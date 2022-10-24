New York, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electric Vehicle Charging: Infrastructure and Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05774028/?utm_source=GNW





State-of-the-art batteries have enabled a growing niche market for trucks, buses, small electric scooters and Segway-type vehicles. These electric vehicles require a charging infrastructure, which is expected to experience high growth in the future.



Market data in this report quantify opportunities for manufacturers of electric charging infrastructure.In addition to identifying various charging infrastructure types, charging services, installation types and charging types, it also covers the many issues concerning the merits of and prospects for the electric vehicle charging infrastructure business.



These include corporate strategies, emerging technologies and the means for providing low-cost, high-technology products. The economic and technological issues regarded by many as critical to the industry’s current change state are also covered in detail.



The report has been prepared in a simple, easy-to-understand format; tables and figures are included to illustrate historical, current, and future market scenarios.The report also covers leading companies with information regarding charging infrastructure types, business footprint, revenue and employee strength.



A list of other companies in the global market with their product-related information is also included.



The impact of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war are discussed regarding their impact on the global and regional markets. 2021 is considered a historical year; 2022 is considered the base year. Market values are forecast for five years from 2022 to 2027. All market values are in U.S. dollar ($) million amounts.



The global electric vehicle charging for wired infrastructure was valued at $REDACTED billion in 2021, and it is projected to reach $REDACTED billion by 2027. This market is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% from 2022 to 2027.



Electric vehicle charging infrastructure plays a significant role in boosting the demand for electric vehicles.The trends for plug-in electric vehicles are on a significant growth trajectory, including battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs).



Both BEVs and PHEVs can be charged externally, and they have long driving ranges; this has helped to reduce the range anxiety in the minds of potential customers who hesitated to go with electric vehicles at some point. Robust charging infrastructure will add more confidence to buyers, as there will be no scarcity of charging points to serve the demands of users within the growing fleet of plug-in electric vehicles. Governments plan to invest in

developing the charging infrastructure to support the targets they have set for inducting clean vehicles into the total vehicular fleet.



From a regulatory standpoint, automakers are compelled to produce a certain percentage of green vehicles to balance the carbon footprint from sales of conventional vehicles.This percentage varies among countries, depending on the governing committee adopting green alternatives.



Reduced prices for key components within hybrid vehicles also diminish the price gap between conventional and hybrid vehicles.



The price gap becomes more significant with the increasing battery driving range, but advancements in battery technology and the continuous decline in battery prices will reduce this price gap and make the option of hybrid and electric vehicles more attractive for typical buyers.The Asia-Pacific region, Europe and North America are the largest electric vehicle charging infrastructure markets.



Asia-Pacific and Europe are the fastest-growing electric vehicle regions, and these regions will drive the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market during the forecast period.



This report covers the top electric vehicle charging infrastructure manufacturers, including the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with in-house manufacturing capabilities.Asia-Pacific-based suppliers are expanding due to increased demand for their low-cost products, regionally and internationally.



Most of these companies have formed joint ventures with more established global suppliers, such as ChargePoint Inc., Blink Charging Co. and Electrify America LLC.



The COVID-19 outbreak and the Russia–Ukraine war have disrupted global supply chains, particularly in the automotive industry.In many areas, the COVID-19 pandemic had a marginal effect on the EV charging industry in early 2020 due to lockdowns.



International businesses have found it challenging to conduct business with Russia due to sanctions.It has also become challenging for Russian businesses to access the newest EV components and technology.



In the long run, however, government and business efforts to electrify transportation are laying a solid foundation for future EV sales growth.

