Antibody Fragments Market to Reach $11.71 Billion by 2030

The global antibody fragments market size is expected to reach USD 11.71 billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides an analysis of future market growth.



The rising cases of cancer across the globe contribute to the growth of the antibody fragment, and soon the, it will replace the full-length antibody. These are smaller in size and can be easily penetrated, thus being used in the treatment of diseases such as cancer, tumors, and COVID-19.



In addition, the growing geriatric population across developing economies such as India, Japan, Mexico, and China will positively impact the demand for the industry over the coming years. However, with the development of second and third-generation, the demand for first-generation will reduce. The COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the demand for the industry, as these are used in the treatment of COVID-19. The industry will continue to expand with increased diseases. With the smaller size of the antibody, it is used to cure tumors as well.



Antibody Fragments Market Report Highlights

The monoclonal antibodies dominated the industry owing to the antibodies' homogeneous nature and production.

The immunodeficiency segment dominates the market with the increasing prevalence of diseases globally. FAB segment is the first-generation antibody molecule and thus is used at a higher level.

North America dominates the industry with the highest revenue share and is expected to grow with advanced infrastructure and technology over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

Increasing Prevalence of Infectious and Chronic Diseases

Preference for Antibody Fragments Over Alternatives

Restraints and Challenges

Obstacles in the Purification of Antibody Fragments

The publisher has segmented the Antibody Fragments market report based on specificity, type, therapy, application, and region:

Antibody Fragments, Specificity Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Monoclonal Antibodies

Polyclonal Antibodies

Antibody Fragments, Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

FAB

scFv

sdAb

Others

Antibody Fragments, Therapy Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Monoclonal Antibodies

PAB

Pipeline

Antibody Fragments, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Cancer

Immunodeficiency

Others

Antibody Fragments, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Israel

South Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Antibody Fragments Market Insights



5. Global Antibody Fragments Market, by Specificity



6. Global Antibody Fragments Market, by Type



7. Global Antibody Fragments Market, by Therapy



8. Global Antibody Fragments Market, by Application



9. Global Antibody Fragments Market, by Geography



10. Competitive Landscape



11. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Pfizer Inc.

Ablynx

Novartis AG

Genentech Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

Eli Lilly

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Amgen Inc.

The Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Sanofi S.A.

Biogen Inc.

