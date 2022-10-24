United Kingdom Legal Services Market Report 2022: Analysis of Conveyancing, Family Law, Personal Injury and Wills and Probate

Dublin, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Legal Services Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a unique detailed market review and analysis of the UK legal services market, including conveyancing, family law, personal injury and wills and probate.

The report considers legislative background, recent market developments and drivers, market structure, market size and trends with historical volume and value data, market segmentation by key practice area with volume and value data, the key players and future market developments.

Table of Contents

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Market Structure
  • Market Drivers & Developments
  • Key Players
  • Market Size & Trends
  • Market Segmentation
  • The Future
  • Associations.

Companies Mentioned

  • DLA Piper
  • Clifford Chance
  • Hogan Lovells
  • Allen & Overy
  • Linklaters
  • DWF
  • Gateley
  • The Ince Group
  • Keystone Law
  • Knights
  • NAHL Group
  • RBG Holdings
  • Cooperative Legal Services
  • Irwin Mitchell
  • Simpson Millar
  • Slater & Gordon

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sc2zsj

 

        








        

            

                

                    
