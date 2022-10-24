New York, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Flame Retardant Chemicals: Technologies and Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05400251/?utm_source=GNW





The forecast will cover worldwide demand and be broken down by chemical type and application. Because electronics are so widely used in the world today and they are housed most often in plastics, this segment will be emphasized.



Report Includes:

- 42 data tables and 29 additional tables

- An up-to-date overview of the global markets for flame retardant chemicals

- Analyses of the global and regional market trends, with historic market revenue for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Estimation of the actual market size and forecast the global flame retardant chemicals market in value and volumetric terms, and their corresponding market share analysis based on product (chemical) type, end-use application, and region

- Identification of the key market drivers and constraints that will shape the industry for these materials as the basis for projecting demand over the next five years (2022-2027)

- Emphasis on the environmental, social, and government regulations and standards, players offering these products and services, and market outlook of flame retardant chemicals within the industry

- Updated information on patents and intellectual property landscape of flame retardant chemicals

- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

- Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Israel Chemicals Ltd., Arkema SA, Solvay Group and Apexical Inc.



Summary:

According to a 2022 study published by the Center for Fire Statistics (CTIF), there were REDACTED incidents reported per REDACTED inhabitants out of which REDACTED were due to fire.This is the most recent year for which data are available from this source.



Thousands of people died worldwide as a result of these fires. The U.S. National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) reported more than REDACTED million fires in the U.S. in 2020.In the U.S., fires resulted in REDACTED civilian deaths, REDACTED civilian injuries, and $REDACTED billion worth of property damage.



These statistics do not include the loss of life associated with fire personnel, the secondary loss to businesses due to downtime and inconvenience, and the impact these fires have on insurance premiums to all consumers. The loss of life, injuries, and property damage would increase dramatically if products were not manufactured with flame retardant chemicals.



The analyst estimates the global consumption of flame retardant chemicals for 2021 at nearly REDACTED billion pounds. Consumption is expected to approach REDACTED billion pounds in 2022 and exceed REDACTED billion pounds by 2027, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED % from 2022 through 2027.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05400251/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________