Global Biodegradable Super Absorbent Material Market Report 2022: Increasing Demand for Disposable Diapers, Female Hygiene, and Adult Incontinence Products Boosts 7% Annual Growth

Dublin, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biodegradable Super Absorbent Material Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global biodegradable super absorbent material market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2020 to 2028. The report predicts the global biodegradable super absorbent material market to grow with a CAGR of nearly 7% over the forecast period from 2022-2028. The study on the biodegradable super absorbent material market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2020 to 2028.



The report on the biodegradable super absorbent material market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global biodegradable super absorbent material market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market, and opportunities for the new entrants in the global biodegradable super absorbent material market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

Increasing demand for disposable diapers, female hygiene, and adult incontinence products is expected to enhance the growth of the market.

Government initiatives to promote the use of adult incontinence products will drive market growth.

2) Restraints

The declining birth rates and low fertility rates, in the US and Japan, are expected to hamper the market growth.

3) Opportunities

Growing investments in the development of highly absorbent polymers based on renewable resources will open up new market opportunities.

Segments Covered



The Global Biodegradable Super Absorbent Material Market by Product Type

Polyvinyl Alcohol

Polyitaconic Acid

Polyacrylamide

Polysaccharides

The Global Biodegradable Super Absorbent Material Market by End-use

Disposable Diapers

Adult Incontinence Products

Female Hygiene

Agriculture

Medical

Others

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include

BASF Corporation

Itaconix Corporation.

Amereq, Inc.

Valagro SpA

Ecovia Renewables Inc

JRM Chemical Inc.

Ma's Group Inc.

SNF Group

ADM

NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD.

