Nidec Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2022

KYOTO, JAPAN

KYOTO, Japan, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) today announced its consolidated financial results under the International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) for the period of April 1, 2022 through September 30, 2022.

The highlights are as follows:
・First half net sales stood at a record high of ¥1,130.8 billion, 24.2% higher Y/Y.
・First half operating profit increased 8.1% Y/Y to ¥96.4 billion, marking a record high.
・First half profit before income taxes and profit attributable to owners of the parent increased 35.9 % Y/Y to ¥118.4 billion, 30.1% Y/Y to ¥86.6 billion, respectively. Both stood at record highs.
・Quarterly net sales, operating profit, profit before income taxes and profit attributable to owners of the parent recorded all-time highs.
・EPS: ¥150.31 (basic and diluted)

Selected Consolidated Results of Operations (Unaudited) (IFRS-Based)

Yen in millions, except for per share amounts and percentagesSix months ended
September 30,		Increase (Decrease)
%		Three months ended
September 30,		Increase (Decrease)%
 20222021 20222021 
Net sales1,130,767910,66824.2%590,398463,19827.5%
Operating profit96,36889,1448.1%51,70844,58916.0%
Ratio of operating profit to net sales8.5%9.8 %　-8.8%9.6%　-
Profit before income taxes118,37587,10335.9%61,38643,35141.6%
Ratio of profit before income taxes to net sales10.5%9.6%-10.4%9.4%　-
Profit attributable to owners of the parent86,64966,61230.1%45,32833,16136.7%
Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the parent to net sales7.7%7.3 %-7.7 %7.2%　-
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
- basic		150.31113.79-78.8356.65-
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
- diluted		150.31113.79-78.8356.65　-

Full copy of Nidec’s financial statements for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2022:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/news/2022/news1024-02/

A conference call webcast (audio-only, user-control slides attached) discussing Nidec’s financial results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2022 is scheduled for 09:00 a.m. EDT on Monday, October 24, 2022. To listen to the webcast, please visit Nidec website at:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/event/conference

About Nidec Corporation
Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) is a global leader in electric motor drive technology. For the six months ended September 30, 2022, 20.0% of its consolidated sales were represented by small precision motors; 22.5% by automotive products; 40.1% by appliance, commercial and industrial products; 13.6% by machinery; 3.7% by electronic and optical components, and 0.2% by the remaining products lines. Nidec was founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1973 by Shigenobu Nagamori, its current Chairman and CEO. 

