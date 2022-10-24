United States Post-Acute Market Report 2022: A $220.4 Billion Industry by the End of 2022

Dublin, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Post-Acute Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2022 Post-Acute Report highlights facilities' efforts to address staff shortages and expand services as occupancy slowly recovers from the pandemic's impact.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the post-acute market is projected to reach $220.4 billion by the end of 2022. An $11.9 billion increase compared to the pre-pandemic value of $208.5 billon.

Post-acute facilities operated at a financial loss, providers competed with non-healthcare sectors for talent acquisition, occupancy declined, and acquisitions were lower than previous years yet the market continued to grow slowly.

Key Findings

One quarter of providers reduced skilled nursing beds during the COVID-19 pandemic

46% of post-acute facility managers believe staffing shortages will recover in 2023-2024

Long-term acute care cases dropped 14.9% in 2020, over 13,000 cases less than the previous year

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Post-Acute Overview

Pandemic Continues To Hurt Post-Acute Profit Margins

SNF Admissions Fall Significantly Short Of Pre-Pandemic Rates

One Quarter Of Providers Reduced Skilled Nursing Beds During Pandemic

Staff Turnover In Senior Housing Increased Sharply

Providers Face Recruitment Competition From Many Sectors

Staffing Shortages To Continue Suppressing Occupancy In 2022

Pandemic Drives Up Nursing Payroll Even As Hours Decline

Most SNFs Anticipate Adding Services Within A Year

The Majority Of SNFs May Return To Pre-Pandemic Activities In 2022

Pandemic Drives Increases In Medicaid Reimbursement For SNFs

Growth Of Medicare Advantage Plans Squeezes SNF Profits

States Advance Long-Term Care Insurance Programs

Pandemic Accelerates Shift To Home Care And Inpatient Rehabilitation

CMS Renews Push For Enforcement At Nursing Homes

Senior Housing And Care Consolidations Remain Low, But Value Has Recovered

Medicare Spending On Inpatient Rehabilitation Declines 8%

Number Of LTAC Cases And Facilities Continues To Decline

Assisted Living Continues Seven-Year Decline In Operating Margin

Dementia Greatly Increases Costs And Volume Of Care

Alzheimer's Drug Approval May Boost Demand For Infusion Nurses

CCRCs Continue To Fall Short Of Pre-Pandemic Occupancy

Clarivate Lists Top Post-Acute Products Sold Through Distribution

