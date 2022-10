Europe Breast Cancer Screening Market Report 2022: Featuring AstraZeneca, Novartis, Sanofi, Pfizer, Bayer, GlaxoSmithKline, Hoffmann-La Roche & Sun Pharmaceutical

Dublin, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Breast Cancer Screening Market, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Share, Insight, Growth, Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Europe Breast Cancer Screening Market is expected to be US$ 15.9 Billion by 2027. Breast cancer is the most typical cause of cancer-related mortality among women in Europe. It is more prevalent in European countries due to its modernized lifestyle; late pregnancies, high intake of alcohol because of these factors breast cancer incidence rates are high across European countries. As per the WHO (World Health Organization), the European region had 576,300 women breast cancer cases in 2020.



Therefore, regular breast screening is necessary to prevent malignancy. Breast cancer screening is a frequent examination to detect breast cancer. Early detection could provide timely treatment of patients, thereby decreasing the mortality rate. Breast cancer screening commonly involves MRI, mammography, scan, or ultrasound. Mammography is considered to be the most useful screening test for the detection of breast cancer.



Apart from this, factors responsible for Europe's breast cancer screening market's growth include the growing incidence of breast cancer and the increasing awareness about the early detection of breast cancer. Also, the ever-increasing government initiatives and support and robust research and development activities are prominent factors propelling the market growth. According to this report Europe Breast Cancer Screening Industry will grow at a CAGR of 2.2% from 2021-2027.



Mammography screening most considerable market in European Countries



Across European countries, mammography is one of the most prevalent breast cancer screening methods. It does not prevent cancer, but it can protect lives by finding cancer as early as possible. Since mammography is the classic gold technique used to screen breast cancer, European governments and other healthcare organizations are taking initiatives to screen women between the ages of 50 and 75. Further, digital breast tomosynthesis can raise the diagnostic accuracy of mammography and is used to assess equivocal or suspicious mammography findings. In 2019, Kheiron Medical Technologies launched MiaT, a breast cancer screening software product in Europe.



Europe Breast Cancer Screening Market Size was US$ 14.1 Billion in 2021





In this report European breast cancer screening market we have covered the following countries United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Norway, and the Netherlands. Mammograms screening is the most widely used test to screen breast cancer in the UK. Further, digital mammography is becoming the preferred option of screening, even though the cost of the new technology is six times more elevated than the conventional systems. It presents the potential for significant advances in breast cancer diagnosis, including lower radiation dosages, reduced breast compression pressure, and improved detection. According to the publisher Statistics, around 11,936.5 thousand UK population had breast cancer mammography screening in 2020.



