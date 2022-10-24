United States Post-Acute Market Report 2022: A $220.4 Billion Industry by the End of 2022

Dublin, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Post-Acute Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2022 Post-Acute Report highlights facilities' efforts to address staff shortages and expand services as occupancy slowly recovers from the pandemic's impact.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the post-acute market is projected to reach $220.4 billion by the end of 2022. An $11.9 billion increase compared to the pre-pandemic value of $208.5 billon.

Post-acute facilities operated at a financial loss, providers competed with non-healthcare sectors for talent acquisition, occupancy declined, and acquisitions were lower than previous years yet the market continued to grow slowly.

Key Findings

  • One quarter of providers reduced skilled nursing beds during the COVID-19 pandemic
  • 46% of post-acute facility managers believe staffing shortages will recover in 2023-2024
  • Long-term acute care cases dropped 14.9% in 2020, over 13,000 cases less than the previous year

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary
  • Post-Acute Overview
  • Pandemic Continues To Hurt Post-Acute Profit Margins
  • SNF Admissions Fall Significantly Short Of Pre-Pandemic Rates
  • One Quarter Of Providers Reduced Skilled Nursing Beds During Pandemic
  • Staff Turnover In Senior Housing Increased Sharply
  • Providers Face Recruitment Competition From Many Sectors
  • Staffing Shortages To Continue Suppressing Occupancy In 2022
  • Pandemic Drives Up Nursing Payroll Even As Hours Decline
  • Most SNFs Anticipate Adding Services Within A Year
  • The Majority Of SNFs May Return To Pre-Pandemic Activities In 2022
  • Pandemic Drives Increases In Medicaid Reimbursement For SNFs
  • Growth Of Medicare Advantage Plans Squeezes SNF Profits
  • States Advance Long-Term Care Insurance Programs
  • Pandemic Accelerates Shift To Home Care And Inpatient Rehabilitation
  • CMS Renews Push For Enforcement At Nursing Homes
  • Senior Housing And Care Consolidations Remain Low, But Value Has Recovered
  • Medicare Spending On Inpatient Rehabilitation Declines 8%
  • Number Of LTAC Cases And Facilities Continues To Decline
  • Assisted Living Continues Seven-Year Decline In Operating Margin
  • Dementia Greatly Increases Costs And Volume Of Care
  • Alzheimer's Drug Approval May Boost Demand For Infusion Nurses
  • CCRCs Continue To Fall Short Of Pre-Pandemic Occupancy
  • Clarivate Lists Top Post-Acute Products Sold Through Distribution

