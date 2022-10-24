Antibody Fragments Market to Reach $11.71 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antibody Fragments Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Specificity, By Type, By Therapy, By Application, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global antibody fragments market size is expected to reach USD 11.71 billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides an analysis of future market growth.

The rising cases of cancer across the globe contribute to the growth of the antibody fragment, and soon the, it will replace the full-length antibody. These are smaller in size and can be easily penetrated, thus being used in the treatment of diseases such as cancer, tumors, and COVID-19.

In addition, the growing geriatric population across developing economies such as India, Japan, Mexico, and China will positively impact the demand for the industry over the coming years. However, with the development of second and third-generation, the demand for first-generation will reduce. The COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the demand for the industry, as these are used in the treatment of COVID-19. The industry will continue to expand with increased diseases. With the smaller size of the antibody, it is used to cure tumors as well.

Antibody Fragments Market Report Highlights

  • The monoclonal antibodies dominated the industry owing to the antibodies' homogeneous nature and production.
  • The immunodeficiency segment dominates the market with the increasing prevalence of diseases globally. FAB segment is the first-generation antibody molecule and thus is used at a higher level.
  • North America dominates the industry with the highest revenue share and is expected to grow with advanced infrastructure and technology over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics
Drivers and Opportunities

  • Increasing Prevalence of Infectious and Chronic Diseases
  • Preference for Antibody Fragments Over Alternatives

Restraints and Challenges

  • Obstacles in the Purification of Antibody Fragments

The publisher has segmented the Antibody Fragments market report based on specificity, type, therapy, application, and region:
Antibody Fragments, Specificity Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

  • Monoclonal Antibodies
  • Polyclonal Antibodies

Antibody Fragments, Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

  • FAB
  • scFv
  • sdAb
  • Others

Antibody Fragments, Therapy Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

  • Monoclonal Antibodies
  • PAB
  • Pipeline

Antibody Fragments, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

  • Cancer
  • Immunodeficiency
  • Others

Antibody Fragments, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Netherlands
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Argentina
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Middle East & Africa
  • UAE
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Israel
  • South Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Antibody Fragments Market Insights

5. Global Antibody Fragments Market, by Specificity

6. Global Antibody Fragments Market, by Type

7. Global Antibody Fragments Market, by Therapy

8. Global Antibody Fragments Market, by Application

9. Global Antibody Fragments Market, by Geography

10. Competitive Landscape

11. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Ablynx
  • Novartis AG
  • Genentech Inc.
  • AbbVie Inc.
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
  • Johnson & Johnson Private Limited
  • Eli Lilly
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
  • Amgen Inc.
  • The Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
  • Sanofi S.A.
  • Biogen Inc.

