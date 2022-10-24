New York, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Smart Manufacturing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By End User and Component" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06353535/?utm_source=GNW

Increased focus on combining innovation and efficiency of innovation across various domains and major technological advancements in data analytics, predictive maintenance, and industrial networking is boosting the growth of the smart manufacturing market.



Growing demand for software systems that are consolidated and streamlined over a single platform for providing real-time information is also bolstering the market growth. Moreover, Industry 4.0 is aiding the transformation of industries from legacy systems to smart components. The rapidly growing automotive sector that offers benefits such as asset efficiency, cost savings, quality, and sustainability is bolstering the growth of smart factory solutions. Investments in the smart factory would offer automotive manufacturers competitive advantages, including better profitability and shortened time to market. Various smart manufacturing initiatives by governments, such as the Smart Manufacturing Leadership Coalition (SMLC) and the Industrial Internet Consortium (IIC), to boost industrial automation are also fueling the smart manufacturing market growth.



North America accounts for a significant share of the global smart manufacturing market.The growing adoption of industrial automation solutions, including IoT and cloud platforms; rising emphasis on regulatory compliances; and increasing demand for software systems that reduce time and cost are a few of the key forces propelling the market growth in the region.



Manufacturers in the US, Canada, and Mexico are implementing enterprise integration platforms such as enterprise service buses (ESBs), manufacturing service buses (MSBs), and application programming interface (API) managers to receive, analyze, and aggregate the data, along with triggering process controls and optimizing the business processes across the enterprise and value chain systems.



The rapid adoption of 3D food printing and machine vision, among other technologies, in the European Union, high investments in automation technologies for design flexibility, innovative and integrated safety solutions, and advanced software tools are boosting the smart manufacturing market growth in European countries such as Germany, France, and the UK.Manufacturers in the automotive, aerospace & defense, food & beverages, and semiconductor & electronics industries in these countries are increasingly adopting 3D printing technologies to produce lightweight, cost-effective products.



The rise of Big Data processing capabilities such as Hadoop, R, Storm, and streaming analytics support the operational visibility, analysis, and diagnostics of supply chains. The integration of Big Data analytics into industrial equipment is enabling the market players to analyze its lifespan, capacity fluctuation, and demand patterns, which is further boosting the adoption of smart manufacturing solutions.



The smart manufacturing market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Countries in the region are focusing on automating in-house manufacturing facilities with initiatives such as “Make in India” and “Made in China 2025.” Manufacturers are streamlining their supply chains to gain a competitive edge over other players, improve safety at workplaces, and reduce the cost of operations. China is a major manufacturing hub, and the industrial sector in the country is undergoing a rapid transformation. China is anticipated to spend ~US$ 1.4 trillion on its digital infrastructure public spending program. Manufacturers in the country are adopting various smart manufacturing approaches, including Industry 4.0 and Industrial IoT (IIoT), to optimize manufacturing processes.



The smart manufacturing market is bifurcated on the basis of end-user and component.Based on end-users, the smart manufacturing market is divided into discrete industry and process industry.



The discrete industry segment held a larger market share in 2020.Due to the rising production of medical devices, defense equipment, semiconductors, cars, and machines, advanced technologies are being adopted Based on component, the smart manufacturing market is bifurcated into hardware and software.



The hardware segment holds a larger share of the market.The segment growth is due to the growing integration & implementation of RTL, robots, and sensors are expanding in manufacturing plants.



Based on geography, the smart manufacturing market is segmented into North America (the US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Austria, Italy, Poland, Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Finland, Spain, Baltic states and Rest of Europe), and Asia Pacific (Australia, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Rest of APAC).



