sales
|1,130,767
|910,668
|24.2%
|590,398
|463,198
|27.5%
|Operating profit
|96,368
|89,144
|8.1%
|51,708
|44,589
|16.0%
|Ratio of operating profit to net sales
|8.5%
|9.8 %
|-
|8.8%
|9.6%
|-
|Profit before income taxes
|118,375
|87,103
|35.9%
|61,386
|43,351
|41.6%
|Ratio of profit before income taxes to net sales
|10.5%
|9.6%
|-
|10.4%
|9.4%
|-
|Profit attributable to owners of the parent
|86,649
|66,612
|30.1%
|45,328
|33,161
|36.7%
|Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the parent to net sales
|7.7%
|7.3 %
|-
|7.7 %
|7.2%
|-
|Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
- basic
|150.31
|113.79
|-
|78.83
|56.65
|-
|Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
- diluted
|150.31
|113.79
|-
|78.83
|56.65
|-
Full copy of Nidec’s financial statements for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2022:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/news/2022/news1024-02/
A conference call webcast (audio-only, user-control slides attached) discussing Nidec’s financial results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2022 is scheduled for 09:00 a.m. EDT on Monday, October 24, 2022. To listen to the webcast, please visit Nidec website at:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/event/conference
About Nidec Corporation
Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) is a global leader in electric motor drive technology. For the six months ended September 30, 2022, 20.0% of its consolidated sales were represented by small precision motors; 22.5% by automotive products; 40.1% by appliance, commercial and industrial products; 13.6% by machinery; 3.7% by electronic and optical components, and 0.2% by the remaining products lines. Nidec was founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1973 by Shigenobu Nagamori, its current Chairman and CEO.
|Contact:
|Masahiro Nagayasu
|General Manager
|Investor Relations
|+81-75-935-6140
|ir@nidec.com