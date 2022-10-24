Global Research Antibodies Market Analysis Report 2022: A $2.21 Billion Market by 2030 - Expansion in Neurobiology and Stem Cell Research to Propel Growth

Dublin, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Antibodies Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Primary, Secondary), by Type, by Technology, by Source, by Application, by End-use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global research antibodies market size is expected to reach USD 2.21 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.93% from 2022 to 2030

Factors driving the market include a rise in R&D activities undertaken by biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and increase in support from government authorities. Furthermore, expansion in the scope of neurobiology and stem cell research and the availability of technologically advanced antibody production methods are expected to propel market growth.



An increase in the number of collaborative initiatives undertaken by research institutes and various public and private entities for the promotion of cell-based research is fueling market growth. The trend is more prominent in established markets, such as North America, that have an established scientific infrastructure.

For instance, in March 2020, the Canadian government invested around USD 4.3 million in funds towards the Centre for Commercialization of Regenerative Medicine, which is involved in carrying out scientific studies based on cell regeneration.

Moreover, in April 2021, the government announced an investment of USD 45 million over 3 years in Stem Cell Network to develop information, therapies, and technologies to benefit individuals living with chronic and severe illnesses such as COVID-19 and assess its long-term impact. Such initiatives are expected to encourage further adoption of antibody activities and enhance the growth prospects for the market.



The COVID-19 outbreak has created lucrative growth opportunities for the market. Several leading pharmaceutical companies are investing significantly in R&D for creating effective testing tools and increasing scientific understanding of the disease. The need for research antibodies has greatly increased as a result of these intense R&D operations for the development of novel vaccination and therapy techniques.

Additionally, a number of public and commercial entities are making significant efforts to fund the development of COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics. For instance, in April 2020, Emergent BioSolutions, a biopharmaceutical company, received USD 14.5 million from the federal government to work on an antibody therapy study for COVID-19.



Research Antibodies Market Report Highlights

In 2021, the primary product segment held the largest revenue share due to the higher specificity and direct detection capabilities offered by the antibodies

By type, monoclonal antibodies captured a substantial share in 2021 due to the increase in COVID-19-related research activities involving the use of such antibodies

The western blotting technology segment held a dominant share of over 25.0% in 2021 because of the increasing investments in R&D activities by several biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies and the rapidly growing applications of antibodies in western blots created for proteomic studies

By end-use, academic and research institutions held the largest share of over 60.0% in 2021 due to a rise in funding opportunities and growth in the number of scientific institutions involved in life sciences

In 2021, North America accounted for the largest share of over 35.0% due to the widespread presence of life sciences research institutions and numerous biotechnology and biopharmaceutical manufacturers in the region

Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

Increasing Investment In R&D

Growing Stem Cells And Neurobiology Research

Increase In Research Academies And Industry Collaborations

Rise In The Availability Of Technologically Advanced Products

Rise In Proteomics And Genomics Research

Market Restraint and Challenges Analysis

Uncertain Government Regulations

Quality Concerns associated with research antibodies and time- & cost-intensive process of antibody development

Market Opportunities Analysis

Growing demand for Personalized medicine and rising focus on biomarker discovery

Increasing opportunities in various emerging markets

Research Antibodies Market Analysis Tools

Industry Analysis - Porter's

PESTEL Analysis

Covid-19 Impact On Research Antibodies Market

Company Profiles

Abcam plc

Merck Kgaa

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Cell Signalling Technology, Inc.

Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson & Company

Bio-Techne Corporation

Proteintech Group, Inc.

Jackson Immunoresearch Inc.

