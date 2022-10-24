Global Electronic Toll Collection Systems Market to Reach $10.38 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 19.41%

Dublin, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global electronic toll collection (ETC) systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.41% to reach the market size of US$10,386.709 million by 2027 from US$3,000.579 million in 2020.



ETC systems are considered the most complex and the latest methods for toll collection. This allows the vehicles to pass through a toll facility without stopping the driver. It helps in the smooth traffic flow, thereby contributing towards efficient traffic management as well. Hence the electronic toll collection systems are continuing to evolve owing to several benefits these systems offer in comparison to the other toll collection methods.

Furthermore, the growing electronic industry and the growing IT industry are propelling the growth of the global electronic toll collection systems market in the forecast period. In addition, the stringent government regulations regarding carbon emission and the increasing government expenditure on infrastructural development are the driving factors to anticipate the market demand for these systems. Moreover, the emerging trend toward all-electronic tolling systems in major developing countries is also expected as a market growth opportunity for vendors and manufacturers over the next five years.

However, the slow adoption of the latest technology and reluctance of end-users towards adopting these advanced toll collection systems is expected to restrain the market growth for electronic toll collection systems during the forecast period.

The electronic toll collection (ETC) systems market has been analyzed through the following segments:

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Technology

Barcode-based

RFID-based

ANPR

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics



5. Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Market Analysis, by Component



6. Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Market Analysis, by Technology



7. Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Market Analysis, by Geography



8. Competitive Intelligence



9. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

Atlantia S.p.A.

Cubic Corporation (Acquired by Veritas San Diego, California, United States)

DENSO CORPORATION

EFKON GmbH

Far Eastern Electronic Toll Collection Co., Ltd.

G.E.A.

Wi-LAN

Safety 21

Siemens Mobility GmbH

