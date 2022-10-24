Udlodning af acontoudbytte for tredje kvartal 2022

Bestyrelsen i Kapitalforeningen Accunia Invest har godkendt udlodninger for tredje kvartal af 2022.

De optjente udlodninger er vist i nedenstående tabel. Tallene er opgjort i DKK pr. investeringsbevis.


ISINAndelsklasse/afdelingDKK pr. bevis  Periode
DK0060804136European CLO Investment Grade DKK5 DKK3. kvartal 2022
DK0060804052European CLO Opportunity KL12 DKK3. kvartal 2022

Tidsplan
24.10.2022 - Udbyttet fragår, og investeringsbeviserne handles uden udbytte
26.10.2022 - Udbyttet er til disposition på investors konto

