Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems Market to hit USD 5 Billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The automated breast ultrasound systems (ABUS) market value is projected to exceed USD 5 billion by 2030, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

Growing government efforts to increase awareness of breast cancer will present key growth prospects for the ABUS industry. Several campaigns and programs are introduced to provide a deeper understanding of different diagnostics and treatment options available to address the disease burden.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/728







Automated breast ultrasound system product segment was over USD 950 million in 2021. ABUS is used as a supplementary technology in combination with mammography to enhance the efficiency of breast cancer screening in asymptomatic women with dense breast tissues. This type of screening modality significantly reduces screening time and facilitates faster, more accurate diagnosis as compared to existing handheld ultrasound (HHUS).

Browse key industry insights spread across 160 pages with 138 market data tables & figures & charts from the report, “Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems Market Analysis By Product (Automated Breast Ultrasound System, Automated Breast Volume Scanner), By End-use (Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Specialty Centers), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2030” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/automated-breast-ultrasound-market



Automated breast ultrasound systems market from the diagnostic imaging centers was valued at USD 450 million in 2021. A rise in healthcare expenditure has supported the adoption of specialized diagnostic tools and technology across diagnostic centers. Specialized diagnostic imaging tools are used at these centers to offer enhanced medical care to breast cancer patients. Growing patient preference for specialized diagnostic options will drive the use of breast cancer detection technology across these facilities.

Latin America automated breast ultrasound systems market size is anticipated to exhibit a 14% CAGR between 2022 to 2030. An increase in population growth will accelerate the need for improved healthcare infrastructure across the region. The medical tourism sector of countries such as Brazil, and Mexico have also expanded at a substantial rate.



The competitive landscape of the ABUS market is inclusive of companies such as Delphinus Medical Technologies, Inc., Siemens AG, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Metritrack, Inc, Real Imaging, SonoCine, Inc., Theraclion, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Volpara Solutions Limited, CapeRay Medical, Hitachi Ltd., and Seno Medical Instruments Inc.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/728



About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.



