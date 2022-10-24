South & Central America Diagnostic Labs Market Report 2022: Increasing Adoption of Automated Platforms Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South & Central America Diagnostic Labs Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis - By Lab Type, Testing Services and Revenue Source" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The South & Central America diagnostic labs market is expected to grow from US$ 21.32 billion in 2022 to US$ 36.46 billion by 2028. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2028.



The increase in chronic diseases also fuels the need for healthcare systems. Clinical diagnostics have thus proven beneficial in the states with prevalent chronic diseases and are valuable in disease prevention, detection, and treatment. Clinical diagnostics help identify early warning signs and individual risk factors and create new opportunities for prevention and early intervention. Therefore, the rising incidence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the overall market further.



The rising number of COVID-19 infections has led to increased funding and tests, which has boosted the overall market growth. Many tests were carried out in the region to identify the infected person and stop the spread of SARS-CoV-2. Various testing laboratories entered the market and significantly contributed to further growth. Thus, the increasing number of tests due to the constant increase in patient numbers and government funding is expected to surge the demand for various disease testing and exponentially propel the overall diagnostic labs market during the forecast period.



With new features and technologies, vendors can attract new customers and expand their footprints in emerging markets. This factor is likely to drive the South & Central America diagnostic labs market growth at a notable CAGR during the forecast period.



South & Central America Diagnostic Labs Market Segmentation



The South & Central America diagnostic labs market is segmented on the basis of lab type, testing services, revenue source, and country.

Based on lab type, the market is segmented into single/independent laboratories, hospital-based labs, physician office labs, and others.

Based on testing services, the market is divided into physiological function testing, covid-19 testing, general and clinical testing, esoteric testing, specialized testing, non-invasive prenatal testing, and others. By physiological testing services, the market is segmented into ECG, Echo, X-ray, endoscopy, CT, MRI, and others.

Based on revenue source, the market is divided into healthcare plan operators and insurers, out-of-pocket, and public systems.

Based on country, the regional market is segmented into Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of SCAM.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Increasing Use of Point-of-Care Diagnostics

Market Restraints

Shortage of Skilled Professionals

Market Opportunities

Increasing Adoption of Automated Platforms

Future Trends

Growing Developments in Diagnostics Laboratories

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. South & Central America Diagnostic Labs Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. South & Central America Diagnostic Labs Market - Market Landscape



5. South & Central America Diagnostic Labs Market - Key Market Dynamics



6. South & Central America Diagnostic Labs Market- Global Analysis



7. South & Central America Diagnostic Labs Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - by Lab Type



8. South & Central America Diagnostic Labs Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - by Testing Services



9. South & Central America Diagnostic Labs Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 - by Revenue Source



10. South & Central America Diagnostic Labs Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028- by Country



11. South & Central America Diagnostic Labs Market-Industry Landscape



12. Company Profiles



13. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Eurofins Scientific

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Exact Sciences Laboratories LLC

SYNLAB International GmbH

Dasa Labs

Bio Reference

Sonic Healthcare Limited

Healius Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/flbwmz

Attachment