Global Pulse Oximeters Market Report 2022: Expansion of Medical Device Companies in Emerging Economies Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pulse Oximeters Market by Product (Equipment, Sensor), Type (Portable/Table-Top Pulse Oximeters), Technology (Conventional, Connected), Age Group (Adult, Infant, Neonatal), End-users (Hospitals, Home Care, Ambulatory Care Centers), and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global pulse oximeters market is projected to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2027 from USD 2.8 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. Growth in this market is majorly driven by the increasing number of surgical procedures; the growing geriatric population and increasing incidence of chronic diseases.

Based on product, the equipment segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the product, the pulse oximeters market is segmented into sensors and equipment. The equipment segment is expected to register highest growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing demand for fingertip pulse oximeters for home monitoring, and the increasing number of surgeries requiring patient monitoring devices.

Based on type, the bedside/ tabletop pulse oximeter segment accounted for the largest share of the pulse oximeters market

Based on type, the pulse oximeters market is segmented into portable pulse oximeters and bedside/tabletop pulse oximeters. The market for portable pulse oximeters is further segmented into fingertip, handheld, and wearable pulse oximeters. In 2021, the bedside/ tabletop pulse oximeters segment accounted for the largest share of the pulse oximeters market. The large share of this market is attributed to increasing adoption of bedside pulse oximeters for patient monitoring in home-care settings, and long-term care facilities.

Based on technology, the conventional devices segment accounted for largest market share of the pulse oximeters market

Based on technology, the pulse oximeters market is segmented into conventional and connected devices. In 2021, the conventional devices segment accounted for largest market share of the pulse oximeters market. This can be attributed to the adoption of wired pulse oximeters in conjunction with other patient monitoring device in healthcare settings.

Based on age group, the pediatric pulse oximeter segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on age group, the pulse oximeters market is segmented into adults (18 and over) and pediatrics (neonates under 1 month, infants between 1 month and 2 years of age, children between 2 and 12 years, and adolescents between 12 and 16 years). The pediatric segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing cases of congenital heart diseases and other respiratory diseases leading to hospital admissions and rising surgical procedures for children.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Rising Incidence of Respiratory Diseases

Increasing Prevalence of Congenital Heart Disease (CHD) in Children

Growing Number of Surgical Procedures and Hospitalizations

Increasing Geriatric Population and Subsequent Rise in Chronic Diseases

Technological Advancements in Pulse Oximeter Devices

Growing Investments in Healthcare Infrastructure

Outbreak of Infectious Respiratory Diseases

Market Restraints

Regulations and Accuracy Concerns for OTC Pulse Oximeters

Poor Healthcare Infrastructure in Emerging Countries

Market Opportunities

Expansion of Medical Device Companies in Emerging Economies

Rising Demand for Patient Monitoring in Home Care Settings

Growing Preference for Non-invasive Devices and Point-Of-Care Testing

Rising Adoption of Telemedicine

Market Challenges

Technological Advancements by Key Market Players to Hinder Start-ups

Development of Alternative Smart Devices

Industry Trends

Growing Preference for Wireless Connectivity and Adoption of Smartphone-based Healthcare Apps

Next-Generation Pulse Oximetry

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Pulse Oximeters Market, by Product

7 Pulse Oximeters Market, by Type

8 Pulse Oximeters Market, by Technology

9 Pulse Oximeters Market, by Age Group

10 Pulse Oximeters Market, by End-user

11 Pulse Oximeters Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

14 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Beurer GmbH

Bitmos GmbH

ChoiceMMed

Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd.

Dr Trust

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

GE Healthcare

Honeywell International Inc.

Hum GmbH

ICU Medical, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Masimo Corporation

Meditech Equipment Co. Ltd.

Medline Industries, LP

Medtronic PLC

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Nonin Medical, Inc.

OSI Systems Inc. (Spacelabs Healthcare)

Promed Group Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Berry Electronic Tech Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Aeon Technology Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Unicare Electronic Co. Ltd.

Tecno-Gaz S.p.A.

Tenko Medical System Corp.

Visionflex Pty. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lypg7r

Attachment